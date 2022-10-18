Lifestyle

Sydney Sweeney’s Edgy All-Leather Ensemble Is a Fall Mood

Sydney Sweeney wore a black leather look straight from the Rokh Spring/Summer 2023 runway.

29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals
Sydney Sweeney went for a new look at the Elle Women in Hollywood event. FilmMagic

It was only recently revealed that Sydney Sweeney will star in the upcoming remake of Barbarella, but the actress has already started to dress the part. The Euphoria star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles last night, and wore an all-leather ensemble for the occasion.

Sweeney’s suited-up look was straight off the Rokh Spring/Summer 2023 Paris Fashion Week runway show, which was composed of a long-sleeved, collared button-down top-slash-jacket with rather large strategically placed cutouts on the midriff, with molded bralette cups and a flared waist. Sweeney, who was the youngest Woman in Hollywood honored last evening, paired the shirt with the matching tailored wide-leg leather trousers, and a pair of ultra-high black platform heels.

The look was straight off of the runway. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

It appears Sweeney opted against carrying a purse of any sort, and luckily her cutout jacket has quite sizable pockets, though it’s not clear if they’re actual functional—on that note, why don’t all black tie outfits have pockets? Anyway, Sweeney wore her hair in that wet-like style that the Kardashian-Jenner family has become so fond of, and kept her makeup natural and minimal.

ELLE's 29th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren, Amyris And Lexus - Arrivals
Sweeney kept pretty much all aspects of the runway look. Getty Images for ELLE

Sweeney’s all-leather ensemble is something of a departure from the ultra-feminine, angelic looks she’s often seen in (like her floaty gown at the 2022 Met Gala); there are no bejeweled embellishments, full skirts or delicate fabrics here, though the look is definitely in line with  Sweeney’s penchant for matching separates. Below, take a peek at all the best photos of Sydney Sweeney’s edgy leather look at the Elle Women in Hollywood event.

  • 29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Sydney Sweeney attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)

    Sydney Sweeney

  • ELLE's 29th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren, Amyris And Lexus - Show
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Honorees Michelle Yeoh, Anne Hathaway, Sigourney Weaver, Sydney Sweeney, Ariana DeBose, Issa Rae, and Olivia Wilde attend ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)

    Michelle Yeoh, Anne Hathaway, Sigourney Weaver, Sydney Sweeney, Ariana DeBose, Issa Rae and Olivia Wilde

  • 29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Sydney Sweeney attends 29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)

    Sydney Sweeney

  • ELLE's 29th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren, Amyris And Lexus - Inside
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Honorees Sydney Sweeney and Olivia Wilde attend ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)

    Olivia Wilde and Sydney Sweeney

  • ELLE's 29th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren, Amyris And Lexus - Inside
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney attend ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)

    Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney

  • 29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Sydney Sweeney attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)

    Sydney Sweeney

