The Best Online Blackjack Sites for Live Dealer and Real Money Blackjack Games

If you’re looking for the best blackjack sites that meet all of your expectations – gaming experience, bonuses, and game selection – we’ve got your back. Our team of casino experts has researched hundreds of blackjack sites to find the crème de la crème and help you find the top blackjack site for you.

In the following guide, you can learn more about our selection. We will explore some of the best blackjack casinos and tell you more about the blackjack games, bonuses, and other features you can expect.

Let’s begin, shall we?

In a Rush? Check Out the Best Online Blackjack Sites:

Site Editor’s Notes Welcome Bonus Score 🥇 Ignition Various kinds of blackjack games; players can enjoy multiple bonuses; crypto-friendly Poker & Casino Welcome Bonus, 200% match on fiat currency and 300% match on Bitcoin 99% 🥈 Wild Casino Excellent mobile user interface; high-quality live dealer blackjack games; fast payouts 250% bonus up to $1,000 on the first deposit, 100% bonus up to $1,000 on the next four deposits 97% 🥉 Cafe Casino Different types of blackjack; easy to navigate; has a loyalty program 250% match bonus on credit card deposits up to $1,500, 350% match bonus on Bitcoin deposits 95% Red Dog Casino Multi-layered bonuses; oriented towards Bitcoin; unlimited crypto deposits 225% bonus + 20% for BTC and Neosurf deposits 93% Las Atlantis Unparalleled user experience; diverse game portfolio; 24/7 live chat customer support 280% first deposit bonus 91%

How Did We Rank the Best Blackjack Sites?

Blackjack Games :

When visiting an online casino, the first thing that most people look at is the gaming section.

When conducting our reviews, we primarily focused on the blackjack options. Some casinos only offer two or three options, but we focused on those that provide US players with an extensive list of blackjack games.

Blackjack Bonuses:

When visiting a blackjack site, the player bonuses determine whether we’ll stay or go.

There are several types of bonuses available, including welcome bonuses, daily, monthly, and weekly deals. Most online casinos will offer at least a welcome package to their new clients.

Payment Methods:

There’s no point in joining a casino that doesn’t support your preferred banking methods.

So, we only selected online casinos that accept a variety of payment options. Most casinos on our list will allow you to bank with debit/credit cards, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Neosurf.

Mobile Experience:

The mobile gaming industry has grown significantly, and online casinos are paying attention to this fact. The world’s best gaming sites offer their games and services on mobile – either via an app or a mobile browser.

Best Blackjack Sites Reviewed

1. Ignition – Best Blackjack Site Overall

Top-rated live blackjack games

24 blackjack titles available

Fast payouts

If we had to sum up our top in a single sentence, it would be: Ignition is a world-class casino. You can expect top-quality games, recurring Bitcoin bonuses, and speedy withdrawals.

The Ignition casino site is ideal for those who enjoy live dealer games, and you can play live roulette games, Super Six, and baccarat. The casino boasts over 100 slots and table games, so you’ll never run out of games to play.

The Ignition casino provides US players with generous bonuses. Besides a 200% match welcome offer (300% match if you deposit via Bitcoin), you can also look for weekly promotions and crypto bonuses. Additionally, Bitcoin users can claim a 25% reward on every deposit.

The Ignition mobile experience is also a big reason why this casino climbed to the very top of our list. With a smooth-running interface, you can play poker, deposit cash, and enjoy your favorite blackjack game.

The banking process with Ignition is straightforward. You can use cryptocurrencies, credit cards, and casino vouchers to deposit cash. Although you can expect to pay a fee for credit card withdrawals, crypto payouts are free and usually take about 24 hours to complete.

2. Wild Casino – Best Mobile Blackjack Casino

Excellent mobile experience for Blackjack players

10 Live dealer Blackjack games

Welcomes cryptocurrency users

If you’re a thrill-seeker, Wild Casino may have what you need – with a jungle theme, a fantastic gaming lineup, and several player perks.

Wild Casino is an excellent destination for blackjack lovers. The thing we liked the most about their casino is the mobile experience. With the casino’s mobile site, you can play all games available on the desktop site. You can also make deposits and withdrawals and reach out to the Wild Casino customer care team.

When it comes to the game variety, Wild Casino also scored pretty high. You can try out many different blackjack games. The casino also features a significant amount of slots, video poker, and table games. If you prefer a realistic casino experience, the live dealer games selection should suffice, with a number of exciting games you can play.

If you’re a crypto user, the Wild Casino experience will be pretty rewarding. You can use Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin for banking and receive the payouts in about 48 hours. The site also welcomes Visa and Mastercard users and accepts other payment options like Wire Transfer and Money Orders.

If you’re considering signing up with Wild Casino, you can look forward to a generous welcome bonus. For your first deposit of $25 or more, you are eligible for a 250% welcome bonus. You can also find reload bonuses, free spin bonuses, and more.

3. Cafe Casino – Best Loyalty Program

Generous bitcoin bonuses

Great variety of blackjack games

Epic mobile experience

When it comes to the best blackjack sites in the USA, adding Cafe Casino to our list was an obvious choice. Besides offering a wide selection of blackjack games, the casino also offers a fantastic gaming experience overall.

Cafe Casino offers several banking methods, making it easy for anyone in the US to sign up. You can use your credit/debit card or Bitcoin for both depositing and withdrawing cash. Withdrawals are relatively fast, as they can take between one to three days to complete.

If you’re a blackjack fan who also likes to play other casino games occasionally, Cafe Casino offers a wide selection of table games and slots. You can also enjoy a handful of live table games and video poker.

Cafe Casino caters to desktop and mobile users. Although there is no Cafe Casino app, you can access the gaming site from your mobile web browser. Both platforms follow a simplistic layout, providing a smooth gaming experience.

Like all great casinos, Cafe Casino has put together an attractive welcome offer. Credit card users can take advantage of a 250% match bonus, while Bitcoin users can claim a lucrative 350% match bonus. Also, if you can get a friend to sign up with Cafe Casino and make a deposit, the casino will reward you with additional cash.

4. Red Dog Casino – Best Bitcoin Bonuses

Bitcoin and Neosurf bonuses

5 Live Blackjack games

New game bonuses

Playing a hand of blackjack with Red Dog Casino can be quite rewarding. Besides the user-friendly platform, you can benefit from the generous player bonuses they offer all year round.

After registering your Red Dog account, you can claim a 225% match bonus on a deposit of $10 or more. For Bitcoin and Neosurf users, this deal gets even better, as you’ll receive the said 225% bonus and also an additional 20%.

The bonuses don’t end there. After claiming the welcome bonus, the casino rewards existing players with a bonus on new games. Different games qualify for this bonus, including slots, keno, scratch cards, and more.

Red Dog is ideal for playing at home or while on the move. The casino site works flawlessly on all devices, and you don’t need to install or download any software. The site offers eight different blackjack games. If you get bored, you can scroll through hundreds of slots, poker, and table games.

Banking with Red Dog is very convenient and it’s one of the best bitcoin casinos. You can use Bitcoin, Neosurf, Ethereum, PayID, Mastercard, and Visa. Although payouts can take up to five days, you won’t have to pay any withdrawal fees.

5. Las Atlantis – Best User Experience

280% welcome bonus

Excellent user experience

5 Live dealer blackjack games

If you’re looking for an adventurous gaming experience, this casino has got you covered. As you could probably assume, Las Atlantis is ocean-themed, and besides the design, it has many aspects that are worth your attention.

Our favorite feature is the casino’s user experience. The site is easy to navigate and offers a mesmerizing theme that’s easy on the eye. If you prefer playing on mobile, you can access the Las Atlantis casino site from any browser of your choice.

Las Atlantis features eight types of blackjack games. These include 21 Blackjack, European Blackjack, Pontoon, Perfect Pairs, and more. For those who also enjoy table games and slots, the casino has over 200 to pick from.

After joining Las Atlantis, you can bank with Neosurf, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and credit cards. New players can enjoy a 280% match bonus on the first deposit. Slot lovers can also claim several free spin bonuses on selected games.

6. El Royale – Best Welcome Package

Second deposit bonus

Elegant casino look

8 top quality blackjack games

El Royale is a relatively new casino that only went online in 2020. However, don’t let the young age of this casino fool you. El Royale is sophisticated, fun, and has a lot to offer. You can play eight types of blackjack or opt for slots, poker, and more.

The main reason why we like El Royale is their generous welcome offer. New account holders can claim a welcome offer on the first and second deposits. On your first deposit, the casino will match your initial payment with a 240% match. On your second deposit, the casino will boost your account by 260%.

Of course, you can also access your El Royale account on mobile. The mobile platform gives you access to a variety of games. You can also use the 24/7 live chat feature to solve any casino issues that you might experience.

When it comes to the banking options, you can deposit by credit card, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Neosurf, or PayID. After winning $150 or more, you can request a payout by credit card, Bitcoin, or Wire Transfer.

7. Slots Empire – Best Reload Bonus

24/7 deposit bonuses

Crypto-friendly

8 blackjack games on offer

With a name like Slots Empire, you might be confused as to why a slot casino made it to our best blackjack casinos list. Well, things aren’t always what they seem – and the same applies to Slots Empire. Although the casino does offer an excellent selection of slots, you’ll also find a decent amount of other casino games, including blackjack.

Besides the comprehensive game section, Slots Empire is also an ideal place for bonus-seekers. First-timers get to claim a 245% welcome offer while existing players can claim a 24/7 bonus on an unlimited amount of deposits. This is a great reason to stick with Slots Empire for the long haul.

Like all top online casinos on our list, Slots Empire also features a well-designed site that’s optimized for desktop and mobile users. Both platforms allow you a simplified banking process to deposit and withdraw winnings. The casino accepts Bitcoin, Neosurf, Ethereum, PayID, Mastercard, and Visa cards.

8. Slots.lv – Best Blackjack Tournaments

Daily blackjack tournaments

Daily deposit bonus

Various table games and slots

Slots.lv may heavily focus on slot games, but you’ll also find a decent amount of other casino games, including blackjack. Their blackjack offer is not as extensive as Bovada’s, but it still has interesting variants and top-notch live rooms.

Slots.LV greets new players with a 200% match bonus on their first deposit up to $1,000 using the code “HELLOSLOTS200” and a 100% match bonus on the next eight deposits up to $500 – for a total welcome bonus of $5,000. This bonus is even more generous with Bitcoin, offering up to $7,500 with a 300% match bonus on the first deposit and a 150% bonus on the eight following deposits.

Besides these bonuses, you’ll find daily blackjack tournaments with hefty rewards and a daily 100% deposit match bonus. This bonus is also better enjoyed with Bitcoin, as it gets up to 150%.

Admittedly, this is not the best-looking site on our list, but it does what it needs to do very well. You can enjoy a simplified banking process both on mobile and desktop, including credit cards, Bitcoin, and bank transfers in a timely manner.

9. SuperSlots – Best Blackjack Variety

$1,000,000 in monthly prizes

Wide cryptocurrency selection

12 virtual blackjack tables and 14 live rooms

SuperSlots surprised us with its blackjack offer, as we have to admit we expected way less from a casino specialized in slots. Yet, it offers 12 unique virtual blackjack games, 14 live dealers, and even a VIP blackjack room.

We also found too many bonuses to name them all, but the best one was their 400% crypto Bonus, which offers up to $4,000 on your first deposit. SuperSlots also organizes a slew of tournaments for all of their games, and through these, they give $1,000,000 in monthly prizes.

The site is very simple, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, since it’s easy to navigate and you’ll never feel confused. They accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and more payment methods. This leaves you with plenty of choices and – except for traditional bank-mediated transactions – they’re all processed pretty fast.

10. 7bit Casino – Best Blackjack Site for Crypto Players

17 blackjack games

Bitcoin Blackjack demo version

96-99% RTP for crypto Blackjack

7bit casino is a multi-currency casino with emphasis on the cryptocurrencies it supports. There are 15 payment methods available, including bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, dogecoin, and bitcoin cash. Several traditional payment methods are available as well, offering quite a flexible banking situation for players.

This casino has a great range of provably fair blackjack games and features both American and European variations. The live dealer versions are also made even more exciting, with some providers holding streams from physical casino locations worldwide.

In addition to its excellent blackjack selection, 7bit casino offers an almost endless library of high quality games with over 7000 titles on offer, as the casino claims. There aren’t as many specialty games as other casinos but its incredibly extensive slot selection more than makes up for it.

Online Blackjack Casinos: FAQ

Are Blackjack Games Rigged?

No, they aren’t – if you play at a reputable website.

All of the casino sites listed in this review hold a valid gambling license. When a casino has a valid gambling license, it means that all games undergo strict testing. Licensing commissions also ensure that online casinos use RNG (random number generator) systems to ensure fair results.

However, if you sign up with an unregulated blackjack site, there’s no guarantee that the outcome is fair. We highly recommend playing with licensed gaming sites only.

Is It Legal to Play Online Blackjack?

Yes, online blackjack in the U.S. is legal in most states. However, you should always check if blackjack is legal in your particular state.

All of the blackjack sites on our list are above board and legal in the US. States like New Jersey and Nevada have special legislation when it comes to online gambling because of their land-based establishments.

Also, if you’re playing at an unverified site, you might risk getting in trouble.

How Can I Check If a Blackjack Casino Is Licensed?

When visiting an online blackjack site, you will usually find the licensing information at the bottom of the home page.

If you can’t find any relevant information, it’s always a good idea to do an internet search on the casino in question. By reading two or three reviews, you’ll quickly learn more about the casino’s reputation.

Also, if you decide to choose one of our listed blackjack sites, you have nothing to worry about, as all sites listed here have valid licenses.

Which Blackjack Casino Is the Best?

After reviewing several online casinos, we’ve listed the top blackjack sites in North America.

Our review gives you an overview of the casinos. We recommend reading our mini-reviews and choosing a site that best suits your playing style.

Can I Win Actual Money when Playing Blackjack Online?

Yes, you can win real cash when playing online blackjack games.

But to win money, you need to register an account with any of the blackjack sites on our list and make a cash deposit. After playing a couple of games, you can set up a withdrawal method and take out your winnings.

Which Online Blackjack Games Are the Best?

The best blackjack game depends on your personal preferences, same goes for any other casino game and when choosing the best slots or the best online roulette games.

However, if you’ve never played blackjack before, we suggest trying one of the most popular variants:

Classic blackjack

European blackjack

Blackjack switch

Progressive jackpot blackjack

Live blackjack

Spanish 21

Perfect Pairs

Can I Only Play Blackjack on a Desktop Computer?

In short: No.

Blackjack sites are usually optimized for mobile devices, too. This means you can access blackjack games on a smartphone or iPad.

Although not all online casinos offer mobile sites, all the blackjack sites on our list feature advanced mobile sites or apps.

Best Online Blackjack Sites: Final Words

After researching and reviewing hundreds of blackjack sites in the USA, Ignition is our top pick. The casino impressed us with an attractive theme, lucrative bonuses, and a top selection of blackjack games.

Wild Casino is our runner-up. We love the casino’s user-friendly platform and find the welcome bonus for both fiat and cryptocurrencies very impressive.

Although it was a close call, Cafe Casino is our second runner-up. With a great selection of blackjack options, high-quality performance on mobile, and a 350% Bitcoin bonus, the casino excelled in every aspect we evaluated.

