The Best Online Roulette Sites for Spinning the Wheel in USA

Finding the best roulette sites has just become much easier – our team has played at the most popular sites to select the ones that offer the most. We’ve analyzed and dissected every aspect of the online roulette sites, and presented our findings below.

Now, if you’re new to online gambling – or gambling in general – you may not know which type of game to try your luck at. Roulette might be a good choice, as it offers the simplest bet: Will the ball land on red or black? Of course, there’s a lot more to this popular casino game than that.

That’s why it’s especially important that you find the right online casino – one that not only offers roulette but also encourages fun and safe gambling. Hungry for more info? Keep scrolling!

In a Hurry? Overview of the Best Roulette Sites

Site Editor’s Notes Welcome bonus Score 🥇 Ignition Live dealer American and European roulette; practice mode for roulette; diverse payment methods Poker & Casino Welcome Bonus, 200% match on fiat currency and 300% match on Bitcoin 99% 🥈 Wild Casino A great variety of promotions; a wide range of bets; live roulette tables 250% bonus up to $1,000 on the first deposit, 100% bonus up to $1,000 on the next four deposits 98% 🥉 Bovada Mobile-friendly; live dealer American and European roulette; excellent customer support $3,000 casino welcome bonus (3x 100% match bonus up to $1,000) 98% Slots.lv Rewarding VIP program; user-friendly mobile site; roulette guides and strategies $5,000 welcome bonus (200% match bonus up to $1,000 on the first deposit, and 100% match up to $500 on the next eight deposits) 97% El Royale French, American, and European roulette; live dealer games; easy to navigate 240% match bonus & 40 free spins 96%

How Did We Find the Best Roulette Online?

Roulette Game Variety:

From a player’s perspective, the most important thing to look for is not just whether a site offers roulette but also how many variations of the game there are.

We consider how many varieties of roulette a site offers, including virtual and live versions.

Licensing:

We are adamant that licensing is the most critical aspect of any online gambling site.

We check which sites come with reputable licenses from legitimate gaming authorities, and what this means for you as a player.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Almost all online casinos have welcome bonuses and regular promotions.

We’ve scoured the internet for gambling sites that offer bonuses best suited to roulette. Alongside this, we also look at their loyalty programs and other weekly and daily deals.

Payment Methods:

Although many sites offer a decent range of deposit and withdrawal options, it’s not always guaranteed that they are secure.

We check which online roulette sites have the greatest amount of payment methods or focus on particular ones (e.g., cryptocurrencies), as well as ensure that the transactions are completely safe.

10 Best Online Casinos for Roulette:

1. Ignition – Best Roulette Site Overall

Live dealer roulette games

Good range of payment options available to roulette players

High-quality gaming providers

Ignition is the best choice for roulette fans for a variety of reasons. There are several different American and European roulette versions available, and they all feature live dealers.

If you’d call yourself a high-roller, Ignition’s welcome offer is tailor-made for you. You can get up to $3,000 as a crypto deposit match when you join, or $2,000 for fiat currencies. Bitcoin, credit card, Ethereum, and AMEX are just some of the many banking methods supported.

Keep in mind that some countries are restricted from accessing Ignition. That said, it is available for US players.

The site collaborates with a number of software vendors, all of whom are well-known in the iGaming community for being innovative and unique.

RealTime Gaming, or simply RTG, provides a substantial portion of the games in Ignition’s casino lobby.

Spinomenal is another casino software provider that has partnered with this platform. It’s a newbie in the iGaming market, but it has already proven to be very inventive and exciting.

Ignition’s games can be played in practice mode first, and they also provide details about the features, storyline, and payouts. These will come in handy for new gamers, especially if they plan to play with real cash in the future.

2. Wild Casino – Best Roulette Promotions Online

Many variations of roulette games

Excellent range of promotions

Also has live roulette tables

At Wild Casino, you’ll find over 10 kinds of promotions and bonuses, including weekly top-up offers and a whopping $9,000 deposit match (spread over five deposits) if you use cryptocurrency.

The good news for roulette fans is that there are eight virtual tables on top of live dealer games. A few of the virtual versions also allow bets ranging from $1 to $10,000.

Wild Casino is also one of the only online gambling sites we’ve come across that offers deposits via Person To Person, which is an international money transfer service.

Fresh Deck Studios provides the live dealer games that are available at Wild Casino. There are a variety of roulette and blackjack tables, and even baccarat and video poker. The lobby is well-designed, allowing you to quickly view information about each table, such as the number of players, recent betting history, and the dealer.

The video quality is excellent, and the dealers are both interesting and skilled.

On Wild Casino’s homepage, there is also an “RNG Certified” sticker, signifying that its Random Number Generator (which decides on the game results) has been officially examined and authorized.

3. Bovada – Best Live Roulette Games

Live dealer roulette games

Excellent promotions

Optimized for mobile

If you’re an online gambling enthusiast like us – or even somewhat familiar with online casinos – you’ve probably heard of Bovada before. It’s a well-known casino with plenty of games by reputable software developers, such as RealTime Gaming and Rival. Roulette fans can rejoice in some live dealer actions, as there are plenty of games to choose from.

Bovada Casino doesn’t have a mobile app, but it does have a mobile version. You can access it by going to Bovada Casino on your phone’s internet browser. You can play mobile roulette and other games whenever and wherever you choose. The site is designed to be simple to navigate and loads pretty quickly.

There is a support center at Bovada Casino where you may find solutions to a variety of frequently asked questions. You can send an email to contact the customer service team, and you will receive a response within 48 hours.

Bovada has built up a solid reputation for itself, so if you do give the site a go, you’ll find plenty of promotions and even a dedicated sportsbook.

4. Slots.lv – Best VIP Program

Roulette guides for new players

Generous VIP program accessible to roulette players

Decent welcome bonus

Slots.lv holds a license from Curacao, meaning that it meets the safety and fairness standards. This site also boasts an excellent VIP program, MySlots Rewards, that grants a monthly bonus at each tier ($1,000 if you reach the top Diamond Level).

Roulette-wise, Slots.lv offers a decent range of French, European and American roulette, both virtual and live dealer. There are roulette strategies and guides on the site, so if you’re new to the game, Slots.lv is a solid choice.

This online casino also lays the groundwork for a fantastic mobile experience. You can play their games on tablets and smartphones through the mobile site, which is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

The mobile site’s design is similar to the desktop version, although it’s more compact to fit the small displays. Furthermore, because not all games are compatible with mobile operating systems, the gaming collection is not as large as it is on desktop – but it’s still pretty decent.

5. El Royale – Best Online Roulette Design

Mobile-friendly

Different versions of roulette games

Sleek design

Here’s another online casino with a Curacao license, which means it’s reputable and safe to play at.

You’ll find French, American, and European roulette at El Royale. If you want to browse the live dealer versions, you need to sign up with them. And if you stick around and savor the jazzy atmosphere, you’ll be able to make deposits without any fees.

El Royale comes with a classy pink, grey, black, and white color scheme that seeks to capture some of the glamour of the 1920s. We’d like to see more games that feed into this theme, but El Royale still has a decent selection of games.

It provides exceptional customer service, so there isn’t much room for development here. You can contact them by live chat, by calling one of two helplines, and via email.

El Royale has a tiny assortment of bingo, keno, and Sic Bo games if you want to try something new. These specialties can offer some variation and entertainment, which is always a bonus.

6. Las Atlantis – Best Themed Roulette Site

Gorgeous design

A small number of dedicated roulette games

If we were making a list of the nicest-looking themed casinos, Las Atlantis would sit at the throne. It goes all-in with an aquatic neon art deco design that’s a pleasure to look at and still simple to navigate.

Las Atlantis also has an exhaustive FAQ section and even lists restricted countries and payment information. Roulette players will find the American, European and French versions of their favorite game.

This casino also offers a 280% deposit match welcome bonus and unique deals, such as the new game bonus.

7. Slots Empire – Best Roulette Site for Beginners

Practice European roulette for free

Reasonable bonus wagering requirements (35x)

Generous welcome bonus

Even though the name might suggest otherwise, Slots Empire doesn’t only offer slot games. They also have video poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

Their European Roulette virtual title can be played for free in the practice mode. There’s also a brief outline of the differences between European, American, and French rules of the game beneath, which makes it an ideal pick for beginner players.

Slot Empire holds a Curacao eGaming license and accepts deposits with crypto, Visa and Mastercard, Neosurf, and PayID. Their welcome bonus promotion awards a 245% deposit match and free spins on their most popular slot game – you guessed it – Caesar’s Empire.

8. Super Slots – Widest Variety of Roulette Games

Excellent choice of roulette games

10% weekly rebate

Welcome bonus on six deposits

While the site’s name is Super Slots and it’s one of the great slot sites, it offers so much more and is a trustworthy online casino for roulette.

The Super Slots casino has live dealer roulette games and eight virtual roulette tables, including a roulette tournament. It’s up to each player to check whether gambling is legal in their region, and it might be worth mentioning that they accept US players.

You will find an excellent range of promotions at Super Slots. These include – but aren’t limited to – a welcome bonus of up to $6,000, a 400% crypto bonus, a 10% weekly rebate, and weekly deposit matches.

The payment methods are varied, including credit cards, bank wire transfer, Money Orders, and cryptocurrency. There are special benefits such as the aforementioned bonus if you use the latter.

9. Cafe Casino – Best Crypto Roulette Casino

Roulette playing guides

Decent selection of promotions

Crypto-friendly

Cafe Casino is licensed and regulated by Curacao. This license means that this roulette site is perfectly secure and open to US players. Players coming from other countries should double-check before they sign up and start playing, as well as players that come from the US states in which online roulette isn’t legal.

Roulette-wise, Cafe Casino does have the edge over other sites on our list as it has several versions of American and European roulette available. They are complemented with the helpful playing guides that you can find in the “Articles” section.

There’s also a good range of promotions, though the deposit methods focus on cryptocurrency.

10. Red Dog – Best Welcome Bonus for Roulette

Enticing welcome offer

Clean and simple layout

Practice roulette mode

One of the newest casino sites on our list, the titular canine greets visitors with a cheerful “Welcome to my playground, human!” and a generous welcome offer that we’ll explain in a moment.

You’ll find a decent selection of slots, but unfortunately, only three games of roulette. Still, the three main types are covered – and players can explore the free practice mode before they decide if they want to play for real money.

What makes this casino worth a look is its welcome bonus: a 225% deposit match, with an extra 20% if you use Neosurf or BTC payment methods. With a license from Curacao, Red Dog is also regulated and safe to use.

Best Roulette Sites: FAQs

What Are the Main Types of Roulette on the Best Roulette Sites?

Players will come across a variety of online roulette types, including:

American Roulette

An American Roulette wheel features 38 numbers: 1-36, 0, and 00. These alternate between black and red and odd and even. The zeroes are green.

European Roulette

A wheel used for European Roulette looks similar to an American one, except it only has one zero, not the double zero. The numbers are also arranged in a different order (but still odd/even, black/red).

French Roulette

French roulette uses the same type of wheel as the European version.

Is There any Difference Between Roulette Bet Types?

Yes. In fact, there are a variety of bets you can make.

You can read very helpful roulette guides on a few of our recommended sites, but in general, all roulette variations incorporate ‘inside’ and ‘outside’ bets. Inside bets are on specific numbers, whereas outside bets cover ranges (e.g., 1-18, 19-36).

What is Le Partage / En Prison in Roulette?

These are two related rules specific to betting on French Roulette.

Le partage is when you make an outside bet, but the ball lands on 0, in which case you get half your stake back.

En prison follows on from Le partage and allows you to either take back half your bet or make the same wager again.

Which Version of Roulette Has the Best Odds?

Technically, the European and French versions offer better odds, as there’s only one zero.

Therefore, the American version offers a better house edge to the casino, as the 00 means players have 18 chances out of 38 to hit their number, rather than 18 out of 37. It’s a tiny difference that can have a big impact on betting.

What’s the Best Strategy to Win at Online Roulette?

Cross your fingers. No, seriously. Although you’ll find plenty of strategies and guides online that make calculations based on the numbers and probabilities, at the end of the day, roulette is a game of luck – just like any other casino game.

Therefore, the best strategy is to have fun and use solid money management in terms of your bankroll and to choose the best roulette sites.

Can I Play Roulette Online for Free?

Yes, you can.

Many of the sites on our top 10 list feature demo versions of roulette, so you can practice for free. This is very advantageous for beginners, players who want to try out new betting strategies, and those that simply want to play the game for fun.

How Can I Be Sure Online Roulette Isn’t Rigged?

There are a few factors you can consider, some of which we highlighted below:

The Site’s License

If you play at an online gambling site with a well-known license, this tells you that it’s regulated and has to abide by certain requirements. These include using games with RNG (random number generators), so no two sessions play the same way and the outcome is completely randomized and fair.

Independent Testing

Another requirement, though not one followed by all gambling sites, is to put games through independent testing via a company such as eCOGRA or iTECH. However, if you don’t see their logos on a casino’s page, you can also check the software developers it uses. This brings us to the next factor:

Reputable Game Providers

All well-known and established game providers, such as RealTime Gaming and Evolution, put their titles through rigorous testing to ensure RNG and fairness. You can always check the sites for a casino’s game providers to see what they have to say about these factors.

Are There Online Casino Bonuses Aimed at Roulette?

Sometimes, yes. Usually, though, a casino’s welcome bonus focuses on slots but still comes with a deposit match that you can put towards roulette games.

Remember to always read the terms and conditions firstly to check any wagering and payout requirements. One thing that you should be aware of is that you will often find that table games, such as roulette, will gather fewer points towards fulfilling wagering requirements for bonuses. This is why you always need to read up on a bonus before opting for it.

Top Roulette Sites: Our Verdict

When it comes to roulette, the casinos we listed above offer the widest variety you’ll find on the market, both live and virtual.

Ignition earns the top spot thanks to a generous welcome offer, a decent range of payment methods, and of course, a solid variety of roulette games. These include virtual and live dealer tables for American, French, and European variations.

Our second choice was Wild Casino since it offers a close experience to Ignition. Still, it missed the top spot because of its welcome bonus spread across several deposits.

All in all, all of the casinos on our list are top-notch and will offer you a pleasant and safe roulette experience – no matter which one you choose to give your vote to.

