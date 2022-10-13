The 12 Trendiest Street Style Pieces From Fashion Month to Shop Now

The runways aren’t the only things that dictate fashion trends. What designers debut season after season helps to inform the way that you’ll want to dress in the year ahead, but, what those sitting front row choose to wear can be just as influential as what the models have on. These days, you can assume that many of the top influencers, editors and celebrities in attendance have been dressed by the brand, usually wearing the designer head to toe. But, there is also a cohort of fashion enthusiasts who are excited by the idea of getting dressed in their own way. That’s who street style photographer Tyler Joe wants to shoot, and whose inspiration you should look to when shopping for the next “It” bag or shoe.
“[I get excited] when I see someone with an actual point of view,” Joe says. “Someone whose clothes are a reflection of who they are. They didn’t get dressed up for fashion week, this is how they normally dress. Someone who is super confident, they don’t need any pictures of their outfit to validate anything or make them feel a type of way. That energy is unmatched, and 11 times out of 10 those people are always the best dressed.”
Joe says that in his travels across the major fashion weeks, he often sees so many similar outfits—especially outside of the more commercialized shows—the looks can all begin to blend together. But, he’s drawn to the guests at shows like Collina Strada, Eckhaus Latta, and Rick Owens. “Shows where the show-goers feel like a community rather than buyers,” he says.
This season, the trends that stood out to Joe are those that have an edgy (and often 00s-inspired) spin to them. “From the top of my head, low-rise jeans, unbuttoned pants, people showing thongs, denim on denim, moto jackets, and big ass sunglasses,” he says. That’s not to discount polished staples—relaxed suits and sky-high heels were also street style favorites. But, the bottom line is that this fashion month, it was all about finding the trendy item that felt the most authentic to a wearer’s style.
Ahead, shop some of the most popular items to appear on the streets this season.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Alex Mill Vest in Wool Tweed
Suiting is still going strong this fall, but the best companion for loose, high-waisted trousers is a button-down vest. Layer it over a tee or classic shirt, throw a blazer over-top, or (if weather permits), simply wear the vest all on its own.
-
Balenciaga Le Cagole Shoulder Bag
Long live the aughts. The return of trendy styles from the past continues with Balenciaga leading the way. The brand’s runway show in Paris this season may have involved models sloshing through the mud, but on the streets, it was bold accessories that won the day.
-
Reformation Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Baggy, low-rise denim is continuing its domination among the fashion set. Also known as puddle pants, these relaxed jeans that literally puddle around the ankles are a grungy contrast to polished heels or an easy foil to tailored jackets. Joe highlighted the prevalence of denim-on-denim looks during fashion week, so try styling them with a jean jacket, too.
-
Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerinas
In the era of “core” fashion—ballet-core, which consists of ballerina-inspired tulle, bodysuits, and of course flats, has become a popular option. Even if a leotard or tutu feels a bit overboard for you, a pair of delicate shoes is an easy intro.
-
JW Anderson Pigeon Clutch Bag
It should come as no surprise that this tongue-in-cheek clutch has become a favorite accessory for those that don’t believe in taking fashion too seriously. The bird-shaped bag has also been spotted in the hands of Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That, so the pigeon will soon get the TV treatment, too.
-
Maximilian Davis Donna Maxi Skirt
Skirting is going to great lengths this season, so find yourself a sweeping hem to add to your own closet. On the streets, styling a maxi skirt with a pair of sneakers was a comfortable choice. But, if you’re feeling particularly daring, try styling yours with a chunky boot.
-
Prada Ribbed Knit Jersey Tank Top
“At Prada all I saw were the same Prada tank tops,” Joe explains. While during fashion week, you can expect major influencers to be dressed by the brand, if particular items jump out to you as especially fun to style, consider making them your own.
-
Jacquemus Neon Wool-Blend Blazer
While the term “Valentino Pink” has emerged as a way to categorize the color (thanks to its proliferation on the Italian brand’s runways), the electric pop of pink has been a favorite for a range of designers. Neon hues may not be quintessentially fall, but they’re a fun way to take your style up a notch this season.
-
Poppy Lissiman Caidyn Sunglasses
Joe notes that oversized sunglasses were all over the streets of London, Paris, Milan and New York. Particularly popular are quirky, colorful, and sporty iterations from brands like Loewe and Bottega Veneta.
-
Collina Strada Beige Chason Jeans
Some of Joe’s favorite street style moments came outside of smaller shows that have cultivated their own aesthetic and community. The colorful pieces of Collina Strada stand out in a crowd.
-
Zara Faux Leather Jacket
F1 may be fashion’s favorite motor sport, but sleek motorcycle staples were all over the streets this season. Look for a leather jacket with bold panels or fitted leather pants to pull off the look.
-
Mach & Mach Double Bow Platform Sandals
Heels are back. After a few years of favoring comfortable shoes, sky-high platforms have returned. The good news: platforms tend to offer a bit more comfort than a sharp-heeled stiletto, so you can still walk confidently.