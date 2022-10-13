The 12 Trendiest Street Style Pieces From Fashion Month to Shop Now

The runways aren’t the only things that dictate fashion trends. What designers debut season after season helps to inform the way that you’ll want to dress in the year ahead, but, what those sitting front row choose to wear can be just as influential as what the models have on. These days, you can assume that many of the top influencers, editors and celebrities in attendance have been dressed by the brand, usually wearing the designer head to toe. But, there is also a cohort of fashion enthusiasts who are excited by the idea of getting dressed in their own way. That’s who street style photographer Tyler Joe wants to shoot, and whose inspiration you should look to when shopping for the next “It” bag or shoe.

“[I get excited] when I see someone with an actual point of view,” Joe says. “Someone whose clothes are a reflection of who they are. They didn’t get dressed up for fashion week, this is how they normally dress. Someone who is super confident, they don’t need any pictures of their outfit to validate anything or make them feel a type of way. That energy is unmatched, and 11 times out of 10 those people are always the best dressed.”

Joe says that in his travels across the major fashion weeks, he often sees so many similar outfits—especially outside of the more commercialized shows—the looks can all begin to blend together. But, he’s drawn to the guests at shows like Collina Strada, Eckhaus Latta, and Rick Owens. “Shows where the show-goers feel like a community rather than buyers,” he says.

This season, the trends that stood out to Joe are those that have an edgy (and often 00s-inspired) spin to them. “From the top of my head, low-rise jeans, unbuttoned pants, people showing thongs, denim on denim, moto jackets, and big ass sunglasses,” he says. That’s not to discount polished staples—relaxed suits and sky-high heels were also street style favorites. But, the bottom line is that this fashion month, it was all about finding the trendy item that felt the most authentic to a wearer’s style.

Ahead, shop some of the most popular items to appear on the streets this season.

