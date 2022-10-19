Walmart Launches a Creator Program as Part of a Revamped Digital Strategy

Walmart will pay influencers who refer products on their social media channels when they sign up with the company’s creator program, which launched today (Oct. 19). They can also earn commissions on those products when others purchase them through their social channels.

This move for Walmart comes on the heels of Amazon’s Influencer Program, a similar initiative the competitor began earlier this year. Walmart has also made strides in its digital offerings in recent months by creating metaverse experiences and offering the Paramount+ streaming service with its Walmart+ membership.

“This next step in our strategy will help fuel inspiration for our customers by connecting their favorite creators directly with our brand and the brands they love at Walmart,” said William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart U.S, in a statement.

Walmart said anyone can be a creator for its program, which means there is no minimum follower count for creators to join.