How to Style the Western-Inspired Aesthetic for Fall

Western-inspired fashion is nothing new, but there’s no denying that the trend has experienced a major resurgence as of late. The western aesthetic is absolutely everywhere, with cowboy boots, fringe jackets, prairie dresses and a whole lot of plaid spotted on runways and magazine covers, as well as all over Instagram and TikTok feeds, with plenty of street style moments. It makes sense that the look has become so widespread, since it’s a complementary offshoot of two other viral trends—namely, the horse girl aesthetic, with its penchant for ruffled white button-downs and all things denim and suede, and the cottagecore look, with its whimsical paisley prints and floral house dresses.
While Western-inspired fashion is plenty relevant in summer fashion, it’s perhaps even more fitting for fall, with all those suede coats, felt hats, leather boots and shackets. Sporting a full-on cowgirl look might feel like a tad much (that is, unless you’re into the idea of cowboy boots, a Stetson hat and a fringe jacket all at once, in which case: more power to you!), but you can still incorporate a bit of Western flair into your everyday wardrobe in a way that feels natural, and doesn’t leave you with an ensemble more suited for an early aughts Coachella moment.
Accessorizing with an on-trend pair of cowboy boots instantly adds an Americana-inspired touch to your outfit, but a classic leather boot isn’t the only way to wear the style—a suede cowboy boot is softer way to try the trend, though you could also try an unexpected, brightly-colored pair. You can also switch up your outerwear to try the Western vibe, whether it’s with a suede fringed jacket or a cozy plaid shacket.
Fans of the cottagecore aesthetic will be pleased to note that your go-to prairie dress is stylish feminine option, especially when you add a pair of Western-inspired boots (a wood-soled suede shoe is an elegant alternative to cowboy boots), as is a flowy skirt, particularly if there’s any paisley involved. Denim is another easy way to try the look; think a timeless pair of straight-leg, blue jean pants, a chambray button-down or a Y2K-influenced denim midi skirt, though you could always go all out in a denim jumpsuit. Below, shop the essential pieces to achieve the Western-inspired trend right now.
Karen Millen Suede Eyelet Tassel Cropped Jacket
A suede fringed jacket is one of those pieces that immediately adds a Western-inspired edge to any outfit, and we love that the unexpected Bordeaux hue of this slightly cropped version.
Outerknown Blanket Shirt Dress
You can’t talk about Western fashion without acknowledging all things plaid, and while a button-down shirt is perhaps the most obvious way to include the cowboy-esque print in your wardrobe, consider switching it up with a comfy plaid minidress…which also happens to double as a long shirt.
Joe's Jeans Maxine Skirt
Longer denim skirts are making a serious comeback right now (just take a peek at Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid’s recent takes on the early aughts favorite), so embrace your inner cowgirl with this blue jean midi.
Ba&sh Claurys Boots
For a more subdued take on the traditional cowboy boot, try these brown suede shoes from French girl favorite Ba&sh—you can pair them with a breezy cottagecore frock or anything denim.
Hat Attack Amelia
If you’re not quite ready to go full cowboy with a true Stetson, test out the look with this ultra-wearable brown felt chapeau.
Couper Celia B Koussi Dress
A high-necked, lace-trimmed ruffled mini adds a feminine, whimsical note to the Western aesthetic.
DL1961 Holloway Jumpsuit
Crisp jeans or a denim skirt are cute and all, but why not go all out with a stylish jumpsuit?
Saint Laurent Grace Fringed Shoulder Bag
Test out the fringed look with this timeless suede Saint Laurent purse.
Mirth Montrose Short Dress
The stitching on this long-sleeved floral minidress is reminiscent of the classic cowboy shirt, but with a decidedly feminine twist.
Ancient Greek Sandals Classic Closed Clogs
Clogs are having a moment right now, so give these suede shoes, complete with cowboy-approved gold stud accents, a go for fall.
Untuckit Cotton Western Kaitlin Shirt
This comfy cream-colored Western-inspired shirt is a great seasonless staple.
Noize Raelynn Short Vegan Leather Coat
For a cruelty-free shearling look, check out this vegan leather-and-sherpa coat, which would look adorable with straight-legged jeans and cowboy boots.
Ciao Lucia Coretta Dress
This pretty brown midi dress is a stylish twist on rodeowear.
Abercrombie Vegan Suede Mini Skort
Pair this soft, vegan suede skirt with a plaid button-down or a crisp white oxford.
Rouje Yasna Top
This cowgirl-meets-French girl collared blouse is so chic.
Miaou Lou Pants
What’s more cowgirl than a literal cow print? We we love that you can style these pants with everything from a simple tee to a full-on Western jacket getup.
Saint Laurent Western Buckle Leather Belt
Saint Laurent’s Western-inspired belt has a more subdued buckle than some of the rather ornate options out there, so you can wear it as more of an everyday piece, or dress it up.
Overland Teton Crushable Wool Cowboy Hat
A classic wool cowboy hat in on-trend olive green is more wearable than you’d think.
Wildfox Adobe Fringe Cardigan
This cozy knit cardigan has it all—fringe detailing, earth tones and a Southwestern-inspired print.