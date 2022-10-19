How to Style the Western-Inspired Aesthetic for Fall

Western-inspired fashion is nothing new, but there’s no denying that the trend has experienced a major resurgence as of late. The western aesthetic is absolutely everywhere, with cowboy boots, fringe jackets, prairie dresses and a whole lot of plaid spotted on runways and magazine covers, as well as all over Instagram and TikTok feeds, with plenty of street style moments. It makes sense that the look has become so widespread, since it’s a complementary offshoot of two other viral trends—namely, the horse girl aesthetic, with its penchant for ruffled white button-downs and all things denim and suede, and the cottagecore look, with its whimsical paisley prints and floral house dresses.

While Western-inspired fashion is plenty relevant in summer fashion, it’s perhaps even more fitting for fall, with all those suede coats, felt hats, leather boots and shackets. Sporting a full-on cowgirl look might feel like a tad much (that is, unless you’re into the idea of cowboy boots, a Stetson hat and a fringe jacket all at once, in which case: more power to you!), but you can still incorporate a bit of Western flair into your everyday wardrobe in a way that feels natural, and doesn’t leave you with an ensemble more suited for an early aughts Coachella moment.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Accessorizing with an on-trend pair of cowboy boots instantly adds an Americana-inspired touch to your outfit, but a classic leather boot isn’t the only way to wear the style—a suede cowboy boot is softer way to try the trend, though you could also try an unexpected, brightly-colored pair. You can also switch up your outerwear to try the Western vibe, whether it’s with a suede fringed jacket or a cozy plaid shacket.

Fans of the cottagecore aesthetic will be pleased to note that your go-to prairie dress is stylish feminine option, especially when you add a pair of Western-inspired boots (a wood-soled suede shoe is an elegant alternative to cowboy boots), as is a flowy skirt, particularly if there’s any paisley involved. Denim is another easy way to try the look; think a timeless pair of straight-leg, blue jean pants, a chambray button-down or a Y2K-influenced denim midi skirt, though you could always go all out in a denim jumpsuit. Below, shop the essential pieces to achieve the Western-inspired trend right now.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.