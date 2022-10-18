Workers at a Second Amazon Warehouse Voted Against Joining the Amazon Labor Union

A second Amazon warehouse, known as ALB1, has voted against joining the Amazon Labor Union (ALU). More than 900 employees at the Amazon warehouse in Schodack, New York, southeast of Albany, were eligible to vote in the union election, according to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). 406 workers voted against joining the ALU, while 206 voted to join, the NLRB said today (Oct. 18).

The election was the latest test of support for the ALU, which is seeking to unionize workers at Amazon warehouses across the country. Though Amazon employees at the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island became the first in the U.S. to unionize in April, the ALU lost an election at a second Staten Island warehouse the following month. Workers at an Amazon facility in Bessemer have voted twice against unionizing with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

The ALU had called for higher wages and safer working conditions at ALB1. The employee leading unionization efforts, Heather Goodall, told grassroots publication Albany Proper in August that she and other organizers had been asking Amazon to repair aisles where the company stores merchandise for fear that heavy boxes could injure workers. At a recent rally another ALB1 worker said Amazon had denied him workers’ compensation after he sustained a concussion from being hit by two falling tables while driving a forklift.

"They didn't call an ambulance, they put me in a Lyft to an urgent care. I could have died," Sam, an Amazon worker at ALB1 near Albany, on 2 wooden tables falling on his head while driving forklift. Amazon is trying to deny his workers comp claim. ALB1 union election starts 2moro pic.twitter.com/MxeIvSglmZ — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) October 11, 2022

A string of warehouse fires earlier this month, including one at ALB1, intensified calls by the union for Amazon to address safety issues in its facilities.

The loss is an additional blow to the unionization movement at the nation’s second-largest employer. Workers at JFK8 have yet to begin negotiating a contract with Amazon. The retailer alleges the NLRB and the ALU “improperly influenced the outcome of the election,” and is still working to overturn it, even though the NLRB dismissed its objections in September. Some ALU organizers fear Amazon will take the case all the way to the Supreme Court before they come to the bargaining table, a process that could take years.