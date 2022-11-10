In Partnership with Evn CBD.

There’s no denying the importance of sleep. Scientific research has shown us that sleep is essential at every age. According to the National Sleep Foundation’s guidelines, healthy adults require between 7 and 9 hours of sleep and children need even more rest to promote growth and development.

If you find yourself below that sleep threshold or just unable to fall asleep, you’re not alone. According to the CDC, around 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep problems. Fortunately, sleep experts have a solution. Melatonin supplements, which help regulate your sleep cycle and improve your overall sleep quality, are the natural choice for those of us looking to get some more shut eye. Today, we review the 10 best melatonin gummies of 2022.

Note: Be sure to talk to your doctor to determine if melatonin supplements are for you.

*Prices are subject to change.

We chose the top 10 melatonin gummies of 2022 based on customer reviews, product quality, taste, effects, and reputation. Check out our favorites below!

Wake up refreshed with these delicious melatonin gummies. Evn’s melatonin gummies are a crowd favorite. Made from premium, non-GMO ingredients, including passionflower and l-theanine, they come in a delicious strawberry flavor you are sure to love. These gummies will help you fall asleep quicker and stay asleep longer, promoting deeper, more restful sleep. If you suffer from insomnia, jet leg, or an inability to fall asleep, Evn’s melatonin gummies will help you catch those deep zzz’s.

Evn also offers one of the best subscription models out there to help you save and ensure your melatonin gummies are there for you when you need them the most.

Serving size: 1 gummy

Price: $35; or subscribe and save (15%)

Olly Sleep combines botanicals with melatonin for additional sleep support and rest. These gummies contain a blend of melatonin, L-Theanine, and botanicals, such as chamomile, to help you relax and promote deep and calming sleep. They are sweetened with blackberry and mint and are NSF certified for quality control.

Serving size: 2 gummies

Price: $13.99 – $23.99

Vegan friendly: yes

These 3mg gummies have a berry flavor and are effective, especially for the price range. These also contain L-Theanine and chamomile extract to promote relaxation.

Formulated with melatonin and plant botanicals, these gummies help you relax and fall asleep naturally. In addition to helping you get more zzzs, these sleep gummies are also gluten free and contain no artificial flavors or colors.

Serving size: 2

Price: $12.99

Vegan: yes

Hello Bello’s 5mg gummies promote sleep quality and contain melatonin, chamomile, lemon balm, and passionflower. These gummies are delicious and vegan too! Made without artificial colors and flavors, these gummies are also natural. These gummies are safe for both adults and children and are free of common allergens.

Serving size: 2 gummies

Price: $11.99

Vegan: yes

If you want to save time and take your vitamins with your melatonin before bed, these gummies may be the perfect fit for you! These gummy vitamins contain essential vitamins and minerals to help you supplement your diet. Each gummy contains 25mg of Vitamin C and comes in a variety of flavors including orange, strawberry, cherry, and grape.

Serving size: 2

Price: $12.49

Zarbee’s offers a safe, drug-free, non-habit-forming melatonin gummies for children ages 3 years and up. These gummies help promote peaceful sleep and come in a natural berry flavor. These chewable gummies work best 30 to 60 minutes before your child’s bedtime.

Free of alcohol, artificial sweeteners, and high fructose corn syrup, these gummies are inspired by nature and are the #1 Pediatrician Recommended Sleep Support Brand for Children.

Serving size: 1-2 gummies (see serving suggestion on package)

Price: $14.26

These vegan melatonin sleep gummies come in a delicious blueberry flavor and are sure to help you get your natural sleep cycle back on track. Future Kind also works with an FDA-regulated and a Good Manufacturing Practice certified facility within the USA to carry out intensive quality control and strict raw ingredient supplier vetting.

Serving size: 2 gummies

Price: $19.99

Vegan: yes

These non-habit-forming gummies contain a combination of melatonin and herbs, such as ashwagandha, lavender, and valerian root to support deep relaxation and sleep. Affordable and easily accessible, you can find these gummies online or in your favorite retail store. Available in a wildberry vanilla flavor you are sure to love, you will look forward to falling asleep with these gummies.

Serving size: 2

Price: $7.99 – $19.99

Free from preservatives, synthetic dyes, GMOS, and artificial flavors and sweeteners, these gummies combine a powerful blend of melatonin, L-Theanine, chamomile, lavender, and lemon calm to help calm your body and mind for sleep. The strawberry flavor is a favorite among melatonin gummy enthusiasts and this flavor profile is tasty.

Serving size: 2

Price: $19.99

Vegetarian: yes

Serving size: 2

Price: $17.96



Nature Made Melatonin gummies support restful sleep. It is their mission to put a good night’s sleep within reach for all. These gluten-free gummies come in a delicious strawberry flavor and contain no artificial sweeteners or flavors. They are scientifically formulated to act as a natural sleep aid supplement for short-term sleep support. You can easily find them at your favorite retail store, grocery store, or online.

What Is Melatonin?

Melatonin is a hormone in your body that is released by your brain at night. Melatonin regulates your sleep-wake cycles and helps your body determine when to go to sleep. Your production of Melatonin changes according to the time of day and should increase as it gets darker outside. Melatonin also tends to decline with age.

Melatonin supplements are used for sleep disorders, like jet lag, shift work disorder, and insomnia as well as for individuals who just want some additional support getting more restful sleep.

What Are the Benefits of Melatonin?

Melatonin aids in sleep quality and duration, which promotes more restfulness, relaxation, as well as a better overall quality of life. The benefits of Melatonin supplements are as follows:

Can promotes better sleep

Has been shown to improve sleep quality

Can improve sleep duration

Can provide insomnia relief

Has been proven to reduce symptoms of seasonal depression

May increase levels of human growth hormone

Can promote eye health

Can decrease anxiety

How Do You Use Melatonin Gummies?

Consult with your health care practitioner before using melatonin gummies. Start out with a lower dose, such as 1mg, if you haven’t taken them before, 2 hours before bedtime. If you find you need a higher dose, slowly increase your dose over time. Be sure to avoid direct light as well as your phone before bedtime as well.

Best Melatonin Gummies for Adults

EVN’s melatonin gummies are the best option for adults. These gummies are an effective sleep aid, improving both sleep quality and duration. The watermelon-flavored gummies are tasty and help you stay asleep longer once you’ve gone to bed.

This product is natural, free from allergens, such as gluten, and does not contain artificial flavors or preservatives.

Best Melatonin Gummies for Teens

EVN’s melatonin gummies are also a great way for teens to get the melatonin they need. Melatonin is produced naturally by the body, but levels can be low in teens who have trouble sleeping. Taking melatonin supplements can help teens fall asleep and stay asleep.

Best Melatonin Gummies for Children

Mel-O-Licious Melatonin Gummies for Kids help kids stay asleep faster and longer. These natural, non-GMO gummies are a hit with kids and can help reduce insomnia and anxiety in children. They contain premium ingredients, a delicious fruit flavor, and a quick-acting chewable formula that is sure to make a fan out of the pickets of children.

Is Melatonin Safe?

Melatonin is generally safe to take with the most common side effect being a headache. If you have any additional concerns, consult with your doctor or healthcare practitioner for additional support.

What Should You Look for When Choosing a Brand?

Be sure to buy melatonin from a reputable brand that tests their product. Here are some other factors you should consider:

Quality testing

Dose

Customer reviews

Reputation

Gummy response and effectiveness

Taste

Effects

Ingredients

FAQs About Melatonin Gummies

How Long Can You Take Melatonin Gummies?

Consult with your doctor or healthcare practitioner to determine how long you should take melatonin gummies. If melatonin supplements are helping you, health care providers suggest continuing to take them nightly for a couple of months and then stopping to see how your quality of sleep has improved.

Who Should Not Take Melatonin?

As melatonin can cause sleepiness and drowsiness, you should not take any before driving or operating a machine. It is also not recommended to use melatonin if you have an autoimmune disease. Do not use melatonin if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have a seizure disorder. Melatonin supplements can also raise blood-sugar levels and increase blood pressure in people who take some hypertension medications, so be sure to speak with your doctor beforehand.

When Is the Best Time to Take Melatonin?

The best time to take melatonin is typically 1-2 hours before your bedtime. Be sure to keep your lights low in your room before bed and avoid blue and green light from screens.

Can Melatonin Help with Jet Lag?

According to the National Library of Medicine, melatonin can prevent or reduce jet lag and is safe to use to treat jet lag in the short term.

How Many Melatonin Gummies Should You Take Before Bed?

Most melatonin gummy companies will advise taking 1-2 gummies an hour or two before bed. Start out taking 1 (or half of one if the dose is higher) and see how you feel. You can always take another one and adjust how many gummies is right for you over time.

Can You Take Melatonin with Other Supplements?

This depends on the supplements you are taking with melatonin, so consult with your healthcare provider before you do so. Vitamin B has been shown to improve sleep disturbances when taken with melatonin.

How Long Do Melatonin Gummies Put You to Sleep For?

On average, it takes 30-60 minutes for melatonin to take its effects. Melatonin can stay in your body for 4-10 hours, but the amount you take can cause this number to vary.

How Does Melatonin Make You Feel?

While this can depend on the individual, melatonin can make you feel tired, drowsy, sleepy, relaxed, and calm.

What Should You Not Mix Melatonin With?

As melatonin can make you tried and drowsy, avoid mixing them with other sleep aids, alcohol, Steroids, and any immunosuppressant medications.

What Are the Side Effects of Melatonin?

Melatonin is safe to take long-term, although some side effects might include headaches, dizziness, and nausea.

Can Melatonin Help Kids Sleep?

Melatonin can help some kids fall asleep quicker when used properly. As you can purchase melatonin gummies, these are appealing to children as well. Some research suggests melatonin may also be helpful for kids for have ADHD or autism who have a difficult time with sleep when used for short periods.

Before deciding to give your child melatonin, be sure to speak with your pediatrician to determine the following:

When to give you child melatonin

What time to give your child melatonin

Why your child might not be the best fit for this sleep supplement

What the appropriate dosage would be for your child

Quick Overview of the Best Melatonin Supplements

Best Brand of Melatonin Gummies

Evn Melatonin Gummies

Best Melatonin Gummies for Toddlers

Natrol Kids Melatonin Berry Gummies

Best Melatonin Gummies for Sleep



Pure Encapsulations Melatonin 3 mg

Best Tasting Melatonin Gummies

NatureMade 10mg Melatonin Gummies

Best Melatonin Gummies for Vegans

Future Kind+ Vegan Melatonin Sleep Gummies

Best Natural Melatonin Gummies

Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Melatonin Gummies

Best Organic Melatonin Gummies

Elm & Rye Melatonin Gummies

Best Melatonin Powder

Evn Sleep Powder

Disclosure: Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.