Amazon Labor Union Members Protest CEO Andy Jassy as It Scores Regulatory Victories

Members of the Amazon Labor Union are protesting outside of the New York Times DealBook Summit today (Nov. 30) as the company’s CEO, Andy Jassy, takes the stage.

Chris Smalls (@Shut_downAmazon) is outside the NYT DealBook summit this morning where Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is set to speak. Smalls is calling on Jassy to bargain a contract with Amazon workers. pic.twitter.com/2ODdn1FT38 — Annie McDonough (@Annie_McDonough) November 30, 2022

The independent ALU won a union election at a Staten Island warehouse in April, but has been unable to replicate its success elsewhere in the country. A second election at a separate Staten Island warehouse failed, as did a more recent election at an Albany-area warehouse this October. Meanwhile, Amazon fought the union’s victory in court and is refusing to come to the bargaining table, despite having lost its case. Unionized Staten Island workers have yet to see a contract.

“If Jassy comes to New York he should come to bargain a contract with Amazon workers, not bluster or practice union-busting,” said Chris Smalls, the ALU president, said in a statement.

Jassy was cited by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) last month for making remarks in the media suggesting Amazon employees would be negatively affected by a union. And on Nov. 29 the NLRB won an injunction ordering Amazon to cease and desist from retaliating against employees for engaging in union organizing activities. The order was a response to the termination of Gerald Bryson, a former Amazon employee at the unionized Staten Island warehouse who was fired after protesting safety conditions in April 2020.