The Most Luxurious Beauty Gifts to Shop for the Holidays

The holiday season is nearly upon us, so why not get a head start on buying all those gifts this year, instead of leaving the task until the last minute? Well, if you’re not sure what to get the beauty lover in your life, then you’ve come to the right place. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the hunt for the perfect present for the budding skincare enthusiast or shopping for a longtime makeup expert; we’ve done the hard work for you and found the loveliest beauty sets that they’re sure to absolutely adore.
Skincare and beauty (especially fragrance!) can be so personal, so it’s understandable that you might feel wary of gifting anything beauty-related to even your closest of pals, but that’s actually what’s so appealing about the best holiday beauty sets, as they often include a few different products, so the recipient can test out multiple options and decide which they love the most. It’s the best time of year to give your beauty-loving friends a restock on their favorite products, or perhaps try out that new launch they’ve been eyeing, or splurge on a hi-tech device. Oh, and don’t forget to get yourself a little something special, too.
From haircare kits and fragrance selections to sumptuous advent calendars and mini lipsticks, these are the best beauty gifts that are sure to be a hit this season.
Valmont Holidays in Neverland Beauty Advent Calendar
Sure, one luxe Valmont product is a treat, but if you really want to spoil them this holiday season, splurge on this indulgent beauty brand’s 12-piece Advent Calendar, complete with both mini and full-size versions of some of Valmont’s most popular items.
Clé de Peau Beauté Limited Edition Mini Lipstick Set
Not sure which shade she loves the most? Gift her Clé de Peau’s luxurious five-lipstick set, with a selection of their most popular satin and matte shades, all in adorable pint-sized celestial packaging.
Youth To The People The Youth Vault 13-Piece Vegan Skincare + Apparel Set
The clean beauty enthusiast will so appreciate this massive gift set with 10 of Youth to the People’s most beloved products, plus three pieces of apparel.
Isdin Always Ageless Set
Isdin’s Always Ageless set includes full sizes of the brand’s Melatonik and cult-favorite, Miranda Kerr-approved tinted mineral sunscreen, plus minis of their eye cream and firming serum.
Westman Atelier Le Box The Petal Edition
This limited edition set includes a blush, highlighter and lip balm in the prettiest pale rose shades.
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit
The girl on the go will adore these travel size versions of all the Olaplex products that help strengthen and revitalize hair.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian The Fragrance Wardrobe Discovery Collection for Her
Don’t fret if you’re not sure about fragrance, because this luxurious discovery set from Maison Francis Kurkdjian includes eight distinct perfumes (including their beloved Baccarat Rouge 540), so she can pick whichever appeals to her most.
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
Elevate their haircare routine with this new limited edition version of the cult-favorite Dyson hair dryer, which comes in the loveliest shade of blue and includes five attachments, plus a convenient carryall case.
Laneige Sweet Dream Trio Set
Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney are just a few of the celebs who adore Laneige’s lip treatment masks, and for good reason—apply these before bedtime and you’ll wake up with a silky smooth pout. This three-piece set includes the classic berry scent, plus pumpkin spice and peppermint.
Charlotte Tilbury Revitalising Magic Mini Skincare Gift Set
Charlotte Tilbury makeup is wonderful, but don’t sleep on the aptly-named Magic Cream and Magic Serum.
Ouai Three-Piece Bundle
Celeb-adored haircare brand Ouai is offering exclusive three-piece sets for the holidays, which you can customize to include shampoo, conditioner, masks and more.
Farmacy Holiday Party Green Clean Trio
Give the gift of freshly cleansed skin with this three-piece set of Farmacy’s oh-so-good cleansing balms.
Glasshouse Fragrances Christmas Trio
These festive candles are perfect for that one friend who has been listening to holiday music nonstop since October 1.
Sisley Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask
Who doesn’t love a good face mask? You simply can’t do better than Sisley’s indulgent nighttime mask, for the softest skin yet.
Symbiome Wanderlust Kit
Help her prep for winter travel with this three-product Symbiome set, featuring the brand’s beloved moisturizer, oil and face wash.
Vacation Luxury Indulgence Set
Vacation is known for their SPF that actually smells good, and now you can get the aroma even when you’re not applying sunscreen (even though you always should be!), with this set that includes a perfume, SPF 30 oil and lip balm.
Lancome Définicils Mascara Holiday Set
Sure, a mascara is nice, but why not present her with everything she needs to maintain and prep her lashes, including a primer, mascara and makeup remover?
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Sparkling Body Oil
If she loves Baccarat Rouge 540 (and who doesn’t?!), then you’re sure to win points with Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s newly released body oil in the very same scent.
Joanna Vargas˙Glow to Go Mask Set
The frequent jet-setter will appreciate this five-pack set of masks that are perfect for those constantly on the go.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Precious Gems 4-Piece Makeup Brush Set
Replace her tired old makeup brushes with this new set.
Eve Lom Radiant Renewal Ritual Set
Elevate their entire skincare routine with this soothing product collection, complete with a cleansing balm, retinol serum, moisture cream and muslin cleansing cloth, for the ultimate refreshing ritual.
Phlur Somebody Wood
There’s a reason Phlur’s delightful fragrances have developed such a cult following, and she won’t be able to resist this bouquet of bergamot, saffron, sandalwood and amber.
Jones Road Miracle Balm
The minimalist beauty lover will adore this aptly-named Miracle Balm from Bobbi Brown’s viral brand, Jones Road.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fluffy & Fuller Looking Brow Kit
When it comes to brows, it’s hard to beat Anastasia.
Chantecaille Luxe Mask Duo+
Upgrade their self-care routine with this mask duo from Chantecaille, including a lifting and smoothing mask as well as a gold recovery mask.
Tata Harper Cool Girl Holiday Kit
Tata Harper’s four-product gift set really does live up to its cool girl name; it includes cult favorites like the Floral Essence and Resurfacing Serum, plus a highlighter and berry balm.
Therabody TheraFace Pro
The latest face device from Therabody is perfect for the tech-loving beauty connoisseur; it uses a combination of microcurrent, LED therapy, percussion and cleansing to treat, nourish and relax the face muscles and complexion.
Urban Decay Naked x Robin Eisenberg Eyeshadow Palette
The beauty maven who isn’t afraid of bright colors and fanciful looks will definitely appreciate this colorful shadow palette.
Chanel No. 5 The Gold Body Oil
This limited edition body oil gives skin the loveliest shimmering glow, with the classic Chanel No. 5 scent.
Supergoop x MZ Wallace Snow Days Kit
Sunscreen isn’t just for summer, and this Supergoop set includes all the winter SPF essentials for face, lips and body.
Augustinus Bader The AB Trial Edit
This limited edition set features four of the celeb-beloved brand’s best-selling products, including a cleanser, essence, moisturizer and eye cream.
Bridgerton x Beekman 1802 Flawless Featherweight Body Oil Duo
The Bridgerton fan will absolutely love this special body oil duo.
JinSoon Hand and Nail Care Set
If she’s all about nailcare, gift her this nine-piece set with everything she needs for a salon-worthy treatment at home.