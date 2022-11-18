Lifestyle

The Most Luxurious Beauty Gifts to Shop for the Holidays

From luxurious skincare sets and lavish haircare tools to soothing self-care and fanciful makeup kits, here's what to gift the beauty lover (or yourself...) this holiday season.

The holiday season is nearly upon us, so why not get a head start on buying all those gifts this year, instead of leaving the task until the last minute? Well, if you’re not sure what to get the beauty lover in your life, then you’ve come to the right place. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the hunt for the perfect present for the budding skincare enthusiast or shopping for a longtime makeup expert; we’ve done the hard work for you and found the loveliest beauty sets that they’re sure to absolutely adore.

Skincare and beauty (especially fragrance!) can be so personal, so it’s understandable that you might feel wary of gifting anything beauty-related to even your closest of pals, but that’s actually what’s so appealing about the best holiday beauty sets, as they often include a few different products, so the recipient can test out multiple options and decide which they love the most. It’s the best time of year to give your beauty-loving friends a restock on their favorite products, or perhaps try out that new launch they’ve been eyeing, or splurge on a hi-tech device. Oh, and don’t forget to get yourself a little something special, too.

From haircare kits and fragrance selections to sumptuous advent calendars and mini lipsticks, these are the best beauty gifts that are sure to be a hit this season.

  • Valmont.

    Valmont Holidays in Neverland Beauty Advent Calendar

    Sure, one luxe Valmont product is a treat, but if you really want to spoil them this holiday season, splurge on this indulgent beauty brand’s 12-piece Advent Calendar, complete with both mini and full-size versions of some of Valmont’s most popular items.

    $380, Shop Now
  • Clé de Peau Beauté.

    Clé de Peau Beauté Limited Edition Mini Lipstick Set

    Not sure which shade she loves the most? Gift her Clé de Peau’s luxurious five-lipstick set, with a selection of their most popular satin and matte shades, all in adorable pint-sized celestial packaging.

    $98, Shop Now
  • Youth to the People.

    Youth To The People The Youth Vault 13-Piece Vegan Skincare + Apparel Set

    The clean beauty enthusiast will so appreciate this massive gift set with 10 of Youth to the People’s most beloved products, plus three pieces of apparel.

    $340, Shop Now
  • Isdin.

    Isdin Always Ageless Set

    Isdin’s Always Ageless set includes full sizes of the brand’s Melatonik and cult-favorite, Miranda Kerr-approved tinted mineral sunscreen, plus minis of their eye cream and firming serum.

    $205, Shop Now
  • Gucci Westman.

    Westman Atelier Le Box The Petal Edition

    This limited edition set includes a blush, highlighter and lip balm in the prettiest pale rose shades.

    $134, Shop Now
  • Olaplex.

    Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit

    The girl on the go will adore these travel size versions of all the Olaplex products that help strengthen and revitalize hair.

    $62, Shop Now
  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian The Fragrance Wardrobe Discovery Collection for Her

    Don’t fret if you’re not sure about fragrance, because this luxurious discovery set from Maison Francis Kurkdjian includes eight distinct perfumes (including their beloved Baccarat Rouge 540), so she can pick whichever appeals to her most.

    $275, Shop Now
  • Dyson.

    Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer

    Elevate their haircare routine with this new limited edition version of the cult-favorite Dyson hair dryer, which comes in the loveliest shade of blue and includes five attachments, plus a convenient carryall case.

    $429.99, Shop Now
  • Laneige.

    Laneige Sweet Dream Trio Set

    Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney are just a few of the celebs who adore Laneige’s lip treatment masks, and for good reason—apply these before bedtime and you’ll wake up with a silky smooth pout. This three-piece set includes the classic berry scent, plus pumpkin spice and peppermint.

    $32, Shop Now
  • Charlotte Tilbury.

    Charlotte Tilbury Revitalising Magic Mini Skincare Gift Set

    Charlotte Tilbury makeup is wonderful, but don’t sleep on the aptly-named Magic Cream and Magic Serum.

    $44, Shop Now
  • Ouai.

    Ouai Three-Piece Bundle

    Celeb-adored haircare brand Ouai is offering exclusive three-piece sets for the holidays, which you can customize to include shampoo, conditioner, masks and more.

    $95, Shop Now
  • Farmacy.

    Farmacy Holiday Party Green Clean Trio

    Give the gift of freshly cleansed skin with this three-piece set of Farmacy’s oh-so-good cleansing balms.

    $46, Shop Now
  • Glasshouse Fragrances.

    Glasshouse Fragrances Christmas Trio

    These festive candles are perfect for that one friend who has been listening to holiday music nonstop since October 1.

    $60, Shop Now
  • Sisley.

    Sisley Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask

    Who doesn’t love a good face mask? You simply can’t do better than Sisley’s indulgent nighttime mask, for the softest skin yet.

    $152, Shop Now
  • Symbiome.

    Symbiome Wanderlust Kit

    Help her prep for winter travel with this three-product Symbiome set, featuring the brand’s beloved moisturizer, oil and face wash.

    $85, Shop Now
  • Vacation.

    Vacation Luxury Indulgence Set

    Vacation is known for their SPF that actually smells good, and now you can get the aroma even when you’re not applying sunscreen (even though you always should be!), with this set that includes a perfume, SPF 30 oil and lip balm.

    $69.60, Shop Now
  • Lancome.

    Lancome Définicils Mascara Holiday Set

    Sure, a mascara is nice, but why not present her with everything she needs to maintain and prep her lashes, including a primer, mascara and makeup remover?

    $89, Shop Now
  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Sparkling Body Oil

    If she loves Baccarat Rouge 540 (and who doesn’t?!), then you’re sure to win points with Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s newly released body oil in the very same scent.

    $195, Shop Now
  • Joanna Vargas.

    Joanna Vargas˙Glow to Go Mask Set

    The frequent jet-setter will appreciate this five-pack set of masks that are perfect for those constantly on the go.

    $75, Shop Now
  • e.l.f. Cosmetics.

    e.l.f. Cosmetics Precious Gems 4-Piece Makeup Brush Set

    Replace her tired old makeup brushes with this new set.

    $10, Shop Now
  • Eve Lom.

    Eve Lom Radiant Renewal Ritual Set

    Elevate their entire skincare routine with this soothing product collection, complete with a cleansing balm, retinol serum, moisture cream and muslin cleansing cloth, for the ultimate refreshing ritual.

    $110, Shop Now
  • Phlur.

    Phlur Somebody Wood

    There’s a reason Phlur’s delightful fragrances have developed such a cult following, and she won’t be able to resist this bouquet of bergamot, saffron, sandalwood and amber.

    $96, Shop Now
  • Jones Road.

    Jones Road Miracle Balm

    The minimalist beauty lover will adore this aptly-named Miracle Balm from Bobbi Brown’s viral brand, Jones Road.

    $38, Shop Now
  • Anastasia Beverly Hills.

    Anastasia Beverly Hills Fluffy & Fuller Looking Brow Kit

    When it comes to brows, it’s hard to beat Anastasia.

    $29, Shop Now
  • Chantecaille.

    Chantecaille Luxe Mask Duo+

    Upgrade their self-care routine with this mask duo from Chantecaille, including a lifting and smoothing mask as well as a gold recovery mask.

    $378, Shop Now
  • Tata Harper.

    Tata Harper Cool Girl Holiday Kit

    Tata Harper’s four-product gift set really does live up to its cool girl name; it includes cult favorites like the Floral Essence and Resurfacing Serum, plus a highlighter and berry balm.

    $75, Shop Now
  • Therabody.

    Therabody TheraFace Pro

    The latest face device from Therabody is perfect for the tech-loving beauty connoisseur; it uses a combination of microcurrent, LED therapy, percussion and cleansing to treat, nourish and relax the face muscles and complexion.

    $399, Shop Now
  • Urban Decay.

    Urban Decay Naked x Robin Eisenberg Eyeshadow Palette

    The beauty maven who isn’t afraid of bright colors and fanciful looks will definitely appreciate this colorful shadow palette.

    $54, Shop Now
  • Chanel.

    Chanel No. 5 The Gold Body Oil

    This limited edition body oil gives skin the loveliest shimmering glow, with the classic Chanel No. 5 scent.

    $100, Shop Now
  • Supergoop.

    Supergoop x MZ Wallace Snow Days Kit

    Sunscreen isn’t just for summer, and this Supergoop set includes all the winter SPF essentials for face, lips and body.

    $169, Shop Now
  • Augustinus Bader.

    Augustinus Bader The AB Trial Edit

    This limited edition set features four of the celeb-beloved brand’s best-selling products, including a cleanser, essence, moisturizer and eye cream.

    $270, Shop Now
  • Beekman 1802 x Bridgerton.

    Bridgerton x Beekman 1802 Flawless Featherweight Body Oil Duo

    The Bridgerton fan will absolutely love this special body oil duo.

    $48, Shop Now
  • JinSoon.

    JinSoon Hand and Nail Care Set

    If she’s all about nailcare, gift her this nine-piece set with everything she needs for a salon-worthy treatment at home.

    $195, Shop Now
