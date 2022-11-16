The Best Miami Beach Hotels To Book for the Most Luxurious Art Basel Experience

In just a few weeks, artists, collectors, curators, art enthusiasts and also those who just want to have a little sunny escape will descend upon South Beach for the 2022 iteration of Miami Art Basel. Over the years, the annual art fair has transformed into a multi-day extravaganza that’s about more than just artwork; Art Basel Miami Beach now encompasses art, fashion and design, with plenty of shows, events and parties on the agenda.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
If you’re heading down to Miami Beach for Basel from December 1 through 3 (or if you just want to take a quick vacation in the sunny locale), you’re going to want to figure out your accommodations as soon as possible. Don’t fret if you’re not sure where to stay, because we’ve found the best luxury hotels to book for Art Basel Miami Beach. Below, take a look at the top hotels to consider if you’re heading down to Miami for Basel…or if you’re just interested in a sunshine-filled, winter getaway.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Eden Roc Miami Beach
The Eden Roc Miami Beach was originally designed in the 1950s, and received a major renovation in 2008. The hotel is perched right on the ocean, though the resort also offers no less than three pools for guests. The 415-room spot is home to three restaurants, including the Miami outpost of Nobu. This year, Eden Roc Miami Beach is hosting a gallery featuring the work of wildlife photographers Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier, and their organization SeaLegacy.
-
Faena Hotel Miami Beach
The Faena opened its doors in December 2015 to much fanfare, with fashionable interiors by Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin. Art and design play a huge part in the hotel, which is composed of 169 rooms and suites, with hardwood floors and red velvet accents throughout. It’s worth booking an appointment at the hotel’s Tierra Santa Healing House, as the 22,000-square-foot spa, situated on the third floor of the hotel, offers rituals and treatments using Naturopathic and Biologique Recherche.
The hotel, which has three restaurants and features works by famed artists like Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons, is always big with art lovers, and last year, Faena Art launched the Project Room, a space which that houses an artist residency program as well as talks, ideas and models of social interaction. This year, the new Faena Prize for the Arts (which awards $100,000 to the winner) will be given in Miami for the first time, with the winning proposal exhibited at Faena throughout Miami Art Week.
-
W South Beach
The W South Beach has long been a reliable and luxurious Miami favorite, even more so after it reopened in November 2020, debuting the results of a $20 million renovation. The 357 airy rooms and suites are all about natural light, with warm oak wood tones and green-and-pink accents, and many of the accommodations offer picturesque views of the ocean below. The hotel is also home to the Away Spa, which is all about detoxifying, nourishing and relaxing. And let’s not forget about the art aspect, of course, as the hotel’s impressive collection includes 21 Warhols on display in the lobby.
-
Miami Beach Edition
Even if you haven’t visited the Miami Beach Edition in person, chances are you’ve seen the hotel’s highly Instagrammable interiors and amenities, including a bowling alley, nightclub and ice skating rink, all over your social media feed. The hotel is made up of 294 rooms and suites, including 28 private oceanfront bungalows and a rooftop penthouse, all of which are designed in a soothing, neutral color palette with marble bathrooms. The Miami Beach Edition also contains a spa, gym and two pools, as well as three restaurants, including the Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s food hall-inspired Market at Edition eatery.
-
The Setai
Over the years, the celeb-adored oceanfront Setai has welcomed everyone from Britney Spears and Malia Obama to Gisele Bündchen and Kendall Jenner. The hotel occupies a restored 1936 building in the Art Deco District, and is composed of 87 rooms and 50 suites, all of which are outfitted in Asian-influenced decor. The hotel offers two dining options (Jaya and the Ocean Grill), as well as three pools for guests to bask in the sun, since not everyone is a beach person. The Setai is also home to Valmont for the Spa, offering luxe treatments from the Swiss skincare brand, which happens to be one of our personal favorite beauty lines. The spa is comprised of four private suites, which are equipped with a private bath and steam room.
-
1 Hotel South Beach
The eco-friendly 1 Hotel South Beach is a sustainably-focused spot, which was designed using largely reclaimed materials. The hotel contains 425 rooms, including 168 suites, all of which have been outfitted with sustainable decor, from the driftwood furniture to the organic cotton mattresses. The bath products are made with natural ingredients, and the robes, towels and linens are all-natural cotton. Each room also has a terrarium, a motif that is carried on to the living green walls on the hotel’s façade and in one of the two ballrooms. There are four outdoor pools, as well as three main restaurants, a beach club and a bar. If you want to get in some relaxation time, head to the hotel’s Bamford Wellness Spa