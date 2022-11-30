The Best Stocking Stuffers for the Most Special Man in Your Life

Men can be notoriously difficult to shop for, especially when it comes to finding him the perfect stocking stuffer-appropriate gift. Instead of getting discouraged by the size limitation, use it to your advantage, because the most thoughtful gifts often come in the smallest packages.
There are plenty of petite presents out there that he’ll absolutely love, and instead of waiting until the last minute to start hunting around for unique and considerate stocking stuffers, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the most important guy in your life. From the perfectly practical to the wonderfully frivolous, these are the best stocking stuffers that he’ll absolutely love this holiday season.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Upgrade his tired old headphones with this fancy, petite pair of noise-canceling earbuds.
Monos Metro Toiletry Case
Freshen up his travel accessories situation with this nylon twill toiletry case.
Truff Variety Bundle
This truffle-infused hot sauce is the yummiest addition to any meal.
Ruffino Riserva Ducale Oro Gran Selezione Chianti Classico DOCG Sangiovese Italian Red Wine
A classic chianti is a thoughtful gift for the vino lover in your life.
Thousand Fell Men's Court Sneakers
Sleek white sneakers are an important wardrobe staple.
Assouline 'Gstaad Glam' Coffee Table Book
A glamorous coffee table book will add an instant touch of glamour to his home decor situation.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Mon Beau Sapin Scented Candle
Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s charming holiday candles are a chic and useful stocking stuffer.
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Belt
A stylish and luxurious leather belt is an instant classic.
Tom Ford Ébène Fumé Parfum
This absolutely delicious woodsy amber Tom Ford fragrance is so delightful that you won’t be able to resist borrowing it.
The Newt Single Variety Cyder Tasting Set
Try something new and gift him this trio of ciders; you can turn it into an at-home tasting experience.
Blenders Night Spree Lunar Snow Goggles
These snow goggles are perfect for his next ski adventure.
Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Luggage Tag
Help him stay organized while on the go with this classic leather luggage tag.
Bruno Magli Cashmere Scarf
A plush cashmere scarf is essential for winter dressing.
Krewe Matthew Sunglasses in Bottle Green Polarized
He’ll wear these timeless sunglasses all year long.
Longaberger
There’s never been a better time to work on cooking skills than the coldest days of the year, and he’ll love these spices that come in a convenient little basket.
Dents Henley Touchscreen Leather Gloves
These soft brown leather gloves keep him warm during the coldest time of year, and they also happen to be touchscreen-compatible.
Gage Clay Mask
Guys like haircare, too, and this clay mask is specially formulated for men.
Barton Perreira 007 AVTAK
These limited-edition, 007-worthy debonair shades were created to celebrate the 60th anniversary of James Bond.
To Kalon Vineyard Company Eliza’s 2018
Seriously upgrade his wine collection with this three-bottle set of an exclusive new Napa red.
La Chatelaine Deep Blue Sea Men’s Soap
A beautifully-packaged soap is always a good gift, and this Provence-made organic soap is especially lovely.
Galanz 4-in-1 Retro Immersion Hand Blender & Food Chopper
Upgrade his kitchenware situation with this retro-inspired immersion blender, which is perfect for the guy who loves to cook.
Brightland Ardor Red Chili Olive Oil
A fancy, high-quality olive oil is such a thoughtful gift.
Thom Browne Bar Stripe Socks
Socks can, in fact, be a cute gift, and especially so when they’re a stylish and preppy grey pair from Thom Browne.
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Full Size Kit With Shaving Brush
This luxe grooming kit contains pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm and a shaving brush, for the most indulgent shaving routine.
Chantecaille Rice Cleanser
Men appreciate a good skincare routine, too, so help him kickstart his self-care time with this foamy cleanser.
Mott & Bow Men's Long Sleeve Crew Tee Driggs
Replace his worn-out t-shirt with this ultra-soft, classic long-sleeved crew neck.
The Glenlivet x Desmond & Dempsey Nightcap Men’s
This luxurious gift set includes a bottle of Glenlivet and a cozy Desmond and Dempsey PJ set with a matching sleep mask, plus the recipe to whip up a cocktail or two.
Nike Men's Zoom Winflo 9 Road Running Shoes
A dependable pair of Nike running shoes are sure to be put to good use.
Courant Mag2 Magnetic Charger
It turns out that practical tech gifts can still be chic—just look at this stylish leather gadget, which charges his iPhone and AirPods, and keeps the whole cord situation from getting out of control.
Aerin Bamboo Pizza Cutter
Pizza night just got a very stylish upgrade thanks to this bamboo pie cutter.
Glenfiddich 21 Year Old Gran Reserva Rum Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky
This Glenfiddich single malt is aged 21 years, before being finished for four months in casks specially soaked in a custom blend of rum.
Moon Oral Care Holiday Pen Duo
Brighten up his smile with this extremely easy to use whitening pen.