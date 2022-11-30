Lifestyle

The Best Stocking Stuffers for the Most Special Man in Your Life

Shop all the best petite presents for the most special guy in your life.

By
These are the best stocking stuffers to gift your favorite guy this year. Emma Burleigh

Men can be notoriously difficult to shop for, especially when it comes to finding him the perfect stocking stuffer-appropriate gift. Instead of getting discouraged by the size limitation, use it to your advantage, because the most thoughtful gifts often come in the smallest packages.

There are plenty of petite presents out there that he’ll absolutely love, and instead of waiting until the last minute to start hunting around for unique and considerate stocking stuffers, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the most important guy in your life. From the perfectly practical to the wonderfully frivolous, these are the best stocking stuffers that he’ll absolutely love this holiday season.

  • Bose.

    Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

    Upgrade his tired old headphones with this fancy, petite pair of noise-canceling earbuds.

    $279, Shop Now
  • Monos.

    Monos Metro Toiletry Case

    Freshen up his travel accessories situation with this nylon twill toiletry case.

    $80, Shop Now
  • Truff.

    Truff Variety Bundle

    This truffle-infused hot sauce is the yummiest addition to any meal.

    $67.99, Shop Now
  • Ruffino.

    Ruffino Riserva Ducale Oro Gran Selezione Chianti Classico DOCG Sangiovese Italian Red Wine

    A classic chianti is a thoughtful gift for the vino lover in your life.

    $39.99, Shop Now
  • Thousand Fell.

    Thousand Fell Men's Court Sneakers

    Sleek white sneakers are an important wardrobe staple.

    $155, Shop Now
  • Assouline.

    Assouline 'Gstaad Glam' Coffee Table Book

    A glamorous coffee table book will add an instant touch of glamour to his home decor situation.

    $95, Shop Now
  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Mon Beau Sapin Scented Candle

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s charming holiday candles are a chic and useful stocking stuffer.

    $75, Shop Now
  • Bottega Veneta.

    Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Belt

    A stylish and luxurious leather belt is an instant classic.

    $720, Shop Now
  • Tom Ford.

    Tom Ford Ébène Fumé Parfum

    This absolutely delicious woodsy amber Tom Ford fragrance is so delightful that you won’t be able to resist borrowing it.

    $285, Shop Now
  • The Newt.

    The Newt Single Variety Cyder Tasting Set

    Try something new and gift him this trio of ciders; you can turn it into an at-home tasting experience.

    $34, Shop Now
  • Blenders.

    Blenders Night Spree Lunar Snow Goggles

    These snow goggles are perfect for his next ski adventure.

    $75, Shop Now
  • Smythson.

    Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Luggage Tag

    Help him stay organized while on the go with this classic leather luggage tag.

    $105, Shop Now
  • Bruno Magli.

    Bruno Magli Cashmere Scarf

    A plush cashmere scarf is essential for winter dressing.

    $185, Shop Now
  • Krewe.

    Krewe Matthew Sunglasses in Bottle Green Polarized

    He’ll wear these timeless sunglasses all year long.

    $335, Shop Now
  • Longaberger.

    Longaberger

    There’s never been a better time to work on cooking skills than the coldest days of the year, and he’ll love these spices that come in a convenient little basket.

    $298, Shop Now
  • Dents.

    Dents Henley Touchscreen Leather Gloves

    These soft brown leather gloves keep him warm during the coldest time of year, and they also happen to be touchscreen-compatible.

    $100, Shop Now
  • Gage.

    Gage Clay Mask

    Guys like haircare, too, and this clay mask is specially formulated for men.

    $18, Shop Now
  • Barton Perreira.

    Barton Perreira 007 AVTAK

    These limited-edition, 007-worthy debonair shades were created to celebrate the 60th anniversary of James Bond.

    $600, Shop Now
  • To Kalon Vineyard Company.

    To Kalon Vineyard Company Eliza’s 2018

    Seriously upgrade his wine collection with this three-bottle set of an exclusive new Napa red.

    $200, Shop Now
  • La Chatelaine.

    La Chatelaine Deep Blue Sea Men’s Soap

    A beautifully-packaged soap is always a good gift, and this Provence-made organic soap is especially lovely.

    $12, Shop Now
  • Galanz.

    Galanz 4-in-1 Retro Immersion Hand Blender & Food Chopper

    Upgrade his kitchenware situation with this retro-inspired immersion blender, which is perfect for the guy who loves to cook.

    $49.99, Shop Now
  • Brightland.

    Brightland Ardor Red Chili Olive Oil

    A fancy, high-quality olive oil is such a thoughtful gift.

    $40, Shop Now
  • Thom Browne.

    Thom Browne Bar Stripe Socks

    Socks can, in fact, be a cute gift, and especially so when they’re a stylish and preppy grey pair from Thom Browne.

    $170, Shop Now
  • The Art of Shaving.

    The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Full Size Kit With Shaving Brush

    This luxe grooming kit contains pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm and a shaving brush, for the most indulgent shaving routine.

    $95, Shop Now
  • Chantecaille.

    Chantecaille Rice Cleanser

    Men appreciate a good skincare routine, too, so help him kickstart his self-care time with this foamy cleanser.

    $66, Shop Now
  • Mott & Bow.

    Mott & Bow Men's Long Sleeve Crew Tee Driggs

    Replace his worn-out t-shirt with this ultra-soft, classic long-sleeved crew neck.

    $40, Shop Now
  • The Glenlivet x Desmond & Dempsey Nightcap.

    The Glenlivet x Desmond & Dempsey Nightcap Men’s

    This luxurious gift set includes a bottle of Glenlivet and a cozy Desmond and Dempsey PJ set with a matching sleep mask, plus the recipe to whip up a cocktail or two.

    $250, Shop Now

  • Nike Men's Zoom Winflo 9 Road Running Shoes

    A dependable pair of Nike running shoes are sure to be put to good use.

    $59.97, Shop Now
  • Courant.

    Courant Mag2 Magnetic Charger

    It turns out that practical tech gifts can still be chic—just look at this stylish leather gadget, which charges his iPhone and AirPods, and keeps the whole cord situation from getting out of control.

    $150, Shop Now
  • Aerin.

    Aerin Bamboo Pizza Cutter

    Pizza night just got a very stylish upgrade thanks to this bamboo pie cutter.

    $70, Shop Now
  • Glenfiddich.

    Glenfiddich 21 Year Old Gran Reserva Rum Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky

    This Glenfiddich single malt is aged 21 years, before being finished for four months in casks specially soaked in a custom blend of rum.

    $259.99, Shop Now
  • Moon Oral Care.

    Moon Oral Care Holiday Pen Duo

    Brighten up his smile with this extremely easy to use whitening pen.

    $27.99, Shop Now
