All the Most Stylish Sweater Dresses to Cozy Up in This Season

A sweater dress is an autumnal classic.

By
It’s sweater dress season. Emma Burleigh for Observer

Sweater weather has finally arrived, which means it’s time to get all your favorite knits out of storage. There’s nothing wrong with a sweater and jeans (a timeless autumnal staple outfit!), but don’t forget about the cozy yet polished appeal of the sweater dress, because yes, it’s time to stow away those lightweight summer minis, but thanks to the sweater dress, you don’t have to bid adieu to frocks until next year.

Not only are sweater dresses ideal for transitional weather, but you can also wear them into the cooler months—just add a thick pair of tights and boots. A sweater dress is an outfit by itself, taking all the stress out of selecting coordinating separates and accessories, but you can still make the look your own, whether you want to dress it up with a heeled shoe and elegant coat, or go for a more casual vibe with sneakers or combat boots.

Sweater dresses come in countless silhouettes, materials and colors; it’s all about finding the style that works for you, whether you’re looking for a sumptuous cashmere turtleneck, a slinky body-skimming maxi, a preppy A-line number or even one with very on-trend cutouts. No matter how you prefer to style your sweater dress, you’ll find that it’s a fall and winter staple that you’ll turn to time and time again, for so many different occasions. Below, shop the best sweater dresses of the season.

  • Ralph Lauren.

    Polo Ralph Lauren Cable Long Sleeve Wool & Cashmere Sweater Dress

    This perfectly preppy cable knit dress has a flirty fit-and-flare silhouette; pair it with your favorite riding boots for a classic daytime-to-nighttime look.

    $598, Shop Now
  • Vince.

    Vince Space Dye Print Dress

    Add a pop of color to your cold weather wardrobe with this fuzzy alpaca-wool ankle-length sweater dress.

    $565, Shop Now
  • Reformation.

    Reformation Ida Cashmere Sleeveless Sweater Dress

    A sumptuous cashmere sweater dress is always chic, but the sleeveless turtleneck and subtle slit really take this frock above and beyond.

    $298, Shop Now
  • Monrow.

    Monrow Brushed Rib Cut Out Dress

    Sweater dresses don’t have to be heavy; this lightweight ribbed mini is perfect for transitional weather, with a sassy cutout that proves sweater dresses can be going out attire, too.

    $188, Shop Now
  • Extreme Cashmere.

    Extreme Cashmere N°248 Diana

    This minimalist and elegant sweater dress has a fitted, strapless bodice that leads to a flared, ankle-length skirt.

    $880, Shop Now
  • Charlie Holiday.

    Charlie Holiday Kiara Mini Dress

    A sparkly metallic knit mini, complete with bell sleeves and subtle back cutouts, is the answer to all your holiday dressing woes.

    $119, Shop Now
  • Staud.

    Staud Shoko Colorblock Sweater

    Try out the colorblock trend in this two-toned olive green button-down frock.

    $165, Shop Now
  • Favorite Daughter.

    Favorite Daughter Crush Dress

    A cherry red knit dress is so chic for winter, like this cheerful maxi with a square neckline and cheeky peek-a-boo front cutout.

    $268, Shop Now
  • Ba&sh.

    Ba&sh Medee Dress

    You can’t go wrong with a classic black turtleneck minidress; you can dress it up for a night out with heeled boots and a leather jacket, or pair it with tights and lug soles for a day running around.

    $395, Shop Now
  • Simon Miller.

    Simon Miller Rib Espen Dress

    A unique neckline is a fun way to spice up the usual sweater dress aesthetic, like with this shoulder-baring hot pink knit dress.

    $295, Shop Now
  • Karl Lagerfeld Paris.

    Karl Lagerfeld Paris Logo Button Knit Sweater Dress

    An ultra-wearable black midi is key for any transitional wardrobe.

    $138, Shop Now
  • Something Navy.

    Something Navy Ribbed Bustier Sweater Dress

    Spice up your fall aesthetic with this bustier-inspired, slim-fitting nude sweater dress, complete with thin straps and a slit.

    $165, Shop Now
  • Ted Baker.

    Ted Baker Sayrah Metallic Midi Knit Dress

    The subtly sparkly material adds pizzaz to this minimalist knit dress.

    $325, Shop Now
  • Good American.

    Good American Soft Ribbed Midi Dress

    A sleek black halterneck midi is an easy day-to-night option.

    $140, Shop Now
  • Quince.

    Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Dress

    This oatmeal-colored turtleneck mini is simple and sophisticated.

    $99.90, Shop Now
  • Monrow.

    Monrow Wool Cashmere Half Zip Sweater Dress

    A plush half-zip long-sleeved mini is the ultimate in cozy chic.

    $326, Shop Now
  • Reformation.

    Reformation Jayne Foldover Sweater Mini Dress

    A plush winter white mini goes with absolutely everything, but we love the idea of wearing it with a sleek pair of knee-high suede camel-colored boots and a matching elegant coat.

    $278, Shop Now
