All the Most Stylish Sweater Dresses to Cozy Up in This Season

Sweater weather has finally arrived, which means it’s time to get all your favorite knits out of storage. There’s nothing wrong with a sweater and jeans (a timeless autumnal staple outfit!), but don’t forget about the cozy yet polished appeal of the sweater dress, because yes, it’s time to stow away those lightweight summer minis, but thanks to the sweater dress, you don’t have to bid adieu to frocks until next year.

Not only are sweater dresses ideal for transitional weather, but you can also wear them into the cooler months—just add a thick pair of tights and boots. A sweater dress is an outfit by itself, taking all the stress out of selecting coordinating separates and accessories, but you can still make the look your own, whether you want to dress it up with a heeled shoe and elegant coat, or go for a more casual vibe with sneakers or combat boots.

Sweater dresses come in countless silhouettes, materials and colors; it’s all about finding the style that works for you, whether you’re looking for a sumptuous cashmere turtleneck, a slinky body-skimming maxi, a preppy A-line number or even one with very on-trend cutouts. No matter how you prefer to style your sweater dress, you’ll find that it’s a fall and winter staple that you’ll turn to time and time again, for so many different occasions. Below, shop the best sweater dresses of the season.

