  THC Cartridges: Tips, Top-Sellers, and Everything You Need to Know

In Partnership with TREHouse

The options for getting blazed, caramelized, blitzed, faded, baked, and absolutely lunar-lit are endless. Thank you, 2018 Farm Bill! Now, you could smoke the grass mankind has been cheefing on for thousands of years, eat the infused cookies, brownies, and gummies, or pack a bong and roll a joint. These are all the traditional ways to go supersonic. But all of these options scream, “Been there, done that!” Most Weed-O’s want a new way to enjoy and experience the bountiful benefits of the cannabis plant. Why not, if you could, buy into a more refined, futuristic ride to the moon?

If that doesn’t sound enticing to you, so be it. Maybe you’re just not my target audience. I’m talking to the pioneers, the renegades, the rebels, the cavaliers, the revolutionaries. The cannabis enthusiasts who want to experience all that this primitive plant has to offer––who just want to gander at the Earth from the moon. As Whitman put it, Swift! to the head of the army!—swift! spring to your places, Pioneers! O, Pioneers! It’s time to get baked.

Let me introduce you to your newest obsession, the latest way to get faded: THC Cartridges. These unsuspecting little glass tubes are rich in psychedelic cannabis oil. They melt you into the couch, catapult you through the stratosphere, and wash you with a wave of refreshing relaxation. They are, to put it lightly, the future of cannabis.

The cannabis market is ripe with shady companies that offer shoddy products. Because legislation has yet to meet the market’s demands, these unproven companies are giving customers unregulated, untested, and unreliable products.

So, we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 THC vape carts from a reputable, legendary company: TRĒ House. Some of their products will take you to Smoky Cloud Nine in a hot air balloon, while others will get you there strapped to the metal exterior of a rocket ship. But don’t worry, we’re getting there the same way––one puff at a time, my friend. After all, what is the future of weed without the Vape Gods?

How We Selected Our Top THC Carts

Plant’s Purity: Because cultivators of the hemp plant are prone to using gnarly pesticides and harmful chemicals, we chose products made with organic, naturally grown hemp. Clean Extraction: To extract THC molecules, cultivators must use solvents to strip away miscellaneous plant matter. Still, many brands cut corners and use cheap extraction methods that result in products with harmful residues. We only chose brands that use clean carbon dioxide THC oil extraction.



Third-Party Lab Reports: We chose only products that were backed by an independent, third-party lab report.

Ingredient Profile: Only products with all-natural and effective ingredients were considered for this list.

List of The 5 Best THC Vape Carts

We knew that the first cart on our list had to not only have that “wow factor” but also blast expectations out of the park. Well, TRĒ House’s Grape Ape Live Resin HHC cart definitely blasted this Space Cowboy well out of Earth’s orbit. Its delightful grape flavor quickly turned one puff into six as I just couldn’t get over its decadent aromatics and stunning cerebral effects.

The psychoactives set in a little later than expected––maybe a minute or two after my initial cheef. For the ganja experts, you’ll recognize Grape Ape’s iconic indica-heavy body buzz that dulls worries, quiets anxieties, and makes belly laughter impossible to overcome. With one whole gram of carefully formulated HHC cannabis oil, TRĒ House’s Grape Ape HHC vape cart is an excellent introduction to the world of enhanced cannabinoids.

✅ Pros

Highly effective

Smooth puffs

Amazing flavor

🆇 Cons

Flavor might be too sweet for some

Shop Now and Save 25% with Code “OBSERVER”

The White Widow strain weaves a spellbinding web on every veteran’s shelf of go-to cannabis products. If you are a life-long cannabis user, you’ve no doubt danced with her before. Because of its balanced mind-body effects, White Widow is a popular strain that’s great for first-timers. The masterminds at SoCal’s TRĒ House have found a way to encapsulate the wonders of this irresistible strain in an easy-to-use THC-O cartridge while enhancing its impact with THC-P.

White Widow is a sativa-dominant hybrid that’s more energizing than calming. It’s perfect for those who need a little boost of wham-bam-thankyouma’am in the morning or a lift of psychedelic inspiration in the afternoon. Pair these baseline effects with the psychotropic euphoria that THC-O brings, and you, my friend, have a whirlwind ride to Baked-Ville, USA.

✅ Pros

Tastes just like White Widow strain

Impressively smooth hits

🆇 Cons

Holds a maximum of 1 gram

Shop Now and Save 25% with Code “OBSERVER”

Look, I get it. You need something that stills the breath while keeping the mind sharp, lucid, and focused on the task at hand. You believe getting faded is fun and all but you want to feel faded with a purpose, a reason, a why. Faded with a why, huh?

Let me introduce you to TRĒ House’s Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Delta 8 Cart with D10 and THC-P. Ice Cream Cake meet our reader. They need a THC cartridge that stills the nerves while keeping the speed above sixty miles per hour. Well, Ice Cream Cake Cartridge here is packed with a notorious strain known for doing just that. TRĒ House formulated this from Live Resin oil, so the taste of terpenes and trichomes will make that sweet tooth sing. For me, it was irresistible to stop after just one puff. She’s potent, so go steady, Space Cowboy.

✅ Pros

Perfectly sweet

Enhanced with THC-P

Long-lasting

🆇 Cons

Might be too potent for some users

Shop Now and Save 25% with Code “OBSERVER”

If you’re looking for a way to enjoy THC’s more psychoactive cousin, THC-O, this Rainbow Sherbet THC-O cart is made with you in mind. Those masterminds at TRĒ House gave this classic strain a reboot by formulating the THC molecule into a stronger, more potent compound: THC-O. Recently, this cannabinoid has donned the nickname “the spiritual cannabinoid” because of its trip-inducing effects.

Also known as THC-O acetate, THC-O is a semi-synthetic analog to the classic THC. Chemists create THC-O by adding an acetic anhydride atom to the THC molecular structure,1 creating a compound that is reportedly three times stronger than your standard weed. While we believe all cannabis products are spiritual in their own right, THC-O certainly takes you to cosmic pastures that THC seems to be locked out of.

✅ Pros

Highly potent TCH-O

Amazing flavor profile

🆇 Cons

Not rechargeable like TRĒ House pens

Shop Now and Save 25% with Code “OBSERVER”

Last we have another cart that boasts a cannabinoid cousin to THC. TRĒ House Watermelon Zkit HHC Cartridge is made with pure, 100% HHC oil, meaning you’re bound for a ride unlike any you’ve cheefed before. This sweet ‘n fruity cart is great for a Monday night unwind or a Saturday night revival. It stills the nerves while cracking the mind like an egg, opening it up to richer truths, cosmic epiphanies, and dank delights.

✅ Pros

Full gram of potent HHC

Delicious Watermelon flavor

Relaxing indica extract

🆇 Cons

Might be too potent for some users

Shop Now and Save 25% with Code “OBSERVER”

What Are Vape Carts?

If you are a recent convert to the world of the Vape Gods, you might not know what a THC cart is or how to use it. A THC cart is a glass tube filled with decadent psychedelic oil that screws onto a vaporizing battery. Because these batteries are usually rechargeable, you can enjoy THC carts until the last drop––unlike some pesky disposables. All you have to do is simply twist a cart onto a fully charged battery, let the battery heat the oil for a few seconds, and puff your way to paradise. If you’re new, start with baby hits and then come back to the cart in 30 minutes or when the effects have faded––get it? Faded…

What Is THC?

Believe me, you don’t want to still have questions right as the rocket you’re strapped to is readying for take-off. No, you want to be well-educated before your journey through the cosmos. So, before you hit that vape, let’s answer your queries and get you ready to leave Earth’s orbit.

First, what exactly is THC?

When you think of the ganja and its psychedelic effects, THC is the maestro with the wand at the head of the orchestra, conducting the peaks and valleys of your psychotropic symphony. The human body has a special system specially equipped for cannabinoids like THC, THC-O, and HHC. Your endocannabinoid system is a network of receptors that bind with cannabinoids floating around in your bloodstream. CB1 receptors, the ones littered around your brain, are most equipped to bind with THC.2 When the receptors tango with the THC molecules, your brain’s neurons light up, causing THC’s patented trippy effects.

This is why products with just CBD don’t alter consciousness. CBD doesn’t dance with CB1 receptors. Other cannabinoids related to THC, like D8, D9, D10, THC-O, and HHC, all act similarly to THC when they ride through the brain––which results in those far out effects.

What Is Live Resin?

The top three products on our list contain live resin oil. When you smoke ganja in its flower form, resin is that sticky, oily substance clogging your bowls, sticking to your fingertips, and jamming your grinder. Resin also contains many experience-enhancing cannabinoids, terpenes, and trichomes. When they make cannabis-infused edibles or THC vape cartridges, companies like TRĒ House utilize this resin oil.

Unfortunately, when growers cultivate the hemp plant, these harvested buds lose those cerebral-enriching compounds, creating an experience that’s not as enlightening, enchanting, or enticing. Instead, users are left with cannabis that’s lost all of its awe-inspiring purities. That’s why companies like TRĒ House have improved their cultivation methods, promoting products rich in live resin.

To make live resin, cannabis buds are frozen right off the stem. Instead of going through a standard cultivation process that includes drying, curing, and trimming, these buds are flash frozen, leaving all of their decadent terpenes and milky trichomes fully preserved.

Now, when the live resin is ready to be extracted, all those compounds are still locked inside. Their oil is rich in aromas, taste, and psychedelic effects. It’s the closest we get to experiencing the full richness of the cannabis plant––and TRĒ House does an exceptional job taking us there.

How To Find The Best THC Product For You

Navigating the wild world of weed can be confusing, complex, and downright overwhelming––especially for those who just want to get to Baked-Ville, USA already! That’s why we are proud to bring you tested and proven products that worked wonders for us. But, what if none of the five aforementioned methods to moon tickled your fancy?

Don’t worry. The experts at TRĒ House have thought of everything. For those who don’t want to be classified as Vape Gods, TRĒ House offers THC edibles deliciously designed to lift you gradually into the air, elevating your mind, relaxing your nerves, and absolutely blazing your spirits. With this particular product, you will surely become enlightened, entranced, and one with your couch.

There is nothing easier than a gummy. You pop it back, chew, and wait for the wave of euphoric effects to rush over you like you’re under a waterfall. TRĒ House’s Peach Pear D9 + CBD Gummies are loaded with flavor and packed with 20 mg of pure, trip-inducing THC. This little gummy is perfect for a Friday night clubbing or a Saturday morning vegged-out. Its cerebral effects soothe any spirit and launch any newbie straight into the stratosphere. Why wait to win a trip to Mars when this little gummy takes you there in less than an hour?

✅ Pros

Fantastic texture

Mouth watering flavor

Highly effective

🆇 Cons

Very hard to eat just a few

Shop Now and Save 25% with Code “OBSERVER”

Comparison Chart

The table below compares the products featured in this article

Brand TRĒ House TRĒ House TRĒ House TRĒ House TRĒ House Product Grape Ape Live Resin HHC Vape Cartridge White Widow Live Resin w/ THC-O Cartridge Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Delta 8 Cartridge w/ D10 + THC-P Rainbow Sherbet THC-O Cartridge w/ D8 + D9 + D10 Watermelon Zkit HHC Cartridge Price $19.99 $19.99 $19.99 $19.99 $19.99 Type of THC HHC THC-O D8 + D10 + THC-P THC-O + D8 + D9 + D10 HHC THC per Serving 2.5mg 2.5mg 2.5mg 2.5mg 2.5mg THC per Cart 1g 1g 1g 1g 1g

Disclosure: Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.