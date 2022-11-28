THC Syrup: The Hot New Products You NEED to Try

In Partnership with TREHouse

So, you think you’ve tried it all? You think there’s nothing new under the weed-loving sun? You’ve found your go-to edibles, vapes, and carts––so, you’re all set? Okay…Sure you don’t need any more THC goodies for your daily wake ‘n bakes or your nightly unwind rituals? No?

Alrighty then. Go on ahead. Believe your bliss.

Now that I’ve got the attention of those who don’t stop dreaming, let me clue in on a little secret:

The Weed Gods ain’t done yet. I know since the 2018 Farm Bill, it seems like the world of weed and enhanced cannabinoids can’t get bigger––but it just did. And no, it’s not coming in the form of vapor, gummies, cookies, or drops. The Weed Gods thought of something new entirely: Syrup.

Unfurrow your eyebrows. You haven’t tried it yet! THC syrups are the new all-you-can-enjoy psychedelic vessel to the cosmos. They’re slurpable, sippable, and guzzle..able. You know what I mean. THC syrups are the latest craze in the wild world of weed, and we’re bringing you three standouts from SoCal juggernaut TRĒ House and two incredibly trippy delights from Enjoy Hemp.

Because the market for enhanced cannabinoids is so new, we haven’t quite weeded out the bad actors––pun intended. Some brands and companies debut similar products to TRĒ House’s line of THC syrups, but these don’t work as advertised. These shoddy products can leave you underwhelmingly baked or blasted past the Kuiper Belt, unable to find your way home for a couple of hours. We’ve all been there. Being too faded is the worst type of feeling. So, we (the weed experts and authors of this lovely article) decided to bring you our favorite THC syrups. These bad boys are reliable and potent––so you’re in for a groovy time, every time.

Ready? Buckle up, buttercup.

The Best THC Syrups

With the recent interest (and legalization) of all things hemp, the market for infused cannabinoids has exploded. Now, different brands and companies are in an all-out mad dash to offer novelly dank products––ones customers haven’t cheefed before. This is where THC syrup steps onto the court.

Even the most experienced Weed-O amongst us might pause in confusion at the idea of THC syrups. Is it an edible? Is it a drink? Can you sip, or do you guzzle? Is it the type of syrup you put on pancakes? Don’t worry, padawan. All will be made known soon. Since the product is so new, many users might not know how to use it––or which one(s) to buy. That’s where we come in.

We are professional Weed-Os who write about weed. Seems like a dream job, doesn’t it? It can be. But it can also be challenging to find the perfect word, the one that sums up an experience like THC syrup so succinctly, so true-to-life, it leaves the reader with accurate, lunar-launching expectations.

We base our reviews on taste (obviously) and the product’s euphoric effects. Does it get us more than blitzed than the ‘85 Bears? Or does it calm our nerves like a rainstorm during a drought? This is important because we want our readers to know what path they’ve picked before departing Mother Earth. So, are you interested in seeing the other side of Pluto, the underbelly of the universe, or the stitching of reality’s velvety fabric?

Again, I ask you: Buckle up, Buttercup.

How We Selected Our Top THC Syrups

Purity of Hemp: During the growing process, many companies use dangerous pesticides to enhance their harvest, but this can lead to harmful chemicals making their way into the end product. So, we only picked products that use organically grown hemp.

Clean Extraction Methods: Cheaper extraction methods can leave behind harmful chemical residues in the finished product, putting users’ health at risk. So, we picked products that use clean carbon dioxide THC oil extraction.

Third-Party Lab Reports: We chose only products that are backed by an independent, third-party lab report.

Ingredient Profile: We rewarded products that used all-natural ingredients and effective formulas.

In first place, from industry titan TRĒ House, we have their Bussin’ Berry Delta 9 syrup. With 1000mg of Delta 9 and Delta 8, this D9 + Delta 8 syrup delivers a wild, psychedelic ride through the cosmos. Bussin’ Berry stood out among the others because of its blended recipe of cannabinoids. D9 and D8’s fusion made a balanced psychedelia––one that didn’t lean toward either sativa or indica, but toed the middle.

As for Bussin’ Berry’s effects, there’s a mild tingle in the nerves that slowly builds into a relaxing reverberation through the body. In the mind’s eye, the world gradually falls to a tilt. It’s like looking around, and everything’s suddenly in italics. This Weed-O doubled down and returned for seconds just as the first guzzle was peaking. I can say this helped maintain those groovy, bussin’ effects. So, if you’re interested in a balanced ride through the Milky Way, Bussin’ Berry is the way to go.

✅ Pros

Highly effective

Amazing flavor

1000mg of potent cannabinoids

🆇 Cons

Might be too potent for some

In second place, we have another TRĒ House favorite: Purple Stuff. Among our top five, Purple Stuff is the only one to boast HHC. Much like with THC syrups, you might not know what HHC is. HHC is a cannabinoid cousin to THC. Cultivators take the THC molecule and chemically fuse a hydrogen atom to its molecular chain to make HHC. If you’d believe it, this is the same process used to turn vegetable oil into margarine.1

But what type of effects does Purple Stuff bring? For me, Purple Stuff offered all the psychotropic wonders of HHC in a tasty grape HHC syrup. When I tried Purple Stuff, I measured a dose and added it to a fizzling glass of sparkling water . Call me posh; I don’t care! This grape-flavored delight was the perfect way to sweeten up my bubbly water .

After delicious sips quickly turned into full-on gulps, I sat back on my couch and waited for the effects. Then, after a couple of minutes, it felt like my couch was swallowing me in a warm, cushiony hug. Purple Stuff’s effects aren’t quite as strong or overpowering as some of the others (especially the next one in third place), so I was able to consciously enjoy the ride to Mars.

✅ Pros

Mixes well with soda

Sweet Grape flavor

1000mg of potent cannabinoids

🆇 Cons

Might be too potent for some

Okay! Next, we have a problem. This one, Watermelon Felon THC-O Syrup from TRĒ House, was my personal favorite. But, because I’m a good teammate, I had to compromise with my fellow Weed-O judges and consider their favorites *eye roll*. Don’t get me wrong; there is nothing bad about the previous two winners. They deserve their spot on the podium. But Watermelon Felon holds a special place in my heart.

This syrup is made with THC-O––also known as the “spiritual cannabinoid.” My experience with this syrup certainly lived up to that nickname. First, the taste hits your tongue and goads your taste buds to sing. Then, the world around you bleeds away like melting paint––and you, my friend, are being personally escorted through the universe by a Watermelon Felon. I can’t say much more without spoiling it. This is one experience you have to see to believe.

✅ Pros

Particularly trippy buzz

Tastes fantastic

1000mg of top-tier THC-O

🆇 Cons

Can take up to 1.5 hrs to come on

Next, we have our first product from Enjoy Hemp––a maker of all things enhanced cannabinoids. While the previous three have 1000mg per bottle, Enjoy Hemp’s Chill Pineapple THC Syrup has 420mg of psychedelic syrup. Turns out, this strength is perfect for those wanting a little buzz to go with their day. Chill Pineapple is a potent indica that calms the breath while keeping the mind sharp––a potential downside to many other indicas. This syrup is perfect for a lazy night in or a Saturday morning with nothing to do.

✅ Pros

Mellow buzz

Tastes like fresh pineapple

Quality Delta 9

🆇 Cons

Only 420mg of cannabinoids (not as much as TRĒ House)

For those who love the rush of sativas, the exhilarating lift of a drum solo, or the stomach drop of a rollercoaster, Enjoy Hemp’s Euphoria Blue Raspberry Delta 9 Syrup might just be the syrup for you. Like our second-place finisher, this is perfect in a glass of bubbly, sparkling water . Its fruity sweetness gives you a jolt of energy before the effects even set in. Once they do, it’s bon voyage, Captain. This syrup helps increase mood, focus, and creativity. It’s the perfect addition to any wake ‘n bake sesh…if you’re into that sort of thing…don’t worry––we won’t tell the boss-man.

✅ Pros

Relaxing buzz

Tastes like fresh blueberries

🆇 Cons

Can take up to 1.5 hrs to come on

Raspberry flavor not very distinct

The Best THC Oil

Now, many people tend to confuse THC syrup with THC oil. There is a difference, but they both help you get to BakedVille, USA––so we’ve included THC oil as well! We like to give our readers a fully rounded approach to getting baked. THC oil carries the same hemp-based cannabinoids like Delta 8, Delta 9, HHC, THC-O, and many, many others. Compared to THC syrup, it might just be what you’re looking for.

One of our THC oil products of choice is CBDfx’s Ultimate Chill Blend THC + CBD drops. These drops come with a decadent blueberry flavor and around 2.25mg of THC per dose. This is perfect for those who need a little pause in their evening after a long day. It’s also great to handle the stresses of everyday life after you wake up or before you go to sleep. Just place a couple of drops under your tongue, hold them there for a minute or two, and soon you’ll feel the ultimate chill––it’s pretty ultimate.

✅ Pros

Perfect balance of CBD and THC

Makes body and mind feel great

Tastes fantastic

🆇 Cons

Can take up to 1.5 hrs to come on

Next, we have a vape with THC oil. Our particular favorite was CBDfx CBD + Delta 9 Pineapple Express Vape Juice. This iconic hybrid strain is perfect for daytime hits or nighttime puffs. Because this THC vape has little THC content, it’ll keep you levelheaded, ready, and loose for the day ahead.

✅ Pros

Long-lasting vape

Contains potent CBD and THC Oil

Unique and enjoyable flavor profile

🆇 Cons

Not rechargeable

What Is THC Syrup?

THC syrup is made with cultivated, psychoactive cannabinoids. After a chemical process strips away all other plant matter, this THC oil is primed to infuse a sweet syrup or undergo a molecular change into compounds like HHC and THC-O.

Once inside the viscous syrup, the cannabinoids act like an edible when you digest them. They travel through the digestive tract, where the liver absorbs and ushers them through the bloodstream to the endocannabinoid system. Here, the THC molecules light up receptors in your brain, causing myriad sensations and trippy effects.2

THC Syrup vs. THC Oil

The difference between THC syrup and THC oil is that the syrup is thicker and is used to spice up drinks, whereas THC oil is often used as a wellness product and taken directly from the bottle with a dropper. Because THC oil is more concentrated and purer than syrup, one drop tends to be more potent than syrups. Also, unlike THC syrup, THC oil can be used as vape juice and enjoyed through long drags or baby puffs by any Vape God.

How to Use THC Syrup

THC syrup is not the type you put on pancakes but the type you add to a drink. When you get your preferred THC syrup, pour out the desired amount––preferably stay within the recommended dosage the first time. Then, take your favorite beverage, mine is sparkling water (of course), and pour the syrup in. Mix the drink thoroughly, and then sip away! Since the syrup is so concentrated, a little can go a long way and, depending on the flavor, it can totally determine the aromatics of your drink––so mix wisely.

How to Use THC Oil

Instead of filling your vaporizer with THC oil, you can take it sublingually. This is when you place the oil under your tongue and hold it there for a minute or two. The mucous membranes in your mouth filter the oil in and pass it through to your bloodstream, where they swim up to the brain and get the party going. This method is much quicker than syrups because syrups have to make the trek through the body before entering the bloodstream.

Comparison Chart

The table below compares the products featured in this article

Brand TRĒ House TRĒ House TRĒ House Enjoy Hemp Enjoy Hemp Product Berry Bussin’ D9 Syrup Purple Stuff HHC Syrup Watermelon Felon THC-O Syrup Chill Pineapple D9 Drink Euphoria Blue Raspberry D9 Drink Price $29.99 $29.00 $29.99 $39.99 $39.99 Type of THC Delta 9 + Delta 8 HHC THC-O + Delta 8 Delta 9 Delta 9 THC per Serving 43mg 43mg 43mg 20mg 20mg THC per Bottle 1000mg 1000mg 1000mg 420mg 420mg

At the end of the day, it all comes down to personal preference. Oil? Syrup? Indica? Sativa? It’s all up to you, and TRĒ House has all the products for all your needs. Check ‘em out, Space Cowboy, and I’ll see you on the cosmic slopes. Cowabunga, my dude.

