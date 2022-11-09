CBD Oil: 5 Best CBD Brands Reviewed

In Partnership with CBDfx.

CBD is one of the most popular health supplements in the US, and for good reason. Its calming effects and many wellness benefits make CBD a wonderful product for sleep, pain, inflammation, stress, and general good health. And CBD oils are particularly popular, given their long-lasting effects and dosage flexibility. But finding a good CBD oil tincture … well, that can be tricky. Because so many people have discovered the benefits of CBD and it’s become so popular, a number of new brands have entered the CBD market in a very short period of time. Inevitably, brands looking to make a quick buck with shoddy CBD products have flooded the scene. So, it’s important to know what to look for when you’re shopping for CBD oil.

In this article, we’ll take a look at five top brands in the CBD industry and highlight some of their finest CBD tinctures. Then, we’ll take a bird’s-eye view to learn just what exactly CBD is and where it comes from, in order to help you understand what separates good CBD products from the not-so-good.

Top CBD Oil Brands of 2022

In selecting our top CBD brands, we had a few criteria:

CBD made from organic hemp

Clean oil extraction methods

Third-party lab report (Certificate of Analysis)

Natural ingredients

With these must-haves in mind, here are our top 5 CBD oil brands for 2022.

California-based CBDfx tops our list of best CBD oil brands for multiple reasons. First, they have a long track record of producing top-quality CBD products as an industry leader since 2014 (which is an eternity in the CBD business). Their products meet all of our criteria, using CBD oil culled from organic hemp, extracted with clean carbon dioxide, backed by a third-party lab report, and containing all-natural ingredients. Beyond their purity and potency, CBDfx’s CBD oils also come in a wide variety of formulations for every need.

Their CBD + CBG Wellness Tincture features broad spectrum CBD, CBG (the “Mother of All Cannabinoids”), antioxidants curcumin and coenzyme Q10, and coconut-derived MCT oil for improved absorption — making it perfect for morning energy, focus, and general wellness. Their CBD + CBN Calming Tincture leans on CBD’s gentle relaxation effects, with powerful full spectrum CBD, CBN (the ultimate relaxation cannabinoid), restful terpenes, and MCT oil. CBDfx CBD Sleep Tincture delivers a 1-2-3-4 punch for deep sleep support, with CBD, melatonin, restful botanicals, and sleep terpenes.

CBDfx also has two potent CBD Mushroom Tinctures, which combine the calming health and wellness benefits of CBD with adaptogenic and nootropic mushrooms. Focus Blend CBD Mushroom Drops deliver broad-spectrum CBD and CBG, plus cordyceps for energy, lion’s mane for stress, and chaga for immunity. Relax Blend CBD Mushroom Drops deliver deep relaxation by combining CBD with restful CBN, plus reishi for stress, maitake for wellness, and turkey tail for immunity.

Finally, CBDfx has two potent delta-9 THC tinctures for next-level wellness and relaxation effects. Delta-9 THC Oil Drops + CBD: Ultimate Chill Blend contain full-spectrum CBD in a variety of strengths (from 1500mg to 6000mg CBD), plus 2.25mg of legal, hemp-derived THC per serving. Delta-9 THC Oil Drops + CBN + CBD: Sweet Dreams Blend take the same powerful formula as Ultimate Chill Drops, but with added CBN and sleep terpenes for deep sleep support.

This table breaks down CBDfx’s unmatched CBD oil selection.

Product Type of CBD CBD in mg Additional Ingredients CBD + CBG Wellness Tincture Broad spectrum 1000–6000mg CBG, curcumin, coenzyme Q10, terpenes, MCT oil CBD + CBN Calming Tincture Full spectrum 1000–6000mg CBN, terpenes, MCT oil CBD Sleep Tincture Broad spectrum 1000–4000mg Melatonin, CBN, terpenes, MCT oil Focus Blend CBD Mushroom Drops Broad spectrum 1000–4000mg CBG, cordyceps, lion’s mane, chaga Relax Blend CBN Mushroom Drops Broad spectrum 1000–4000mg CBN, reishi, maitake, turkey tail, elderberry Ultimate Chill Delta-9 THC Drops Full spectrum 1500–6000mg Delta-9 THC, MCT oil Sweet Dreams Delta-9 THC Drops Full spectrum 1500–6000mg Delta-9 THC, CBN, terpenes, MCT oil

SHOP NOW and SAVE 25% with code OBSERVER.

2. Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web is another longtime leader in the CBD industry. Their approach to CBD tincture oils is a bit different from CBDfx. Rather than offer a variety of ingredient combinations, they concentrate on one formula, offered in multiple strengths and flavors. Their Hemp Extract CBD Tincture is available in strengths ranging from 200mg to 1800mg CBD, allowing you the option of microdosing for all-day support or dialing up your serving for deeper effects. This ultra-pure CBD tincture features full-spectrum CBD, which contains all the cannabinoids (including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and trace amounts of THC), terpenes, flavonoids, and healthy fatty acids of the hemp plant. Charlotte’s Web hemp tinctures make use of natural olive oil for absorption and come in Natural, Lemon Twist, Mint Chocolate, and Orange Blossom flavors.

Product Type of CBD CBD in mg Additional Ingredients Hemp Extract CBD Tincture Full spectrum 200–1800mg CBD Olive oil

3. Lazarus Naturals

Lazarus Naturals is another US-based CBD company with a solid reputation for producing quality products. Their CBD tinctures come in multiple formulas, each with its own distinct health and relaxation benefits. For those who prefer not even a tiny trace of THC in their CBD tincture, Lazarus Naturals offers a CBD Isolate Tincture in three flavor options: Unflavored, Wintermint, and Blood Orange. They also offer a CBG Isolate Tincture, delivering cannabigerol, great for energy and focus. Lazarus Naturals also carries a variety of Full-Spectrum CBD Tinctures, including CBD-only tinctures and a formula with CBG added at a 1:1 ratio. Finally, they offer a CBD Sleep Tincture with 30mg CBD, 10mg CBG, and 10mg CBN per serving.

Product Type of CBD CBD in mg Additional Ingredients CBD Isolate Tincture Isolate 700–1500mg MCT oil CBG Isolate Tincture N/A N/A CBG, MCT oil Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture Full spectrum 750–6000mg MCT oil, hempseed oil Full-Spectrum CBG:CBD Tincture Full spectrum 750–6000mg CBG, MCT oil, CBD Sleep Tincture Full spectrum 900–3600mg CBN, CBG, MCT oil, hempseed oil

4. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf is yet another respected name in the CBD world. Their approach to CBD oil tinctures is unique. All of their tincture oil products contain full-spectrum CBD, and they do have one Full-Spectrum CBD Oil that is strictly full-spectrum CBD (plus, hempseed oil for absorption). But they also have a variety of other CBD tinctures that each bump up the amount of a specific complementary cannabinoid, including Full Spectrum CBN Oil, Full Spectrum CBG Oil, Full Spectrum CBC Oil, and a Full Spectrum Multicannabinoid Oil that features all three, as well as the option to add Delta-8 THC. Each is available in a variety of strengths.

Product Type of CBD CBD in mg Additional Ingredients Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Full spectrum 300–6000mg Hempseed oil Full Spectrum CBN Oil Full spectrum 300–1800mg CBN, hempseed oil Full Spectrum CBG Oil Full spectrum 300–1800mg CBG, hempseed oil Full Spectrum CBC Oil Full spectrum 300–1800mg CBC, hempseed oil Full Spectrum Multicannabinoid Oil Full spectrum 300–1800mg CBN, CBG, CBC, Delta-8 THC hempseed oil

5. CBDistillery

Last on our list, CBDistillery also offers a variety of tincture options for users. Their CBD Relief + Relax Oil is a great, bare-basics, CBD-only product, with natural MCT oil and hemp extract as the only added ingredients. This tincture comes in multiple spectrum options: full spectrum for the complete cannabinoid experience, broad spectrum for a similar robust cannabinoid profile (minus the traces of THC), and CBD isolate for those who only want cannabidiol with all other hemp content removed. Their Synergy line of tinctures delivers that same clean profile plus the boost of a single cannabinoid for desired effects: Sleep Synergy with added CBN, Daytime Synergy for focus and energy with added CBG, and Raw Synergy with added CBDA for bonus health and wellness benefits.

Product Type of CBD CBD in mg Additional Ingredients Full-Spectrum CBD Relief + Relax Oil Full spectrum 500–5000mg MCT oil Broad-Spectrum CBD Relief + Relax Oil Broad spectrum 500–2500mg MCT oil CBD Isolate Relief + Relax Oil Isolate 500–2500mg MCT oil Sleep Synergy CBN + CBD Oil Full spectrum 450–900mg CBN, MCT oil Daytime Synergy CBG + CBD Oil Full spectrum 1000–2000mg CBG, MCT oil Raw Synergy CBDA + CBD Oil Full spectrum 1000mg CBDA, MCT oil

CBD Oil Benefits

So, why take cannabidiol oil in the first place? Well, the answer lies in your body’s endocannabinoid system, which is a cell-signaling system linked to receptors in various organs and systems throughout your body, including the brain and nervous system. Your body’s endocannabinoids signal to these receptors in order to help maintain homeostasis, or balance. This helps your body to regulate a number of crucial functions, including sleep, mood, memory, appetite, immunity, stress, pain, motor control, and more.

The cannabinoids found in hemp oil, when consumed, signal to those same receptors and help to support this vital system. The result is a wide array of CBD oil benefits for health and wellness, which is why CBD health supplements have become so popular and can be found in products from CBD gummies for pain and other CBD gummies, CBD pain creams, CBD capsules, CBD for dogs, and CBD oil tinctures to hemp-derived delta-9 THC gummies, THC pen and other THC oil vape products, and more.

How to Find the Best Oil

Shopping for CBD oil can be tricky. With so many brands on the market, it can be difficult to discern the good from the bad. Here are a few things to look for when you shop for CBD.

Organic Hemp

Cannabis is a bioaccumulator, meaning that it absorbs pretty much everything from the soil that surrounds it. If that soil happens to be tainted with pesticides, heavy metals, or other toxins, you can be guaranteed those toxins will end up in the CBD oil being used in your product. The only way to avoid this is to insist on CBD products made with organically grown hemp.

CO2 Extraction, Lab Reports & Natural Ingredients

There are other criteria you should consider, as well. For instance, make sure the company producing your product extracted the CBD via a clean method, such as with carbon dioxide. CO2 leaves no residues behind in the extract, as some solvents do. It’s also more efficient in pulling more cannabinoids from the plant, meaning you’ll benefit in potency as well as purity.

You can verify the purity and potency of your product by checking the third-party lab report (or, Certificate of Analysis) that accompanies it. This will tell you if there are any toxic compounds in your product, and will let you know just how much CBD and other cannabinoids you’re getting. If the product you’re considering doesn’t come with a third-party lab report, do not purchase that product.

Lastly, all the pure CBD in the world won’t mean a thing if your product is packed with artificial preservatives, flavors, and other such ingredients. Make sure to purchase products containing only natural ingredients. With all the products available to you, there really is no reason to compromise on this or any of our other criteria to help you find the best CBD tincture.

Final Thoughts on CBD Oil

There are plenty of great CBD tinctures out there for you to choose from. Just make sure to follow our criteria above to ensure your safety and your satisfaction. And check out the brands we’ve highlighted in this article. We think they’re the best of the best in the world of hemp and CBD. We wish you the very best on your health and wellness journey!

Disclosure: Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.