Delta 9 THC: A Guide to the Best THC Products

In Partnership with CBDfx.

Delta 9 THC has become incredibly popular in recent years, and not just for recreational purposes. This potent cannabis compound has a wealth of health benefits beyond its more famous “elevating” effects. But just what is delta 9 THC? More importantly, how can THC products benefit you?

In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into cannabis and its various compounds. We’ll learn the difference between the types of cannabis, including marijuana and its low-THC counterpart. We’ll learn about the benefits of delta 9 THC, and explore some of the best THC products on the market. Lastly, we’ll discuss how to separate good THC (and CBD) products from bad THC products, so that you can shop with confidence.

Let’s begin with the plant that so famously yields our delta compound: cannabis.

Understanding Cannabis & Cannabinoids

Cannabis is a plant that has been cultivated by humans for thousands of years. The cannabis plant has been used for everything from rope and textiles to medicinal and recreational purposes. Cannabis yields a few different types of chemical compounds, including terpenes, flavonoids and, most notably, cannabinoids.

The cannabis plant produces over a hundred cannabinoid compounds to serve a variety of purposes. Cannabinoids protect the cannabis plant from insect predators, grazing animals, and harsh weather. They also attract pollinators, which helps cannabis to reproduce and thrive.

Marijuana vs Hemp

We keep throwing around the term “cannabis,” but it’s worthwhile to understand that there are different types of cannabis, at least in the eyes of the law. Cannabis with large amounts of THC (delta 9 THC, specifically) is generally referred to as marijuana. Cannabis with low amounts of THC (less than 0.3% by law in the US) is called hemp. The legal products featured in this article are made with this low-THC form of cannabis and are compliant with the 2018 US Farm Bill, which legalized the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of hemp.

What Is Delta 9 THC?

Delta 9 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is one of the two major cannabinoids, along with CBD. That means, delta 9 THC and CBD occur in much larger quantities than their cannabis cousins, commonly referred to as minor cannabinoids. Minor cannabinoids include CBN, CBG, CBC, and a few other THC compounds as well, including delta 8 and delta 10 THC (more on those later on!).

Delta 9 THC, though, is the famous compound that, for better or worse, is generally associated with cannabis and marijuana. That is to say, delta 9 THC is the cannabis compound that’s known for its ability to get you high, if you take enough of it.

Cannabinoid Full Name Intoxicating Effects? Major or Minor Cannabinoid? CBD cannabidiol No Major CBG cannabigerol No Minor CBN cannabinol No Minor CBC cannabichromene No Minor Delta-8 THC delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol Yes Minor Delta-9 THC delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol Yes Major Delta-10 THC delta-10-tetrahydrocannabinol Yes Minor

The Benefits & Effects of Delta 9 THC

Like the cannabis plant, your body produces its own cannabinoids, which serve as neurotransmitters. These endocannabinoids are part of a cell-signaling system, known as the endocannabinoid system. Through this system, endocannabinoids communicate with receptors in various organs and systems of the body, including the brain and nervous system. This interaction helps the body to maintain homeostasis, or balance, in these various organs and systems. This, in turn, helps to regulate such vital functions as sleep, pain processing, stress management, appetite, mood, memory, motor control, immunity, and many more. It is because of these beneficial effects that people take CBD and other cannabinoid products, such as CBD gummies and CBD capsules, and purchase health-boosting CBD for dogs and cats, too.

Delta-9 THC has a number of health and wellness benefits, as well. The beneficial effects of delta-9 THC include pain and stress relief, antioxidant and antihistamine benefits, prevention of nausea, muscle relaxation, and deep sleep support. THC also can produce blissful mood elevation and bursts of creativity, which is why so many people seek out this particular cannabis compound for recreational purposes.

Tetrahydrocannabinol can also have adverse effects for some people. THC side effects can include dry mouth, red eyes, paranoia, slower reaction time, increased heart rate, motor control issues, memory loss, and anxiety.

If you are planning to take a THC product, please do not drive or operate heavy machinery. Even in low-THC hemp, delta-9 THC can cause psychotropic effects.

The Best Delta 9 THC Products

With so many CBD and THC companies on the market, it’s not always easy to differentiate brands with quality products from the ones with a lesser regard for customer safety and satisfaction. When you shop for delta-9 THC, it’s important to find a company that insists on using only organic hemp, with the oil extracted by means of clean CO2, and backed by an independent, third-party lab report. We also prefer CBD and THC brands that use all-natural ingredients. California-based CBDfx hits our criteria on all marks.

Their Full Spectrum CBD + Delta-9 THC Collection starts with full-spectrum CBD, the unfiltered form of CBD containing all of the cannabis plant’s cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and health-friendly fatty acids. While the legal limit in cannabis hemp is less than 0.3% THC, the actual amount of delta-9 THC extracted from the plant can come in at much lower THC levels. CBDfx CBD + Delta-9 THC products get a delta-9 boost, taking the THC levels much closer to the legal limit. This means greater THC effects and enjoyment for the consumer.

Tinctures

CBDfx offers two potent CBD + Delta-9 THC oil tinctures. Their Ultimate Chill Delta-9 THC Drops deliver the calming wellness benefits of full-spectrum CBD, plus 2.25mg per serving of delta-9 THC, making this an ideal product for kicking back and relaxing at the end of a long day. Sweet Dreams Delta-9 THC Drops take this same formula and add a whopping 10mg per serving of CBN, commonly known as the “ultimate relaxation cannabinoid.” The result is a pleasurable THC oil for deep, uninterrupted sleep.

SHOP NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.

Gummies

CBDfx CBD + Delta-9 THC gummies come in formulas for mood-enhancing sativa effects or restful indica effects. Their Berry Buzz Sativa Delta-9 THC Gummies deliver 5mg of “chill” sativa THC per serving. Magic Melon Sativa Delta-9 THC Gummies double that potency, with 10mg THC per serving. Each of these delightful gummies is great for unwinding the mind and body. If you’re looking for sleep support, check out their Lemon Dream Indica Delta-9 THC Gummies, featuring 5mg THC and 3mg of restful melatonin, ensuring you a great night’s sleep.

SHOP NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.

Capsules

One of the most common ways that people enjoy delta-9 THC is by microdosing. Taking a smaller serving to get an extended low-level chill going allows you to function with less stress throughout your day. Daily Microdose Blend Delta-9 THC Pills are microdose-friendly THC capsules that deliver 2.5mg of delta-9 THC, time-released so that you can enjoy the mood-elevating, stress-busting effects all day long, without losing control.

SHOP NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.

Other Edibles

Beyond THC gummies and capsules, CBDfx carries THC edibles that not only deliver top-shelf delta-9 THC, but also are a delight for the taste buds. Their Delta-9 THC Birthday Cake Cookie gives you two sweet-tooth satisfying servings of 10mg CBD and 5mg THC each. And decadent Delta-9 THC Brownie Bliss delivers chocolatey goodness, along with two servings of 10mg CBD and 10mg THC each.

SHOP NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.

Vapes

CBDfx also carries a variety of THC vape pens and THC vape juices. Each of these delta-9 vape products is available in Maui Wowie Sativa, Wedding Cake Hybrid, Pineapple Express Hybrid, OG Kush Indica, and Purple Punch Indica (with added CBN) options, with lush, vibrant flavors that make every puff a pleasure.

SHOP NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.

What About Delta 8 and Delta 10 Products?

As noted above, delta 8 THC and delta 10 THC are both considered minor cannabinoids, meaning they occur in very small quantities in cannabis. Like their more famous cousin, delta-9 THC, these cannabinoids have psychotropic properties, meaning they can intoxicate you or get you “high” if you take them in large enough quantities.

Their effects can differ for some users. Delta 8 THC is generally considered to produce the stronger psychotropic effects of the two. These effects have been described as mood-lifting or euphoric. Delta 10 THC produces euphoric effects, as well, albeit at a lesser intensity than delta 8 or delta-9 THC. This mild calming effect is great for easing frazzled nerves or stress. Neither delta 8 nor delta 10 THC generates paranoia or anxiety effects, as some people experience with delta-9 THC.

Since delta 8 and delta 10 are less regulated than delta-9 THC, this has allowed some companies to create recreational cannabis products with hefty levels of these two cannabinoids.

While CBDfx doesn’t carry delta 8 or delta 10 products, there’s another brand that meets all of our criteria for quality THC and delivers a bevy of quality product choices. TRĒ House is a newer name in legal, recreational cannabinoids, but they deliver all the purity and potency you should demand in a CBD or THC product. They carry a variety of best-in-class products, featuring delta 8 THC, delta-9 THC, delta 10 THC, THC-O, HHC, and more. Their product offerings include THC gummies, THC vape pens, THC cookies, THC live resin cartridges, and other products, all backed by a third-party lab report.

SHOP NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.

Final Thoughts

When you shop for THC gummies, THC pens and other THC oil products, make sure to stick to our four criteria: organic THC, extracted with clean CO2, backed by a third-party lab report, and all-natural ingredients. This will ensure that your product is safe and contains all the cannabis content you’re paying for. We wish you the best on your THC journey.

Disclosure: Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.