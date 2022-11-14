Elon Musk’s SpaceX Bought an Advertising Package from Elon Musk’s Twitter

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, a spacecraft engineering company, bought an advertising package on Twitter, which Musk also owns, Reuters reported. It will promote SpaceX’s satellite internet service, Starlink.

Since Musk took over, Twitter has lost major advertisers including General Motors, United Airlines and Pfizer. Musk claimed the SpaceX purchase is to test the effectiveness of Twitter’s advertising platform in Australia and Spain. SpaceX bought advertisements for Facebook, Instagram and Google as well, he said in a tweet.

According to CNBC, the advertising plan, which is called a Twitter “takeover,” costs upwards of $250,000. It puts the company’s branding on the top of the main timeline for a day and shows advertisements to users the first three times they open the app, CNBC reported.

Starlink uses thousands of small, low orbit satellites to provide isolated locations with internet connectivity. The service provided the Ukrainan military with internet after Russian forces destroyed Ukraine’s cellphone and internet networks.