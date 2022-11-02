Elon Musk’s Twitter Overhaul Is Panicking Users and Good News for Alternative Platforms

On the same day Elon Musk purchased Twitter, Mastodon, a smaller competitor, gained 70,000 new users. As Musk begins to implement his plan to make Twitter a haven for free speech, which could include reinstating Donald Trump’s account, it seems he’s also driving Twitter users to new platforms.

In the week since the deal finalized, Musk has fired many company executives, announced the formation of a content moderation council and is consulting with his friends on business strategy. He also seems to be live-tweeting his decisions as they’re being made, including debating author Stephen King over the price of account verification.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

The future of Twitter is very much a question right now. Before Musk’s purchase, some right-wingers criticized the platform for perceived strict content moderation against conservative voices, which led to the creation of various right-leaning social networks promoting free speech and limited censorship. Now, some fear Musk will “turn Twitter into a right-wing cesspool that could hand Trump 2024,” as Vanity Fair wrote, referring to the next presidential election. And if Musk continues his chaotic tweeting as he builds the platform into the super app he envisions, some users might flock for more stable communities on smaller social media apps. Here are the some of the other players:

Mastodon

Mastodon is decentralized, so users join specific “servers,” similar to Facebook groups, which determine their username and the guidelines they must abide by. It has no advertisements.

User count: 817,000

Founded: Oct. 2016

Founded by: Eugen Rochko, who began developing the site as a computer science student at the University of Jena in Germany

Users: Germany has the largest number of users followed by the U.S.

The site is free and open sourced, and the platform is maintained by volunteers

There is no central organization to report content to. The servers can create echo chambers of similar ideas

On the day Musk bought Twitter, Mastodon saw 70,000 new users sign up

Because of the platform’s decentralization, it can be difficult to find friends online

Cohost

Cohost looks like Facebook but embraces different fonts within posts and supports user-created games within the feed.

User count: 39,000

Founded: June 2022

Founded by: Colin Bayer, a former Microsoft employee, and Jae Kaplan, a software engineer

Owned by: Anti Software Software Club, which is a software company owned by the founders and Aidan Grealish, who now works at Cohost

Primary funding by: an undisclosed investor

Users: largely English-speaking millennials

Cohost gained 16,000 new users last week leading up to the Musk deal, which is larger than its launch numbers

WikiTribune Social

WT Social is meant to spark conversation about the day’s news. Users post in community discussions through “SubWikis,” which are similar to Reddit threads. The platform has no ads.

User count: 450,000

Founded: Oct. 2019

Founded by: Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia co-founder, and Orit Kopel, human rights activist

Funded by: donations

Investors: Nesta, a U.K. early-stage investor

Users: Those interested in discussing the news and correcting misinformation

Ello

Ello displays art in a feed made up of side by side posts similar to Pinterest’s home page, and it doesn’t have ads.