Home Set: The Cozy Edit

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. From a plush new robe and dewy sunscreen to a cozy cardigan and sophisticated cashmere skirt, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Monrow Marled Oversized Cardigan
This cozy knit cardigan is equal parts cozy and fashionable.
-
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Midi Skirt
A chic knit skirt is such a sophisticated way to wear the silhouette during the fall and winter; this elegant cashmere midi is sure to be a wardrobe staple—pair it with a knee-high boot and a black turtleneck for a timeless look.
-
Naturium Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50
Naturium recently launched their first sunscreen, and while I usually prefer a mineral SPF, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I liked this chemical formula; it’s dewy but not greasy, blends in so easily and provides SPF 50.
-
Lake Pajamas Cozy Robe in Cloud Blue
The coziest time of year calls for a loungewear update, like this adorable robe from Lake Pajamas.