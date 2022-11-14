Lifestyle

Five Holiday Dress Trends That Guarantee You’ll Be the Life of the Party

As the calendar starts to fill up, you need a dress that reflects how excited you are to celebrate.

Emma Burleigh for Observer

Dress yourself up, it’s holiday party season. More than any other time of year, there’s no such thing as too many bows or sequins, no material too luxe, and no hemline too high. As the calendar starts to fill up with work celebrations, holiday potlucks, and end-of-year escapades, you need a dress that reflects how excited you are to celebrate.

This season is already big on the parties and get-togethers and I think it will only continue,” says Tiffany Hsu, VP of Fashion Buying at MyTheresa. “A festive party dress, especially anything embellished or feather-trimmed is always a hit.” That means it’s time to add yourself to your holiday gifting list and treat yourself to a festive look that you can make the most of for your long list of soirées. 

So far in 2022 there have been a few key, skin-baring trends that have emerged, and don’t expect them to go away during the winter. Simply put, they’ll just take some strategic styling to pull off. Cutout dresses from brands like Christopher Esber and Nensi Dojaka remain favorites among celebratory fashion insiders, but it’s best to pair them with a cozy coat as temperatures start to fall.

Similarly, as mini hemlines continue to dominate the trend cycle, Hsu suggests making the most of accessories to pull off the look. “In colder climates, focus on accessories to really create that unique, festive outfit,” she suggests. “A sleek, thigh-high boot with a rubber sole could compliment a mini or midi dress while keeping your legs warm.” 

Ahead, find a breakdown of five key holiday dress trends that will carry you into 2023 in style. 

Feathers

  • 16ARLINGTON Michelle Feather-Trimmed Mini Dress

    Go a little bit retro with this long-sleeved mini silhouette with playful, feathery wrists. It’s the perfect style for throwing your hands up in the air. 

    $1,340, Shop Now

  • Oséree Lumière Feather-Trimmed Mini Dress

    If you prefer a look that’s by no means subtle, but frees up your hands a bit, try this playful design from Oséree with a feather trim along the hem.

    $465, Shop Now

  • LAPOINTE Criss-Cross Cutout Midi Dress

    For the statement-making minimalist: a dress that marries the best of both worlds. It’s sophisticated and elegant, but still happens to be fun. 

    $1,490, Shop Now

Embellished

  • Self-Portrait Bow-Embellished Midi Dress

    Hsu highlights Self Portrait as a brand to have on your radar for holiday occasion dressing. This shimmery, ruched dress is sure to be the center of attention.

    $495, Shop Now

  • Zara Long Sequin Dress

    Do your best disco ball impression in this colorful creation from Zara. The sleek silhouette balances out the high-shine finish so the overall feel isn’t too over-the-top.

    $99.90, Shop Now

  • Halpern Sequined Bustier Dress

    Combine full-on sparkle and an abstract print and you get this celebratory creation from Halpern. If you have a black tie wedding or dressy occasion on the horizon, this is the dress for you.

    $1,630, Shop Now

Cutouts

  • Reformation Alexei Knit Dress

    Keep it simple (but dramatic) with a keyhole cutout dress. The dainty neck detail means you can skip a necklace altogether.

    $178, Shop Now

  • Gauge81 Chaleg Cutout Mini Dress

    While you’ll want to avoid wearing this dress outdoors (unless you’re traveling somewhere warm this holiday), there’s no denying that the bold color and open back are an enticing combination.

    $390, Shop Now

  • Christopher Esber Beaded Cutout Maxi Dress

    If you go by the theory that the more skin you show off, the better, then this cutout dress from Australian label Christopher Esber is just the thing.

    $1,080, Shop Now

Bold Colors

  • Staud Portrait Moire Maxi Dress

    Pink may be a color more closely associated with spring, but this holiday season it’s also the perfect choice to add a little energy and liveliness to your celebratory outfits. 

    $450, Shop Now

  • A.L.C. Leslie Dress

    This rich red number combines a handful of the season’s top trends without feeling overtly trendy. It’s the ideal dress for more casual holiday soirées. 

    $495, Shop Now

  • & Other Stories Voluminous Sleeve Mini Dress

    The high neck and long sleeves of this purple minidress give it a bit more of a polished vibe, making it the perfect choice for work parties or dinner celebrations.

    $129, Shop Now

Mini Hemlines

  • Kika Vargas Crie Taffeta Mini Dress

    This voluminous minidress will make a statement when you walk into the party this season. Pair with sparkly Mach & Mach heels and a red lip for a dramatic look.

    $644, Shop Now

  • Ganni Nylon Embroidered Mini Dress

    For times when you want to dress up, but would rather keep it a bit more simple, this embroidered mini dress is an unfussy choice (read: you could easily style it with sneakers). 

    $495, Shop Now

  • Nensi Dojaka Cutout Ruched Mini Dress

    Bold, sheer and strappy, this Nensi Dojaka number is the perfect piece for nights when you want to go all out.

    $617, Shop Now
