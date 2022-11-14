Five Holiday Dress Trends That Guarantee You’ll Be the Life of the Party

Dress yourself up, it’s holiday party season. More than any other time of year, there’s no such thing as too many bows or sequins, no material too luxe, and no hemline too high. As the calendar starts to fill up with work celebrations, holiday potlucks, and end-of-year escapades, you need a dress that reflects how excited you are to celebrate.
“This season is already big on the parties and get-togethers and I think it will only continue,” says Tiffany Hsu, VP of Fashion Buying at MyTheresa. “A festive party dress, especially anything embellished or feather-trimmed is always a hit.” That means it’s time to add yourself to your holiday gifting list and treat yourself to a festive look that you can make the most of for your long list of soirées.
So far in 2022 there have been a few key, skin-baring trends that have emerged, and don’t expect them to go away during the winter. Simply put, they’ll just take some strategic styling to pull off. Cutout dresses from brands like Christopher Esber and Nensi Dojaka remain favorites among celebratory fashion insiders, but it’s best to pair them with a cozy coat as temperatures start to fall.
Similarly, as mini hemlines continue to dominate the trend cycle, Hsu suggests making the most of accessories to pull off the look. “In colder climates, focus on accessories to really create that unique, festive outfit,” she suggests. “A sleek, thigh-high boot with a rubber sole could compliment a mini or midi dress while keeping your legs warm.”
Ahead, find a breakdown of five key holiday dress trends that will carry you into 2023 in style.
Feathers
16ARLINGTON Michelle Feather-Trimmed Mini Dress
Go a little bit retro with this long-sleeved mini silhouette with playful, feathery wrists. It’s the perfect style for throwing your hands up in the air.
Oséree Lumière Feather-Trimmed Mini Dress
If you prefer a look that’s by no means subtle, but frees up your hands a bit, try this playful design from Oséree with a feather trim along the hem.
LAPOINTE Criss-Cross Cutout Midi Dress
For the statement-making minimalist: a dress that marries the best of both worlds. It’s sophisticated and elegant, but still happens to be fun.
Embellished
Self-Portrait Bow-Embellished Midi Dress
Hsu highlights Self Portrait as a brand to have on your radar for holiday occasion dressing. This shimmery, ruched dress is sure to be the center of attention.
Zara Long Sequin Dress
Do your best disco ball impression in this colorful creation from Zara. The sleek silhouette balances out the high-shine finish so the overall feel isn’t too over-the-top.
Halpern Sequined Bustier Dress
Combine full-on sparkle and an abstract print and you get this celebratory creation from Halpern. If you have a black tie wedding or dressy occasion on the horizon, this is the dress for you.
Cutouts
Reformation Alexei Knit Dress
Keep it simple (but dramatic) with a keyhole cutout dress. The dainty neck detail means you can skip a necklace altogether.
Gauge81 Chaleg Cutout Mini Dress
While you’ll want to avoid wearing this dress outdoors (unless you’re traveling somewhere warm this holiday), there’s no denying that the bold color and open back are an enticing combination.
Christopher Esber Beaded Cutout Maxi Dress
If you go by the theory that the more skin you show off, the better, then this cutout dress from Australian label Christopher Esber is just the thing.
Bold Colors
Staud Portrait Moire Maxi Dress
Pink may be a color more closely associated with spring, but this holiday season it’s also the perfect choice to add a little energy and liveliness to your celebratory outfits.
A.L.C. Leslie Dress
This rich red number combines a handful of the season’s top trends without feeling overtly trendy. It’s the ideal dress for more casual holiday soirées.
& Other Stories Voluminous Sleeve Mini Dress
The high neck and long sleeves of this purple minidress give it a bit more of a polished vibe, making it the perfect choice for work parties or dinner celebrations.
Mini Hemlines
Kika Vargas Crie Taffeta Mini Dress
This voluminous minidress will make a statement when you walk into the party this season. Pair with sparkly Mach & Mach heels and a red lip for a dramatic look.
Ganni Nylon Embroidered Mini Dress
For times when you want to dress up, but would rather keep it a bit more simple, this embroidered mini dress is an unfussy choice (read: you could easily style it with sneakers).
Nensi Dojaka Cutout Ruched Mini Dress
Bold, sheer and strappy, this Nensi Dojaka number is the perfect piece for nights when you want to go all out.