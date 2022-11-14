The Ultimate Luxury Gift Guide for the Man Who Has Everything

Shopping for the most the special man in your life is no easy feat, especially when it seems like he already has everything. Don’t worry, though, because you don’t need to give up and buy him yet another tie that will go straight to the back of his closet. Instead of overthinking and psyching yourself out this year, just remember that there are plenty of holiday gifts that are both useful and indulgent, because why not treat the best guy you know to something special?
The holidays are just around the corner, and whether you’re on the hunt for a gift for the stylish dad, boyfriend, brother, husband or friend, we’ve found all the best presents that he’ll truly love, appreciate and, you know, actually use! From a luxury suitcase and sumptuous cashmere sweater to suede shoes and elegant cologne, here’s what to buy the most dapper and debonair man.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Tumi International Carry-On
Travel is back and better than ever, so treat him to a new suitcase that’s both polished and practical, like Tumi’s sleek aluminum carry-on.
-
Gucci Brixton Horsebit Collapsible-Heel Leather Loafers
Every well-dressed man will appreciate a fresh pair of Gucci’s classic loafers.
-
Faherty Doug Good Feather Adirondack Blanket
Elevate his home decor atmosphere with this cozy loom-woven blanket, which is designed by Native artist Doug Good Feather.
-
Carrière Frères Siberian Pine & Winter Rose Candle
A festive candle immediately creates a holiday atmosphere, like this luxurious pine-and-rose votive from Carrière Frères.
-
Brunello Cucinelli Nubuck Sneakers
A sophisticated suede Brunello Cucinelli sneaker is a fashionable addition to any shoe collection.
-
Elyx Deluxe Martini Gift Set
Whether he’s into cocktail-making or you want to up your martini skills, this copper set has everything you need to serve up a 007-worthy beverage.
-
Eberjey Henry Tencel Modal Long PJ Set
He deserves a luxe sleepwear moment, and will have the sweetest dreams in this ultra-soft Eberjey pajama set.
-
Durham Distillery Conniption Kinship Gin
Get ready for a festive cocktail season with this rather unique purple gin, which is infused with butterfly pea flowers and changes colors to blue and pink depending on the citrus count of the beverage.
-
Mount Veeder Winery 2017 Reserve Red Blend Napa Valley
If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for the vino lover in your life, consider this special reserve blend from Mount Veeder.
-
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
A classic Barbour jacket is always a good idea, and he’s sure to get so much use out of it.
-
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
He’ll live in this plush robe while lounging at home this winter.
-
Vuori Ponto Performance Pant
These ultra-soft joggers are a more fashionable alternative to everyday sweats.
-
Cos Leather Gloves
Gloves are key this time of year, and he’ll so appreciate this sleek leather pair.
-
Tateossian Pure Disc Expandable Bracelet in Black Rhodium Plated Silver
Men like jewelry, too, and this simple bracelet is such a debonair accessory.
-
Funboy Retro Snowmobile Snow Sled
Snowy days are soon to be upon us, and what better way to celebrate the coming wintry wonderland than with a playful new inflatable sled?
-
Clase Azul Tequila Ultra
If he’s a tequila lover, you can’t go wrong with any of Clase Azul’s ultra-luxe options. He deserves the best, and if you’re looking to splurge, consider the brand’s Tequila Ultra, which is aged for five years and comes in a lavish decanter that’s decorated with platinum, silver and 24-karat gold.
-
Apple AirPods Max
A fancy new pair of headphones with noise-cancelling capabilities and 20 hours of listening time are sure to impress, and be put to very good use.
-
Garrett Wade Stainless-Steel French Made Steak Knives
The true chef will adore these elegant steak knives.
-
Chanel Bleu de Chanel Parfum Twist and Spray Set
If he’s considering a new scent, you can’t go wrong with Chanel Bleu, and this particular holiday set includes a twist-and-spray bottle so he can take it with him on the go.
-
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Cardholder
Update his wallet situation with this classic Bottega cardholder.
-
Lafco Clary Sage Absolute Diffuser
This dreamy diffuser will scent his home with the loveliest clary sage fragrance.
-
Moccamaster KBGV Select Coffee Brewer
The coffee fanatic will adore this fancy new java maker.
-
AllBirds Tree Runner Sneaker
These sustainably-made sneakers are as fashionable as they are functional.
-
Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau de Parfum
Gift him a more unexpected fragrance (that you can happily borrow) for the holidays, like Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s new 724, with hints of bergamot, sandalwood and white musk accord.
-
Loro Piana Snow Wander Half-Zip
Even the most well-dressed man will be so impressed by this ridiculously plush cashmere Lori Piana half-zip.
-
Fotile Countertop Steam Oven ChefCubii Series
It turns out that kitchen appliances can, in fact, be good and rather luxurious gifts—just look at this four-in-one countertop oven, which is perfect for those that don’t have a ton of space, as it functions as a convection oven, air-fryer, dehydrator and steamer.
-
Rothy's Merino Chelsea Boot
A comfortable, stylish and sustainable classic Chelsea boot in an unexpected merino wool fabric is the perfect everyday shoe this season.
-
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra
While a vacuum might not seem like the sexiest of gifts, he will so appreciate Dyson’s latest model, which is their lightest yet—after all, luxury in all aspects of home is important, too.
-
Goodlife Clothing Stretch Cord Essential Pant
Corduroy lounge pants are such a cozy option for winter.
-
Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven
Pizza night just go so much better thanks to Ooni’s outdoor pizza oven, so you can have the best pies all from the comfort of your own home.