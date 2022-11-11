The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Woman You Know

It’s always important to show the special women in your life just how much they mean to you, and that’s especially true during the holidays. But, it’s not always easy to find the perfect gift for the most stylish lady you know, especially when it seems like she already has everything.
Don’t stress if haven’t found the right present just yet, or if you’re feeling uninspired by all the bland options out there. We’ve done the hard work for you, and found all the luxurious and sophisticated gifts that will impress even the most discerning woman this holiday season. Whether you’re shopping for your wife, mother, sister, girlfriend, daughter or pal, we’ve got you covered with the most glamorous and unique presents that she’ll absolutely adore and appreciate. From elegant baubles and chic heels to indulgent cashmere and tasteful accessories, here’s what to buy the most fashionable woman.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Gucci + Net Sustain GG Marmont Petite Wallet
Not only is this splurge-worthy wallet sure to replace her usual cardholder, but it also comes with a gold chain, so she can wear it as a petite purse.
-
Assouline Valentino Rosso
A glossy coffee table book, like Assouline’s latest tome on all things Valentino, adds a glamorous touch to her decor situation.
-
Lack of Color Shore Bucket Hat in Ivory Boucle
Bucket hats are still having a moment, and this white boucle version is so chic.
-
Birdies The Dove Black Feathered Brooch
While a classic pair of black slides are always fashionable, she deserves something a step above the rest, like these bejeweled, feather-embellished shoes from Meghan Markle-approved brand Birdies.
-
Heritage Jewelry Zodiac Max Pendant
A necklace is always a nice gift, but why not go for something a bit more personal? This 18-karat gold zodiac pendant can be customized with birthstones for not only the recipient, but those special to her, too.
-
Smythson Panama Medium Backgammon Case
This just might be the most sophisticated backgammon board out there, which means it should absolutely be sitting on her coffee table.
-
Ciao Lucia Tutti Dress Oyster
It turns out that the perfect party dress does exist, for all those upcoming holiday fêtes she has on the calendar.
-
Loro Piana Fringed Cashmere Blanket
An unapologetically extravagant blanket is the perfect addition to her stylish home decor.
-
Robert Mondavi 2019 The Estates Red Blend Oakville
Toast to the most special lady in your life with this new red blend from Robert Mondavi.
-
Sarah Flint Alexandra 50 Boot
A sleek, suede boot never goes out of style, and we’re loving the tortoiseshell heel on these ultra-comfortable Sarah Flint knee-highs.
-
Rex Design Feeling Fruity Serving Bowl
A minimalist yet unique serving bowl is a fun way to add to her tableware assortment.
-
Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer
A fancy new juicer means she can start the day with her favorite healthy drink. Oh, and it also makes ice cream.
-
Diptyque Bais Limited Edition Candle
A Diptyque candle is always nice, but why not go all out and treat her to the luxe French brand’s new limited edition extra-large Bais votive, in a vessel emblazoned with festive stars.
-
Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Heels
An elegant pair of Manolos never go out of style, and this extra-special bejeweled heel is sure to be her new favorite shoe for the festive season.
-
Ippolita Lollipop Carnevale Ring in Sterling Silver with Diamonds
She’ll adore this dainty and unique take on Ippolita’s beloved Lollipop ring.
-
Marie Oliver Cecile Sweater
A pristine winter white sweater is such an effortlessly stylish look.
-
HigherDose Red Light Face Mask
Self-care is more important than ever, so upgrade her at-home routine with this LED face mask, which leaves skin feeling fresh and soothed.
-
Hermès Heure H Watch
This ultra-luxe classic watch is sure to become an everyday jewelry staple.
-
Rudsak Kiraly Leather Trench
A chic leather trench is a unique take on a classic silhouette, for a fun update to her outerwear wardrobe.
-
Smythson 2023 Portobello Agenda in Mara
Help her start off 2023 on an extremely luxurious and very organized note, thanks to Smythson’s elegant planners.
-
Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2015
The new Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2015 has arrived, just in time for the holidays. It’s the 24th vintage of the exclusive cuvée, for the 250th anniversary of the brand.
-
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Dyson’s cult-favorite Airwrap is a beauty insider go-to, and for good reason. This gorgeous blue version is especially good for those with longer hair, and it’s such a lovely gift this season—it comes with everything she needs to perfect her tresses.
-
Sleeper Feather-Trimmed Crepe De Chine Pajama Set
These pajamas are the chicest sleepwear, but could just as easily be worn as a 1970s-esque, disco-inspired look when paired with her favorite heels.
-
Jennifer Meyer Large 4-Prong Lapis Tennis Bracelet
This gorgeous tennis bracelet is a delicate and elegant addition to her jewelry repertoire.
-
Connaught Bar Martini Glasses
Can’t get across the pond this year? Well, you can still embrace the British vibes and pretend you’re at the beloved Connaught by pouring a martini in these chic glasses.
-
Trudon Gabriel Christmas Edition Candle
This festive candle from famed fragrance house Trudon is sure to be a hit—she’ll probably light it right after opening her present.
-
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Upgrade her luggage situation with this hot pink, two-toned carry-on from Away’s new limited edition ’90s-inspired collection.
-
Charlotte Tilbury Limited Edition Charlotte's 3 Magic Steps to Perfect-Looking Skin
While Charlotte Tilbury’s celeb-adored Pillow Talk line might be her most widely known products, her skincare is also incredible. This limited-edition set includes a serum, day moisturizer and night moisturizer, to seriously elevate her skincare routine.
-
Will & Bear Calloway Ash Fedora
This chic grey wool fedora adds an effortless edge to any outfit.
-
Burst Sonic Toothbrush Limited Edition Lavender
While a toothbrush might not seem like the trendiest of gifts, you’re sure to change your mind upon checking out this lavender version of Burst’s electric toothbrush.
-
Bottega Veneta Grey Jodie Mini Bag
This petite grey purse is a classic, and easily transitions from day to night.
-
Rothy's The Square in Midnight Tweed
These feminine navy flats from sustainable brand Rothy’s prove you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort, and the tweed is so on-trend for fall and winter.
-
Chanel Rouge Allure L'Extrait Lipstick
The perfect red lipstick does, in fact, exist, and it also comes in the most elegant (and refillable!) packaging.
-
Celine Cat-Eye Sunglasses
A pair of ’50s-esque, cat-eye sunglasses are always a good idea, especially when they have a retro white frame.
-
Printfresh Deck the Halls Robe
Complete her loungewear look with this festive robe.
-
Neat Method x The Spice House Spice Gift Bundle
The gourmand in your life will so appreciate this incredibly chic gift set of the most high-end quality spices.
-
The Pale Rose
You can’t go wrong with a cheerful bottle of rosé.
-
Donni Pop Button Down
A crisp white button-down never goes out of style.
-
Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set
A classic and comfy pair of long-sleeved PJs are the perfect gift to keep her chic and cozy at home.
-
M. Gemi The Alpi
A shearling combat boot meets hiking boot is surely the most stylish way to embark on outdoor activities.
-
Cuyana Classic Easy Tote
A timeless leather tote that easily stores all her essentials (plus a few extras) is sure to become her everyday bag.
-
Bellemere Twist Ribbed Cuffed Hat Knitted Cashmere Hat
She’ll wear this functional yet fashionable cashmere hat all winter long.
-
Mark Cross Frame XL Clutch
A sumptuous shearling clutch gives an indulgent touch to her winter aesthetic.