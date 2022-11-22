Home Set: Holiday Treats

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. From glittery gold platforms and your new favorite jeans to an indulgent vino and chic velvet blazer, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
M.Gemi The Lizza Nuova
Holiday dressing calls for all things sparkle, so add a little shine to your festive look with these adorable gold platforms, which are as comfy as they are cute.
Draper James Blazer in Blue Velvet
Much like sparkles, velvet is a go-to for festive attire. Throw this plush blue velvet blazer on over a t-shirt with jeans or wear it with a skirt and boots.
Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars 2019 Fay Cabernet Sauvignon
An indulgent red wine is such a treat this time of year, and happens to be both the perfect gift as a guest of all those holiday parties on your calendar and a lovely option to serve if you’re hosting this year. And, of course, it’s lovely to cozy up with an amazing vino solo, too. Stag’s Leap never disappoints, but the famed vineyard has really outdone themselves with their 2019 Fay Cabernet Sauvignon, which recently received a coveted perfect 100-point score from Wine Enthusiast.
DL1961 Hepburn Wide Leg High Rise Vintage in Black Coated
The leather-like black coating gives these wide-leg jeans a more elevated aesthetic, so you can easily dress them up or down.