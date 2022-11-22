Home Set: Holiday Treats

Lifestyle

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. From glittery gold platforms and your new favorite jeans to an indulgent vino and chic velvet blazer, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

    Holiday dressing calls for all things sparkle, so add a little shine to your festive look with these adorable gold platforms, which are as comfy as they are cute.

    Much like sparkles, velvet is a go-to for festive attire. Throw this plush blue velvet blazer on over a t-shirt with jeans or wear it with a skirt and boots.

    An indulgent red wine is such a treat this time of year, and happens to be both the perfect gift as a guest of all those holiday parties on your calendar and a lovely option to serve if you’re hosting this year. And, of course, it’s lovely to cozy up with an amazing vino solo, too. Stag’s Leap never disappoints, but the famed vineyard has really outdone themselves with their 2019 Fay Cabernet Sauvignon, which recently received a coveted perfect 100-point score from Wine Enthusiast.

    The leather-like black coating gives these wide-leg jeans a more elevated aesthetic, so you can easily dress them up or down.

