Jessica Chastain Brought Celestial Glamour to the CMAs in Custom Gucci

Jessica Chastain wore a truly starry gown to the Country Music Awards.

The 56th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Jessica Chastain brought the celestial glamour to the Country Music Awards. WireImage

The 56th annual Country Music Awards took place in Nashville last night, with a star-studded list of guests. Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain attended the awards ceremony as a presenter, walking the red carpet with Michael Shannon, her costar in the upcoming Paramount+ miniseries George & Tammy. The duo, who portray country legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the show, presented the Entertainer of the Year award to Luke Combs.

For the occasion, Chastain wore a sparkling, custom-made Gucci gown that’s truly fit for a star. The floor-length, deep blue-and-black dress features black lace overly, delicate spaghetti straps and a corseted bodice, with a deep v-neckline. The most dazzling part of the celestial dress, however, is surely the intricate crystal embellishments, which display various starry constellations all over the gown.

The 56th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals

The actress went all out on the glamour with her beauty aesthetic, too, wearing her hair in loose waves with a middle part, and opting for a vibrant red lipstick, shimmering eyeshadow and winged black eyeliner, for a chic cat eye. Chastain accessorized with sparkling diamond earrings.

Chastain, working with her longtime stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, has been on quite the fashionable red carpet spree as of late, including her feminine white bow-adorned Carolina Herrera mini for a screening of The Good Nurse last month, a flowing Oscar de la Renta gown with a whimsical cape at the Academy Museum Gala and a bold orange Roland Mouret dress at the BFI London Film Festival.

Below, take a look at all the best photos of Jessica Chastain’s glittering Gucci gown at the Country Music Awards.

