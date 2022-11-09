Celebrity

Kate Middleton Masters Tonal Dressing in Autumnal Olive Green

The Princess of Wales wore a $60 Mango sweater dress, and it's already sold out.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children's Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
Kate Middleton proved she’s the queen of tonal dressing. UK Press via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales made a surprise visit in London today, as she headed to Colham Manor Children’s Center in Hillingdon, in her role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. The organization is dedicated to helping perinatal mental health for women and families, and during the solo appearance, Kate Middleton met with mothers and families who have benefitted from the MMHA’s work, and the positive impact that the system and approach of the holistic care has had for them.

For the engagement, Princess Kate went for another tonal ensemble, pairing an olive green Hobbs double-breasted belted coat over a very on-trend autumnal green Mango sweater dress. The long-sleeved, ribbed midi has a high neckline and figure-skimming silhouette, with a slightly flared skirt. The Princess of Wales accessorized with a black leather belt, olive green suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and a Jimmy Choo croc-embossed clutch in, you guessed it, an earthy green tone, as well as a pair of Kiki McDonough drop earrings.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children's Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
It was all olive green everything for the Princess of Wales. WireImage

It seems the Kate Effect is still very much out there in full force, as the olive green Mango dress, which retails for $60, is already sold out, though the camel color is still in stock.

The Princess of Wales had also worn a poppy pin, which the royals often don during November to honor fallen military members, on her green Hobbs coat, but gave it away to a three-year-old in a very sweet moment captured on camera. After the little boy, named Akeem, asked the Princess her name, to which she replied, “My name is Catherine,” he pointed at the poppy pin; Kate explained it’s “for remembering all the soldiers who died in the war,” and then gave the three-year-old her pin. The Princess of Wales was still prepared, though, as she also had a poppy pin attached to her green sweater dress.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children's Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance

Below, see all the best photos from Kate Middleton’s surprise visit to Colham Manor Children’s Center.

  • The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children's Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
    UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts during her visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance on November 9, 2022 in Uxbridge, England. (Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

    Kate Middleton

  • The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children's Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
    UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Catherine, The Princess of Wales arrives to visit Colham Manor Children's Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance on November 9, 2022 in Uxbridge, England. (Photo by WPA Pool - Daniel Leal/Getty Images)

    Kate Middleton in olive green

  • BRITAIN-ROYALS
    Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with parents and children during her visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon, west London, on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

    Kate Middleton at Colham Manor Children's Centre

  • BRITAIN-ROYALS
    Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts during her visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon, west London, on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

    Kate Middleton

  • The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children's Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
    UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, visits Colham Manor Children's Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance to highlight the life-changing impact that the provision of an integrated, multi-disciplinary system of holistic care can have for families impacted by perinatal mental health issues on November 9, 2022 in Uxbridge, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

    The Princess of Wales wore a green Jimmy Choo clutch

  • BRITAIN-ROYALS
    Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon, west London, on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

    Kate Middleton

