Kate Middleton Masters Tonal Dressing in Autumnal Olive Green

The Princess of Wales made a surprise visit in London today, as she headed to Colham Manor Children’s Center in Hillingdon, in her role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. The organization is dedicated to helping perinatal mental health for women and families, and during the solo appearance, Kate Middleton met with mothers and families who have benefitted from the MMHA’s work, and the positive impact that the system and approach of the holistic care has had for them.

For the engagement, Princess Kate went for another tonal ensemble, pairing an olive green Hobbs double-breasted belted coat over a very on-trend autumnal green Mango sweater dress. The long-sleeved, ribbed midi has a high neckline and figure-skimming silhouette, with a slightly flared skirt. The Princess of Wales accessorized with a black leather belt, olive green suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and a Jimmy Choo croc-embossed clutch in, you guessed it, an earthy green tone, as well as a pair of Kiki McDonough drop earrings.

It seems the Kate Effect is still very much out there in full force, as the olive green Mango dress, which retails for $60, is already sold out, though the camel color is still in stock.

The Princess of Wales had also worn a poppy pin, which the royals often don during November to honor fallen military members, on her green Hobbs coat, but gave it away to a three-year-old in a very sweet moment captured on camera. After the little boy, named Akeem, asked the Princess her name, to which she replied, “My name is Catherine,” he pointed at the poppy pin; Kate explained it’s “for remembering all the soldiers who died in the war,” and then gave the three-year-old her pin. The Princess of Wales was still prepared, though, as she also had a poppy pin attached to her green sweater dress.

Below, see all the best photos from Kate Middleton’s surprise visit to Colham Manor Children’s Center.

