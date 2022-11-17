Kate Middleton Showed Her Support for Ukraine in a Polka Dot Dress

The Princess of Wales made a visit to Reading in southeast England today for an important cause, as she headed to the Ukrainian Community Centre to meet with displaced Ukrainian families and hear about the support the organization is providing. Kensington Palace also revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Royal Foundation has been supporting Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska’s mental health strategy, and will continue to do so.

Princess Kate is truly the queen of diplomatic dressing, so of course she subtly showed her support for Ukraine through her sartorial choices, while also proving she’s a master of transitional dressing. Kate opted for a pleated navy-and-yellow (the colors of Ukraine’s flag!) polka dot long-sleeved shirt dress with a ladylike collar and cinched waist; it’s a familiar silhouette for the royal, and is by one of her go-to brands, L.K. Bennett. The chic $500 dress also happens to still be available to shop now, but it’s selling out fast.

The polka dot frock is similar to several dresses Princess Kate wore over the spring and summer, but the royal added a decidedly autumnal twist thanks to the addition of a Max & Co. camel-colored wool coat, a repeat that she recently wore during an engagement in Scarborough. The Princess of Wales accessorized with a navy quilted shoulder bag by Jaeger (the aptly named the “Kate” style), pearl drop earrings and a pair of navy suede pointed-toe pumps.

Below, see all the best photos of Kate Middleton’s visit to the Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading today.

