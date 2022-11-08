Kendall Jenner Embraced ’90s Minimalism at the CFDA Awards

The CFDA Awards celebrate the best of American fashion, so it’s no surprise that the red carpet is one of the most stylish of the year. 2022 also happens to mark the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, so this year’s awards, which were held at Casa Cipriani in New York on Monday, November 6, were particularly special.

The industry’s most fashionable stars brought their sartorial A-game to the glamorous evening, during which Khaite’s Catherine Holstein took home the biggest honor of the night, for American Womenswear Designer of the Year. The brand’s signature minimalism was on full display for all attendees to see, thanks to Kendall Jenner, who wore an elegant white Khaite gown to the CFDA Awards last night.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The white sequin frock (it’s the Carina maxi dress, and retails for $2,800) features a deep v-neck and delicate spaghetti straps, with the material adding a touch of glitzy whimsy to the minimalist, floor-length dress. Jenner accessorized with even more Khaite; she wore the brand’s very ’90s-esque strappy white Linden sandals, as well as Khaite x Elhanati gold earrings.

Jenner kept her beauty aesthetic natural and minimalist as well, as she wore her hair down, with a middle part and loose waves, and for makeup opted for a glossy nude lip, a brown smokey eye and a rosy pink blush.

Jenner’s family had a lot to celebrate last night as well, as Kim Kardashian, who wore a latex Dolce & Gabbana gown, received the first-ever Innovation Awards for Skims. Khloe Kardashian was also in attendance, wearing a bronzy LaQuan Smith cutout dress, as was Kylie Jenner, who wore a vintage Mugler gown. Finally, Kris Jenner sported a dramatic all-black Schiaparelli look—it was quite the Kardshian-Jenner turnout.

Below, see the best photos of Kendall Jenner’s glamorous Khaite look at the 2022 CFDA Awards.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.