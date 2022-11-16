Lifestyle

Kylie Jenner Was a Fashion Royal in Vintage Mugler

Kylie Jenner went deep into the Mugler archives.

Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition Opening Night
Kylie Jenner went into the Mugler archives yet again. WireImage

Kylie Jenner chose a truly regal ensemble for the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, complete with a sparkling crown. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul went deep into the Mugler archives for the occasion, and wore a sleek, slim-fitting, black strapless bustier gown from the late designer’s Autumn/Winter 1995 couture collection for the big night.

The satin corset-style dress features the Mugler’s signature sculptural neckline, with a body-skimming silhouette that ends in a sparkly, feathered mermaid-esque skirt at the ankle. Jenner accessorized with matching black satin feathered opera-length gloves and a massive, statement-making, diamond-embellished bejeweled headpiece with an elaborate updo. As if that wasn’t enough glamour, Jenner also added large diamond stud earrings. For makeup, she opted for a smoky cat-eye and mauve-brown lined lip.

Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition Opening Night
Kylie Jenner and Casey Cadwallader. WWD via Getty Images

Jenner crowned herself the royal of the night, sharing a slideshow featuring her glittering headpiece with the caption, “mugler king.” She seems to have really earned the title, as she wore multiple looks by the designer, who passed away in January 2022, throughout the evening, because of course an outfit change was involved. Jenner switched up her look and donned a vintage cloak from Mugler’s 1997 collection once inside; she wore it over a completely sheer black catsuit. She even updated her hair, wearing it in down, with vintage-inspired curls.

Jenner walked through the exhibit with Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader, and shared a few Instagrams along the way; she posted a story of several dresses from the retrospective, with one empty space alongside a panel reading, “Temporarily Off View,” and told her followers that it’s actually where her look that evening would eventually be displayed.

Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition Opening Night
She changed into a second look later in the evening. WWD via Getty Images

It’s not the first time Jenner has reached into the Mugler archives; she recently wore a one-shoulder black gown from the designer’s 1999 collection to the CFDA Awards. She wore another Mugler look last month, donning a black lace catsuit by the late designer during Paris Fashion Week.

Below, take a peek at all the best photos of Kylie Jenner’s Mugler ensembles from the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime opening at the Brooklyn Museum.

