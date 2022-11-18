Olivia Wilde Channeled Her Inner Greek Goddess in a Gold Breastplate Gown

Olivia Wilde loves a dramatic silhouette on the red carpet, from her bandeau top and skirt set at a charitable gala to the hooded, cut-out gown she wore for the WIF Honors. She kept up the fashionable streak last night at the Los Angeles premiere of Women Talking, with a sleek black dress featuring an attention-grabbing gold breastplate.

The long-sleeved black maxi is from sustainably-focused designer Gabriela Hearst’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, and while the floor-length skirt and high crew neckline provide a minimalist canvas, the real star of the look is the bold, asymmetrical gold breastplate, which is made out of molded leather and features ruffled edges, which lend a softer note to the strong aesthetic. It’s giving a Greek goddess vibe—more specifically, Athena, the goddess of war, which is what Hearst was going for with the design.

Wilde accessorized with a gold-accented black velvet Tyler Ellis clutch and ultra-high chunky Casadei platform Mary Jane pumps. She wore her hair back in a low pony, and stayed true to her usual beauty look—minimal and glowy with her signature bold black cat eye.

Breastplates seem to be the trend of the moment, as Wilde isn’t the only start to sport the dramatic look on the red carpet. Sydney Sweeney chose a dramatic LaQuan Smith gown with a chrome breastplate for the November 16 GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London, and of course there’s Zendaya, who has shown her penchant for the bold look on multiple occasions, including her infamous pink Tom Ford gown and grey Loewe frock.

Below, see all the best photos of Olivia Wilde’s goddess-worthy Gabriela Hearst ensemble.

