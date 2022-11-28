Lifestyle

The Luxe Stocking Stuffers She’ll Love This Holiday Season

These chic stocking stuffers prove that bigger isn't always better.

By
These stylish stocking stuffer gift ideas prove that bigger isn’t always better. Emma Burleigh

The holidays are just around the corner, and while some believe bigger is better, that’s not always the case when it comes to a thoughtful gift. Oftentimes, the best (and most luxurious) things come in small packages, so this year, make sure you put in the extra effort to find her the most delightful petite presents that are perfect stocking stuffers.

If you’re concerned about finding a pint-sized yet considerate luxe gift, you’ve come to the right place. From indulgent perfumes and sparkly jewelry to chic sunglasses and plush purses, these are the sophisticated and adorable stocking stuffers that she’ll absolutely love for the holidays this year.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

  • Nori.

    Nori Handheld Steamer and Iron

    The Nori Press is quite possibly the most convenient and user-friendly way to iron and steam clothing, all in a very travel-friendly device—she won’t ever have to deal with wrinkled ensembles again.

    $120, Shop Now
  • Valmont.

    Valmont Prime 24 Hour Retail Set Gold Coffret

    Treat her to an indulgent skincare routine with this four-piece Valmont set that includes anti-aging focused products like a serum, hydrating cream, lip and eye contour cream and a mask.

    $425, Shop Now
  • Spinelli Kilcollin.

    Spinelli Kilcollin Luna Four-Ring Set

    This diamond-accented four-ring set will add a fun twist to her usual baubles.

    $11,000, Shop Now
  • Joseph Phelps.

    Joseph Phelps Vineyards 2019 Insignia Napa Valley

    This exclusive new red from Joseph Phelps Vineyard is such a special treat for the wine lover.

    $330, Shop Now
  • Claridge's.

    Claridge's The Cookbook Signed

    If a trip to London is out of the question, she can still transport herself across the pond with this cookbook of all the best recipes from the famed hotel.

    $40, Shop Now
  • Etnia Barcelona.

    Etnia Barcelona La Quinta Sun

    A glamorous pair of sunglasses in an on-trend colorway are sure to be a hit.

    $285, Shop Now
  • Knesko.

    Knesko Amethyst Roller

    She’ll love this soothing amethyst roller, to help smooth, sculpt and detoxify.

    $75, Shop Now
  • Bottega Veneta.

    Bottega Veneta Cassette Padded Shoulder Bag

    A ruby red bag adds a chic pop of color.

    $4,500, Shop Now
  • Book of the Month.

    Book of the Month Three-Month Membership

    The bookworm in your life will love this three-month Book of the Month membership, so she can get a head start on her 2023 reading list.

    $49.99, Shop Now
  • Winston Flowers.

    Winston Flowers Ruby Radiance Bouquet

    Okay, so technically these won’t fit into an actual stocking, but this stunning bouquet is such a thoughtful way of showing her just how much you care.

    $500, Shop Now
  • Jordan Samuel Skin.

    Jordan Samuel Skin Olio per Il Corpo Body Oil

    It’s hard to keep skin hydrated during the harsh winter, but this body oil indulgently nourishes dry skin.

    $32, Shop Now
  • Hat Attack.

    Hat Attack Belle Bucket Hat

    This adorable grey hat is a key winter accessory, and it’s also packable, so she can tote it along on all her upcoming travels.

    $240, Shop Now
  • Victoria Beckham Beauty.

    Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick

    Now that summer tans have officially faded, it’s a little harder to keep that rosy-cheeked look. That is, until she tries out  Victoria Beckham’s creamy blush, which adds the perfect sun-kissed glow.

    $42, Shop Now
  • Overland.

    Overland Women's Willow Rabbit Fur-Lined Lambskin Leather Gloves

    A sophisticated pair of fur-lined leather gloves are sure to be her favorite winter accessory.

    $119, Shop Now
  • Rothy's.

    Rothy's The Scuff Slipper

    Slippers are key this time of year, and they’re even better when they can also be worn outside as well as at home. These come in a delightful pink shade *and* they’re sustainably-made.

    $129, Shop Now
  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum Precious Elixirs Set

    The French perfumer’s Baccarat Rouge fragrances have a cult following for good reason, and these roll-ons are so convenient for her to toss into her bag when she’s on the move.

    $155, Shop Now
  • Bala.

    Bala x Nordstrom Special Edition Weights

    Bala’s super versatile arm and ankle weights take workouts to the next level.

    $55, Shop Now
  • Chantecaille.

    Chantecaille Pink Opal Lip Cristal

    Chantecaille’s dreamy pink lipstick has the prettiest pearl-infused shimmer, but don’t let the sparkle deter you, as it’s entirely glitter-free. Instead, it’ll give the loveliest swipe of rosy luminosity. 

    $50, Shop Now
  • The Newt.

    The Newt Apple Gin

    If you want to seriously elevate the cocktail experience, you can’t go wrong with this apple gin from the ultra-luxurious Newt in Somerset.

    $52, Shop Now
  • 14th Night.

    14th Night The Hair Elixir

    Former Vogue director of marketing Negar Mohammadi’s clean haircare line is inspired by her Persian heritage. This lush hair oil hydrates, smoothes and repairs, because who doesn’t need a little update to their tired tresses right about now? Also, it smells *amazing* and is such a luxe (and beneficial!) addition to any haircare routine.

    $68, Shop Now
  • Vintner's Daughter.

    Vintner's Daughter The Signature Set: Botanical Serum and Active Treatment Essence

    Vintner’s Daughter’s botanical serum has developed a well-earned cult following over the years, with many a beauty aficionado raving about the incredible results. The brand’s second product is this essence, which has over 70 water-soluble ingredients including vitamin c (the serum has oil-soluble ingredients, so they work *so* well together) and hyaluronic acid. This multi-use essence manages to simultaneously hydrate, brighten and gently exfoliate, for true glowing skin, so use the two together for the perfect complementary experience.

     

    $420, Shop Now
  • New York Pilates.

    New York Pilates Class Gift Card

    Give her the gift of fitness this holiday season, with a package of classes to cult-favorite reformer workout New York Pilates, which she can use at any of NYP’s NYC studios, including their newly opened Flatiron location.

    Shop Now
  • Summer Fridays.

    Summer Fridays On Cloud Nine Set

    This Summer Fridays set includes mini versions of the brand’s beloved Jet Lag Mask and Cloud Dew moisturizer, plus a terry cloth scrunchie.

    $30, Shop Now
  • Jennifer Meyer.

    Jennifer Meyer Mini Heart Necklace

    The minimalist will love this simple gold necklace with a petite heart charm.

    $350, Shop Now
  • Fendi.

    Fendi Reversible Silk-Satin Eye Mask and Pouch

    You can’t beat the gift of a good night’s beauty sleep in this silky pink eye mask.

    $490, Shop Now
  • RéVive Skincare.

    RéVive Skincare RéStorative Bundle

    A luxurious night cream and eye cream set for the ultimate self-care routine.

    $450, Shop Now
  • American Kitchen.

    American Kitchen Stainless Steel Stock Pot

    Your favorite gourmand will adore a fancy new stainless steel pot for all those holiday dinner she’s planning.

    $260, Shop Now
  • Joanna Czech.

    Joanna Czech The Kit

    Celeb-adored facialist Joanna Czech’s first skincare line is perfect for the beauty lover in your life. This chic seven-piece kit includes The Cleansing Wipes, The Toner, The C+ Serum, The Soothing Serum, The Cream, The Balm and The Face Mask, all of which seamlessly fit in a glamorous blue silk nylon pouch.

    $1,320, Shop Now
  • Voluspa.

    Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée Candle

    A party-ready candle, with notes of sparkling wine, pomelo, oak and rose petals, is perfect for the festive season.

    $215, Shop Now
  • Ohom.

    Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set

    The caffeine fanatic will adore this high-tech mug, which comes with a special charger that keeps coffee warm.

    $88, Shop Now
  • The Last Line.

    The Last Line Diamond And Yellow Sapphire Flower Eternity Ring

    Who could resist a diamond and sapphire sparkler?

    $1,135, Shop Now
  • The Vice Wines.

    Vice Wines Taste of Napa Gift Box

    Why choose just one bottle of wine when you can gift her three? This box includes a petit verdot, pinot noir and a cabernet sauvignon, all of which are from Napa Valley, for every type of vino drinker.

    $156, Shop Now
  • Pat McGrath Labs.

    Pat McGrath Labs Celestial Nirvana Eye Shadow Palette

    The beauty lover will adore Pat McGrath’s shimmering eye shadow palette, to spice up all her holiday makeup looks.

    $36, Shop Now
  • LilaNur Parfums.

    LilaNur Parfums Malli Insolite Eau de Parfum

    A dreamy floral scent with jasmine, pink pepper and tuberose is such a lovely, feminine fragrance.

    $285, Shop Now
  • Rigaud.

    Rigaud Paris Cyprès Candle

    The cozy aroma of lavender and cedar wood is already a crowd-pleaser, but the festive green-and-red vessel adds a little something extra.

    $95, Shop Now
  • Blue Sky.

    Blue Sky x Rachel Parcell 2023 Layla Planner Notes

    A pretty pink weekly planner is an adorable way to stay organized in the new year.

    $18, Shop Now
  • Away.

    Away The Passport Wallet

    A sleek passport wallet is perfect for the jet-setter, so she can keep all her travel must-haves in one place.

    $75, Shop Now

  • 'Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel' Book by Susan McCauley and Darlee Urbitondo

    The dog-loving mom in your life will absolutely love this sweet children’s book about an adorable pup named Trooping and IRL former Hollywood agent Andrea Eastman, set at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.

    Shop Now
  • 818.

    Eight Reserve by 818

    Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila just debuted an exclusive new premium añejo blend, Eight Reserve by 818. It’s a splurge that’s sure to be a hit for the tequila lover in your life.

    $200, Shop Now
  • Dagne Dover.

    Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack

    She’ll love this adorable and practical new backpack that fits all her daily necessities (and then some), whether she’s commuting to work or heading off on a trip.

    $215, Shop Now
