Taylor Swift Is in Her Bejeweled Style Era

Taylor Swift surprised fans with a previously unannounced appearance at Sunday night’s MTV EMAs in Düsseldorf, Germany, where she won big and took home four awards throughout the night, including top accolades for Best Artist and Best Video. Swift, who recently released her 10th studio album, Midnights, is definitely in her “Bejeweled” era, at least when it comes to her glittering fashion choices as of late.

Last night, the musician opted for not one, but two sparkling ensembles at the MTV EMAs. She started out the evening by walking the red carpet in a daring look by London-based designer David Koma, pairing a fitted black bustier bodysuit with an entirely see-through, ankle-length caged skirt, which featured plenty of bold, emerald-hued and crystal gems. Swift, working with her longtime stylish Joseph Cassell Falconer, accessorized with black open-toe slingback Giuseppe Zanotti heels and plenty of earrings. Swift wore her hair pulled back in an updo, and went for her usual makeup aesthetic, with her signature winged cat eye.

Since just one bejeweled look wasn’t enough for the evening, Swift did a little outfit change before she stepped onstage to accept her award for Best Artist, slipping into another sparkly frock, also by David Koma. The metallic silver polo-style mini features short sleeved and a preppy black collar; Swift also swapped out her black heels for a pair of strappy silver platforms.

Below, see all the best photos of Taylor Swift’s bedazzled ensembles at the MTVA EMAs.

