Celebrity

Taylor Swift Is in Her Bejeweled Style Era

She wore not one, but two sparkling ensembles to the MTV EMAs.

By
Taylor Swift Is in Her Bejeweled Style Era
MTV EMAs 2022 - VIP Arrivals
Taylor Swift is in her bejeweled era. FilmMagic

Taylor Swift surprised fans with a previously unannounced appearance at Sunday night’s MTV EMAs in Düsseldorf, Germany, where she won big and took home four awards throughout the night, including top accolades for Best Artist and Best Video. Swift, who recently released her 10th studio album, Midnights, is definitely in her “Bejeweled” era, at least when it comes to her glittering fashion choices as of late.

Last night, the musician opted for not one, but two sparkling ensembles at the MTV EMAs. She started out the evening by walking the red carpet in a daring look by London-based designer David Koma, pairing a fitted black bustier bodysuit with an entirely see-through, ankle-length caged skirt, which featured plenty of bold, emerald-hued and crystal gems. Swift, working with her longtime stylish Joseph Cassell Falconer, accessorized with black open-toe slingback Giuseppe Zanotti heels and plenty of earrings. Swift wore her hair pulled back in an updo, and went for her usual makeup aesthetic, with her signature winged cat eye.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

MTV EMAs 2022 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Since just one bejeweled look wasn’t enough for the evening, Swift did a little outfit change before she stepped onstage to accept her award for Best Artist, slipping into another sparkly frock, also by David Koma. The metallic silver polo-style mini features short sleeved and a preppy black collar; Swift also swapped out her black heels for a pair of strappy silver platforms.

MTV EMAs 2022 - Show

Below, see all the best photos of Taylor Swift’s bedazzled ensembles at the MTVA EMAs.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

  • MTV EMAs 2022 - VIP Arrivals
    DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

    Taylor Swift

  • MTV EMAs 2022 - VIP Arrivals
    DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Taylor Swift

  • MTV EMAs 2022 - Red Carpet Arrivals
    DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift during the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards at the PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany (Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

    Taylor Swift

  • MTV EMAs 2022 - Show
    DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

    Taylor Swift

  • MTV EMAs 2022 - Show
    DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift poses with her awards during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Taylor Swift

  • MTV EMAs 2022 - Show
    DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift accepts an award onstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Taylor Swift

  • MTV EMAs 2022 - Show
    DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift is seen backstage with the Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video Awards during the Best MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Imges for MTV)

    Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Is in Her Bejeweled Style Era
Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Fashion, bejeweled, David Koma, Midnights, MTV EMAs, red carpet fashion, celebrity fashion, celebrity style, Germany, Taylor Swift, Europe, Fashion