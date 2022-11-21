Taylor Swift Was a Bejeweled Disco Queen at the AMAs

Taylor Swift is taking her bejeweled style era very seriously. The singer-songwriter made a surprise appearance at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles last night, where she took home awards for every single one of the six categories in which she was nominated, including Artist of the Year. For the occasion, Swift wore an appropriate dazzling ensemble, in the form of a disco-approved, glittery gold jumpsuit.

The sleeveless one-piece by the Blonds is covered in golden rhinestones, with a deep v-neck, a cinched gold belt around the waist and a fitted leg. She accessorized with coordinating gold open-toe Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos and an array of golden jewelry, including dangling earrings and ear cuffs, bracelets and plenty of rings.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

She kept up the disco-esque, Studio 54 vibe when it came to her hair, too, opting for retro waves and a side part. Swift went with her signature beauty look, including a red lip that was rather fitting considering she accepted Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor’s Version). It was a big night for Swift, as her six wins at the November 20 AMAs brings her grand total of lifetime AMAs to 40, making her the most-awarded artist in the show’s history.

Swift, who released her latest album, Midnights, on October 21, has been on quite the glittering fashion streak as of late, all of which are perfectly in line with her new Bejeweled aesthetic, from her crystal chain-covered Oscar de la Renta mini at the VMAs and gold sequin Louis Vuitton gown at TIFF to the gem-studded, see-through skirt and silver metallic polo dress she sported at the MTV EMAs.

Below, see all the best photos of Taylor Swift’s sparkling jumpsuit at the American Music Awards.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.