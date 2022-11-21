Celebrity

Taylor Swift Was a Bejeweled Disco Queen at the AMAs

She's all about a glittery, golden aesthetic.

By
Taylor Swift Was a Bejeweled Disco Queen at the AMAs
2022 American Music Awards - Show
Taylor Swift’s bejeweled style era is here to stay. Getty Images

Taylor Swift is taking her bejeweled style era very seriously. The singer-songwriter made a surprise appearance at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles last night, where she took home awards for every single one of the six categories in which she was nominated, including Artist of the Year. For the occasion, Swift wore an appropriate dazzling ensemble, in the form of a disco-approved, glittery gold jumpsuit.

The sleeveless one-piece by the Blonds is covered in golden rhinestones, with a deep v-neck, a cinched gold belt around the waist and a fitted leg. She accessorized with coordinating gold open-toe Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos and an array of golden jewelry, including dangling earrings and ear cuffs, bracelets and plenty of rings.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

2022 American Music Awards - Press Room

She kept up the disco-esque, Studio 54 vibe when it came to her hair, too, opting for retro waves and a side part. Swift went with her signature beauty look, including a red lip that was rather fitting considering she accepted Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor’s Version). It was a big night for Swift, as her six wins at the November 20 AMAs brings her grand total of lifetime AMAs to 40, making her the most-awarded artist in the show’s history.

Swift, who released her latest album, Midnights, on October 21, has been on quite the glittering fashion streak as of late, all of which are perfectly in line with her new Bejeweled aesthetic, from her crystal chain-covered Oscar de la Renta mini at the VMAs and gold sequin Louis Vuitton gown at TIFF to the gem-studded, see-through skirt and silver metallic polo dress she sported at the MTV EMAs.

Below, see all the best photos of Taylor Swift’s sparkling jumpsuit at the American Music Awards.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

  • 2022 American Music Awards - Press Room
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift, winner of Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Female Country Artist, and Artist of the Year, poses in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Taylor Swift in The Blonds jumpsuit

  • 2022 American Music Awards - Press Room
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift, winner of Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Female Country Artist, and Artist of the Year, poses in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Taylor Swift

  • 2022 American Music Awards - Press Room
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift, winner of Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Female Country Artist, and Artist of the Year, poses in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

    Taylor Swift

  • 2022 American Music Awards - Press Room
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift, winner of Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Female Country Artist, and Artist of the Year, poses in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

    Taylor Swift

  • 2022 American Music Awards - Press Room
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift, winner of Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Female Country Artist, and Artist of the Year, poses in the press room at the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/FilmMagic)

    Taylor Swift

  • 2022 American Music Awards - Inside
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, and Gayle attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

    Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Gayle

  • 2022 American Music Awards - Show
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    Taylor Swift

  • 2022 American Music Awards - Press Room
    Taylor Swift, winner of Artist of the Year, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Pop Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

    Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Was a Bejeweled Disco Queen at the AMAs
Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Fashion, bejeweled, Midnights, AMAs, Taylor Swift, the blonds, American Music Awards, Giuseppe Zanotti, celebrity fashion, celebrity style, Taylor Swift, Fashion, Los Angeles, California