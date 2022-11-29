Jet Set: Beach Vacation Must-Haves

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a sleek one-piece and linen PJs to a vegan leather toiletry bag and chic sun hat, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Zonarch Paradis One Piece
The first item on your packing list for a tropical getaway? A chic swimsuit, of course, like this sleek one-piece from sustainable brand Zonarch. We’re very into the minimalist silhouette and ditsy floral pattern, too.
MagicLinen Linen Pajama Set Aviera in Black
If you’re heading to warmer climates, you’re going to want to pack a lightweight, breathable pair of PJs, like this breezy linen set.
Peter Beaton Wauwinet Medium Brim Hat
A fashionable hat will protect your face from the harsh sun rays while also adding a stylish and whimsical touch to your ensemble.
OTM Monaco Cosmetic Bag
You already know the importance of a dependable toiletry bag, like this pretty pink vegan leather beauty case that will keep all your essentials from getting too hot or too cold, since no one wants a melted lipstick.