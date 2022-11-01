Jet Set: Practical and Polished Travel Accessories

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a vintage-inspired carry-on to a sturdy and stylish suitcase to an adorable onesie and cozy sweater, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Sarah Flint x SteamLine Carry-on in Navy Leather
Meghan Markle-approved luxe shoe designer Sarah Flint has partnered up with luggage brand SteamLine on a limited-edition collection of suitcases, including this oh-so-chic, vintage-inspired check-in bag.
Aerie Buttercream Crew Sweater in Cappuccino
A cozy and comfy sweater is key for travel days, like this stylish camel-colored pullover.
Monos Hybrid Check-in Large Luggage
Monos is finally expanding their Hybrid collection to include medium and large checked suitcases; while I’m usually a carry-on enthusiast, sometimes you just need a really enormous bag, and that’s where this aluminum and polycarbonate suitcase comes into play. It’s super sturdy, so you don’t have to worry about all that aggressive wear while it’s being sent through the airport and onto the plane, but is still sleek, with TSA-approved locks.
Year of Ours Flight Onesie
A cute and comfy onesie is an immediate win for travel, whether it’s your en route outfit or a go-to while on your trip.