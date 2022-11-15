Jet Set: What to Pack for Your Next Fall Getaway

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From cashmere flares and a cozy knit sweater to a plush wrap and printed PJs, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Gigi C. Aubrie Wide Leg Pant
You want to be as comfortable as possible while en route, but that doesn’t mean you have to look sloppy. These luxurious flared cashmere pants are a more polished, yet still comfy, alternative to sweats or leggings.
-
Bedhead Pajamas x Liberty London Mega Quey Long Sleeve Classic Woven Tana Lawn PJs
Whether you’re in a hotel room, an Airbnb or staying with a pal, it’s not particularly easy to get situated when going to sleep in an unfamiliar space, so why not make yourself as relaxed as possible with a pair of cute PJs, like this long-sleeved set from Bedhead x Liberty London?
-
White and Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap
White and Warren’s cashmere travel wrap is a longtime jet-setter staple, and for good reason. It’s versatile, chic and just plain luxe; use it as a super soft blanket, shawl or scarf.
-
Buck Mason Highland Alpaca Cable Crew
Temperatures are dropping, which means it’s time to bring out the knitwear. This cable knit crewneck goes with everything and adds an après-ski vibe to any ensemble.