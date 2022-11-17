What to Watch on Streaming This Week: November 18-24

Musicals, comedies, and an early dose of holiday cheer are all vying for audience attention this week. Whether you want to stream a familiar face or enjoy something entirely new, you’ve got more than enough options to power you through your weekly viewing.

Wednesday

Wednesday isn’t your ordinary Netflix IP reboot; how can it be, with gothic greats like Tim Burton and Danny Elfman attached to the series? Wednesday is a new take on goth girl Wednesday Adams as she traverses high school, develops psychic powers, and tries to solve a murder or two — all with her trademark dry wit. Rising star-slash-scream queen Jenna Ortega takes on the role of Wednesday, with family members Morticia, Gomez, and Uncle Fester played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Fred Armisen, respectively. Oh, and Christina Ricci shows up too. Wednesday aptly premieres on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Fleishman is in Trouble

Divorce can be funny, right? Fleishman is in Trouble certainly makes the case for it. This new miniseries stars Jesse Eisenberg as a recently divorced man with a new lease on life, enjoying dating app forays and fewer parenting pressures. However, that all gets interrupted when his ex-wife (Claire Danes) shows up unannounced and drops off their two kids. Then she disappears, leaving Fleishman in trouble. Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody add to this tale of failed marriages, abandoned dreams, perpetual adolescence, and likably unlikeable characters. Fleishman is in Trouble premieres Friday, November 17th.





Welcome to Chippendales

From Pam & Tommy to The Dropout, no one does a take on a true story quite like Hulu. Welcome to Chippendales is a new miniseries centering on the life and crimes of Chippendales founder, Somen “Steve” Banerjee. What starts as a stripping operation turns into something more sordid than expected, with multiple attempted murders capping off Banerjee’s career. Kumail Nanjiani stars as Banerjee, with recent Emmy winner Murray Bartlett playing the producer who changes his life forever. The cast is rounded out by Annaleigh Ashford, Dan Stevens, Juliette Lewis, and Andrew Rannells. The first two episodes of Welcome to Chippendales premiere Tuesday, November 22nd.

The People We Hate at the Wedding

If next week’s Thanksgiving festivities promises a dysfunctional family gathering for you, then The People We Hate at the Wedding might just be the perfect movie to watch in preparation. This comedy stars Kristen Bell and Ben Platt as a difficult pair of siblings who get invited to their very rich, very estranged half-sister’s glorious English countryside wedding. Of course, their mother (Allison Janney) is along for the ride too. In the week leading up to the nuptials, family secrets are revealed, relationships nearly fall apart, and, somehow, everyone leaves a little closer than when they came. The People We Hate at the Wedding premieres Saturday, November 18th.





Cyrano

This musical rendition of the classic tale features a career-best performance from Peter Dinklage. The actor stars as the titular Cyrano de Bergerac, a man whose wit and bravery alone win over the hearts of many women — just not the woman he loves. Insecure with his appearance, he enlists a strapping young soldier (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) to be the bearer of his love letters so that his affection makes it to his beloved Roxanne (Haley Bennett). Director Joe Wright plays with some of his most ambitious period visuals yet, and things end up pretty picture perfect. Cyrano starts streaming Wednesday, November 23rd.

Spirited

Not since Elf has Will Ferrell been a part of so much Christmas joy — but perhaps that’s because Spirited sees the actor playing the Ghost of Christmas Present. This new holiday romp reimagines Dickens’ A Christmas Carol from the point of view of the holly, jolly, spooky ghost as he tries to school a modern-day Scrooge (this one’s played by Ryan Reynolds). And it’s a musical! The film also features roles or cameos for everyone from Octavia Spencer and Judi Dench to Rose Byrne and Jimmy Fallon. With the holiday season right around the corner, it doesn’t hurt to get in the spirit a little early. Spirited premieres Saturday, November 18th.

Disenchanted

Can you believe Enchanted came out 15 whole years ago? It still feels as fresh and as fun as when it was first released, and Disenchanted looks to uphold that legacy. Amy Adams returns to one of her most iconic roles as Giselle, a fairy tale princess hopeful who ends up in the real world. Now, married with a stepdaughter in the suburbs of NYC and fielding semi-frequent visits from her cartoonish homeland, Giselle yearns for a return to the fantastical — but she has to be careful what she wishes for. The cast also includes the talents of Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, James Marsden, and Maya Rudolph. Disenchanted premieres Saturday, November 18th.

