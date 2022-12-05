Amal Clooney Embraced All the Sparkles in a Glamorous, Crystal-Embellished Gown

Last night’s Kennedy Center Honors celebrated George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, Tania León and U2 for their contributions to American culture. For the big occasion, George and Amal Clooney both brought their sartorial best, with the actor choosing a classic tux, while the human rights lawyer opted for a glitzier aesthetic.

Amal Clooney wore a glamorous, off-the-shoulder silver Valentino gown from the designer’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022 collection to the Washington, D.C. event, embracing *all* the festive energy. The column-style dress is almost entirely covered in shimmering crystals, because what better time of year to bring the sparkles than the holiday season?

Clooney accessorized with even more metallics, including pointed-toe silver PVC heels and a silver leather clutch. She also went all out with the jewelry, adding on an embellished silver bracelet cuff and delicate dangling earrings. The lawyer wore her hair in glamorous waves, and even her makeup, done by Charlotte Tilbury, coordinated with her silver gown, complete with a shimmery eye and berry lip.

The crystal-covered Valentino dress wasn’t the only chic gown Clooney wore over the weekend, though, as she sported another stunning off-the-shoulder column frock (by the same designer) in a bold red for the pre-dinner. While that dress was lacking in sparkles, it did have a dramatic cape-like train!

Below, see all the best photos of Amal Clooney’s bejeweled Valentino gown at the Kennedy Center Honors.

