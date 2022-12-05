Lifestyle

Amal Clooney Embraced All the Sparkles in a Glamorous, Crystal-Embellished Gown

Amal Clooney wore a bejeweled Valentino Couture dress for a very special occasion in Washington, D.C.

By
Amal Clooney Embraced All the Sparkles in a Glamorous, Crystal-Embellished Gown
Kennedy Center Honorees
Amal Clooney embraced all the festive vibes in a sparkling Valentino gown. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Last night’s Kennedy Center Honors celebrated George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, Tania León and U2 for their contributions to American culture. For the big occasion, George and Amal Clooney both brought their sartorial best, with the actor choosing a classic tux, while the human rights lawyer opted for a glitzier aesthetic.

Amal Clooney wore a glamorous, off-the-shoulder silver Valentino gown from the designer’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022 collection to the Washington, D.C. event, embracing *all* the festive energy. The column-style dress is almost entirely covered in shimmering crystals, because what better time of year to bring the sparkles than the holiday season?

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

45th Kennedy Center Honors
George and Amal Clooney brought the glamour to the Kennedy Center Honors. Getty Images

Clooney accessorized with even more metallics, including pointed-toe silver PVC heels and a silver leather clutch. She also went all out with the jewelry, adding on an embellished silver bracelet cuff and delicate dangling earrings. The lawyer wore her hair in glamorous waves, and even her makeup, done by Charlotte Tilbury, coordinated with her silver gown, complete with a shimmery eye and berry lip.

The crystal-covered Valentino dress wasn’t the only chic gown Clooney wore over the weekend, though, as she sported another stunning off-the-shoulder column frock (by the same designer) in a bold red for the pre-dinner. While that dress was lacking in sparkles, it did have a dramatic cape-like train!

Below, see all the best photos of Amal Clooney’s bejeweled Valentino gown at the Kennedy Center Honors.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

  • 45th Kennedy Center Honors
    WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Honoree George Clooney (R) and Amal Clooney attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

    George and Amal Clooney at the Kennedy Center Honors

  • President Biden hosts Kennedy Center Honorees At The White House
    WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Amal Clooney, the wife of actor George Cloony, attends a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. This year's honorees include actor and filmmaker George Clooney; singer-songwriter Amy Grant; singer Gladys Knight; composer Tania León; and Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

    Amal Clooney

  • 45th Kennedy Center Honors
    WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Amal Clooney attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

    Amal Clooney

  • 45th Kennedy Center Honors
    WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Honoree George Clooney (R) and Amal Clooney attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

    Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal Clooney Embraced All the Sparkles in a Glamorous, Crystal-Embellished Gown
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Amal Clooney, Kennedy Center Honors, Kennedy Center, red carpet fashion, celebrity style, celebrity fashion, Amal Clooney, Celebrity, Valentino, George Clooney, Washington DC, Fashion