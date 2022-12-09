Amazon Tries to Replicate TikTok’s Success With its Own Social Shopping Feed

Amazon is launching a TikTok-like feed in its app to push social shopping, the Wall Street Journal reported. Users will see photos and videos recommended to them that display products Amazon thinks they’ll like.

Amazon is the latest tech company to take a page out of TikTok’s book. Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have all replicated TikTok’s scrollable short-form video feed.

“Video-based content really helps [customers] to understand the product more,” Oliver Messenger, Amazon’s director of shopping, told the Journal.

Social shopping is huge in some foreign markets, but it hasn’t gained the same traction in the U.S. There are more than 800 million people participating in China’s social shopping market, which was valued at 2.5 trillion yuan ($360 billion) last year. Similarly positioned U.S. companies have invested in social commerce but fell short. Meta’s feature, released in 2020, lacked basic shopping components like the ability to view products in different colors and limit where sellers could ship to.

Amazon is the leading online retailer in the U.S. The feature, which Amazon named “Inspire,” rolled out to select customers Dec. 8 and will become available across the U.S. in the coming months. The company created its influencer program earlier this year, in which creators could earn revenue for advertising products on their social profiles, and it told the Journal Inspire could help creators grow their businesses.