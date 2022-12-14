The Best Holiday Candles to Light Up Your Home This Season

The most festive time of year has arrived, and if you’re wondering how to amp up the cheerful atmosphere at home without going overboard on the holiday decorations, then might we suggest lighting up a fittingly cozy candle? A holiday candle instantly amps up the joyful ambiance in any room, and while a fragrant votive is always a nice addition to the decor situation no matter the season, there’s no denying that winter is peak candle time. After all, we tend to spend more time at home when the weather is particularly frigid, so why not enhance the mood with a comforting candle?
There’s a holiday candle for every scent preference, with classic winter aromas like fir, pine, and spruce, as well as warm amber, festive sweet vanilla and spicy cinnamon. These festive bougies also happen to make excellent gifts, and they’re great to bring as a present to all those holiday fêtes you have coming up. Below, see the loveliest holiday candles to light up right now.
Carrière Frères Siberian Pine & Candied Ginger Candle
Is there anything more holiday than pine *and* ginger? This dreamy votive is the perfect combo of woodsy and spicy.
Glasshouse Fragrances Gingerbread House
Glasshouse Fragrances makes some of the more potent (in a good way!) scented candles out there; these votives will truly fill your home with the loveliest aroma. For the holidays, you can’t go wrong with this gingerbread-focused bougie, with hints of caramel, almond and vanilla bourbon, plus cedarwood, cinnamon, ginger and cloves—it hits *all* the festive notes.
Otherland Cinnamon Musk
If you love adding that extra dash of cinnamon to your morning coffee, you’ll adore this festive candle, which will perfume your home with a combination of cinnamon, almond and amber.
Lafco Woodland Spruce
Bring the magical forest vibe inside with this woodsy candle, featuring birch, palo santo and evergreen spruce, plus fir balsam and juniper berries that add a sweeter touch.
Aerangis No. 102 Silver Skyline
There’s nothing like New York City during the holidays, and that cheerful mood is what inspired the balsam, suede, cedarwood and citrus perfume of this Aerangis candle.
Diptyque Paris Neige Snow Candle
Diptyque’s luxurious candles are always a treat, but the French perfumer’s limited edition holiday Neige votive is definitely a special one. Yes, the powdery heliotrope and white musk aroma is a dream, but this particular candle is also decorated in a celestial star pattern—turn off the lights and it glows in the dark.
Common Heir & Everything Nice Candle
Sit back and breathe in the Christmas cheer of this cardamom, sandalwood, chestnut and clove-scented candle.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Pomme D'Amour
Those who prefer sweet and fruity aromas will adore this caramel candy apple-inspired bougie.
HomeWorx Iced Sugar Cookie 3-Wick Candle
Go all in on the holiday treats with this vanilla sugar cookie-esque candle, which will fill your home with the sweetest baked goods aroma without actually having to whip anything up in the kitchen.
Trudon Spella Candle
Iconic candlemaker Trudon’s holiday collection is all about magic; all the votives, including this rose-y amber bougie, are emblazoned with gold appliqués.
Rigaud Cyprès Candle
This Rigaud votive smells like a lavender-accented scented cedar wood forest, and the on-point Christmas packaging is a major plus for gifting.
L'or de Seraphine Tarantella Candle
For a citrusy, comforting and woodsy aroma, go for this cedarwood, citrus and vanilla-focused option, in the most adorable holiday-themed vessel.
Byredo Symphonique
Byredo’s new Symphonique candle is a dreamy holiday-ready mixture of orange, anise, ginger, clove and cedarwood, for a unique, spicy take on a woodsy bouquet.
Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée
Instantly set a celebratory atmosphere with this bright and bubbly candle, thanks to notes of sparkling wine, oak, rose petals and pomelo.
Phlur Wild Balsam
Phlur is perhaps best known for their viral Missing Person perfume, but the brand has also recently debuted candles, including this festive, wintery choice featuring a combination of the classic pine needles and balsam, with juniper, amber and cedarwood.
AveSeena Cashmere Cocoa Candle
Dreaming about bundling up in a lush cashmere blanket while sipping on a hot chocolate? Same here, which is why you’ll love this candle that exudes a delicious vanilla, lavender, coffee, cocoa and lemon scent.
Anecdote Candles Spiked & Spiced
This candle will fill your home with the warming, comforting and spicy smell of mulled wine, with orange, cinnamon and red current.
Baobab Collection Bohomania Django Candle
You deserve a treat this season, like this splurge-worthy cinnamon, amber and cashmere wood-scented candle, which boasts an impressive burn time of 400 hours, for *so* much festive ambiance.