The Best Holiday Candles to Light Up Your Home This Season

Bring on the festive cheer with these cozy candles.

A festive candle is the best way to usher in the holiday season. Emma Burleigh for Observer

The most festive time of year has arrived, and if you’re wondering how to amp up the cheerful atmosphere at home without going overboard on the holiday decorations, then might we suggest lighting up a fittingly cozy candle? A holiday candle instantly amps up the joyful ambiance in any room, and while a fragrant votive is always a nice addition to the decor situation no matter the season, there’s no denying that winter is peak candle time. After all, we tend to spend more time at home when the weather is particularly frigid, so why not enhance the mood with a comforting candle?

There’s a holiday candle for every scent preference, with classic winter aromas like fir, pine, and spruce, as well as warm amber, festive sweet vanilla and spicy cinnamon. These festive bougies also happen to make excellent gifts, and they’re great to bring as a present to all those holiday fêtes you have coming up. Below, see the loveliest holiday candles to light up right now.

  • Carrière Frères.

    Carrière Frères Siberian Pine & Candied Ginger Candle

    Is there anything more holiday than pine *and* ginger? This dreamy votive is the perfect combo of woodsy and spicy.

    $85, Shop Now
  • Glasshouse Fragrances.

    Glasshouse Fragrances Gingerbread House

    Glasshouse Fragrances makes some of the more potent (in a good way!) scented candles out there; these votives will truly fill your home with the loveliest aroma. For the holidays, you can’t go wrong with this gingerbread-focused bougie, with hints of caramel, almond and vanilla bourbon, plus cedarwood, cinnamon, ginger and cloves—it hits *all* the festive notes.

    $55, Shop Now
  • Otherland.

    Otherland Cinnamon Musk

    If you love adding that extra dash of cinnamon to your morning coffee, you’ll adore this festive candle, which will perfume your home with a combination of cinnamon, almond and amber.

    $36, Shop Now
  • Lafco.

    Lafco Woodland Spruce

    Bring the magical forest vibe inside with this woodsy candle, featuring birch, palo santo and evergreen spruce, plus fir balsam and juniper berries that add a sweeter touch.

    $70, Shop Now
  • Aerangis.

    Aerangis No. 102 Silver Skyline

    There’s nothing like New York City during the holidays, and that cheerful mood is what inspired the balsam, suede, cedarwood and citrus perfume of this Aerangis candle.

    $78, Shop Now
  • Diptyque Paris.

    Diptyque Paris Neige Snow Candle

    Diptyque’s luxurious candles are always a treat, but the French perfumer’s limited edition holiday Neige votive is definitely a special one. Yes, the powdery heliotrope and white musk aroma is a dream, but this particular candle is also decorated in a celestial star pattern—turn off the lights and it glows in the dark.

    $84, Shop Now
  • Common Heir.

    Common Heir & Everything Nice Candle

    Sit back and breathe in the Christmas cheer of this cardamom, sandalwood, chestnut and clove-scented candle.

    $68, Now
  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Pomme D'Amour

    Those who prefer sweet and fruity aromas will adore this caramel candy apple-inspired bougie.

    $75, Shop Now
  • Homeworx.

    HomeWorx Iced Sugar Cookie 3-Wick Candle

    Go all in on the holiday treats with this vanilla sugar cookie-esque candle, which will fill your home with the sweetest baked goods aroma without actually having to whip anything up in the kitchen.

    $13.50, Shop Now
  • Trudon.

    Trudon Spella Candle

    Iconic candlemaker Trudon’s holiday collection is all about magic; all the votives, including this rose-y amber bougie, are emblazoned with gold appliqués.

    $145, Shop Now
  • Rigaud.

    Rigaud Cyprès Candle

    This Rigaud votive smells like a lavender-accented scented cedar wood forest, and the on-point Christmas packaging is a major plus for gifting.

    $95, Shop Now
  • L'or de Seraphine.

    L'or de Seraphine Tarantella Candle

    For a citrusy, comforting and woodsy aroma, go for this cedarwood, citrus and vanilla-focused option, in the most adorable holiday-themed vessel.

    $36, Shop Now
  • Byredo.

    Byredo Symphonique

    Byredo’s new Symphonique candle is a dreamy holiday-ready mixture of orange, anise, ginger, clove and cedarwood, for a unique, spicy take on a woodsy bouquet.

    $90, Shop Now
  • Voluspa.

    Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée

    Instantly set a celebratory atmosphere with this bright and bubbly candle, thanks to notes of sparkling wine, oak, rose petals and pomelo.

    $215, Shop Now
  • Phlur.

    Phlur Wild Balsam

    Phlur is perhaps best known for their viral Missing Person perfume, but the brand has also recently debuted candles, including this festive, wintery choice featuring a combination of the classic pine needles and balsam, with juniper, amber and cedarwood.

    $45, Shop Now
  • AveSeena.

    AveSeena Cashmere Cocoa Candle

    Dreaming about bundling up in a lush cashmere blanket while sipping on a hot chocolate? Same here, which is why you’ll love this candle that exudes a delicious vanilla, lavender, coffee, cocoa and lemon scent.

    $49, Shop Now
  • Anecdote Candles.

    Anecdote Candles Spiked & Spiced

    This candle will fill your home with the warming, comforting and spicy smell of mulled wine, with orange, cinnamon and red current.

    $34, Shop Now
  • Baobab Collection.

    Baobab Collection Bohomania Django Candle

    You deserve a treat this season, like this splurge-worthy cinnamon, amber and cashmere wood-scented candle, which boasts an impressive burn time of 400 hours, for *so* much festive ambiance.

    $398, Shop Now
