The Stylish Puffer Jackets to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Winter Long

Few items are as crucial to any cold-weather wardrobe as the humble puffer jacket, which is an absolute must-have during the chilliest time of year. While the puffer was once largely seen as a sensible item of clothing that simply served the purpose of protecting you from Arctic-level temps, the comfy and cute jacket has experienced a serious fashionable resurgence. Yes, the puffer jacket’s most important function is to keep you warm and dry, but thanks to a plethora of new styles and silhouettes, it now serves on both fashionable and practical levels.
The cozy and comfy puffer jacket offers insulation, warmth and an adorable cozy aesthetic. You can’t go wrong with a classic black cut, but there are also more unexpected options, from statement-making sequin puffers and whimsical florals prints to metallic colorways and elegant, longer styles. Below, shop all the best puffer jackets that will have you actually looking forward to bundling up this season.
Triple F.A.T. Goose Montalva Women's Puffer Down Belted Jacket
This down jacket is both incredibly warm and water-repellent, with a practical hood and flattering belted waist.
Apparis Kat Puffer
Keeping warm has never been so fun and festive, thanks to this attention-grabbing sequin puffer.
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
You can’t go wrong with the North Face’s iconic puffer jacket, and serious bonus points go to the pink colorblocking on this particular coat. It’s a classic, and you’re sure to turn to it time and time again during the winter.
Rudsak Milena Recycled Stormshell Fitted Down Parka
This fitted, longer-length parka has a detachable storm hood and cuffs, so you’re fully prepared for all the winter weather. The minimalist tailoring and on-trend camel color are also so chic.
Good American Belted Puffer Coat
Make a statement in this hot pink ankle-length puffer, complete with a flattering tonal belt.
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
This Uniqlo jacket just might be the perfect lightweight puffer, especially for jet-setters. It’s an absolutely ideal layering piece, and somehow manages to keep you as warm or cool as the temperature outside calls for. No, it’s not the heavy hitter to turn to when the weather is below freezing, but it’s a dependable, solid choice for the pre-Arctic times, and it has the added bonus of folding up into the teeny-tiny bag that it comes with, so you can easily pack it for any trip.
Moncler Gie Long Down Jacket
When in doubt, turn to Moncler. The fashionable brand always makes the most elegant (and warm!) coats, and if you’re looking for a longer style, you must check out this simple black silhouette, with a two-way zipper and cozy hood.
Farm Rio Black Macaw Forest Reversible Puffer Jacket
Brighten up these dreary winter days with a colorful printed puffer, like this fun Farm Rio jacket, which has a cozy hood and whimsical beaded tassels. Plus, it’s reversible.
The Arrivals Turbo Puff
This eco-friendly baby blue puffer has a more relaxed fit, so you can wear it over your heavier sweaters.
Noize Coco Short-Length Puffer
Shine bright in this glossy cropped puffer, which proves you can still make a statement even in your everyday winter coat.
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Luxe Nylon Puffer
A bold red jacket instantly spices up any winter outfit.
La DoubleJ Reversible St. Moritz Jacket
Embrace the best of holiday dressing with this metallic jacquard coat, which also happens to be reversible.
Alpha Industries Ma-1 Women’s Quilted Bomber Jacket
This quilted jacket combines the best of the bomber silhouette with the puffer, complete with a cinched waist and classic aesthetic.
Alo Yoga Pearlized Pristine Puffer
Elevate the usual sporty puffer look with this subtle pearlescent version from Alo.
Oiselle Katron Jacket
This lightweight jacket is sleek and sporty, with plenty of pockets, a neck liner and hidden zippers for a more streamlined look.
Hill House Home The Violet Ruffle Sleeve Puffer Jacket
A festive red tartan puffer is adorable enough on its own, but the sweet ruffled accents take this jacket to a whole other level.
Quince Responsible Down Cropped Puffer Jacket
No winter wardrobe is complete without a classic black puffer.
Bernardo Winter Houndstooth Puffer Jacket
A preppy and traditional houndstooth print adds a polished touch to any jacket.