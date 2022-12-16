The Most Stylish Velvet Dresses for All Your Holiday Parties

The holiday party season is fast approaching, and what better way to prepare for the countless fêtes on the horizon than by shopping for a fittingly fashionable frock? Holiday soirées call for fun and festive attire that tends to be a touch fancier than other times of year, and that’s why the velvet dress is so perfect for this particular season.
The sumptuous fabric lends an innately special and luxurious touch to any ensemble, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a material that’s better suited for festive party dressing. Aside from its polished and plush feel, velvet also tends to be both warm and comfortable, two attributes that are especially appreciated during the holidays.
Velvet dresses are timeless and on-trend; they come in countless silhouettes and colors for every style preference. You could go formal with a black velvet maxi, try out a babydoll mini or embrace the ’90s resurgence in a lace-trimmed velvet slip dress. The minimalist may prefer a simple velvet shift dress, while those who really want to bring on the holiday aesthetic will surely look to velvet frocks with glittery embellishments or sequin accents. And while velvet dresses are a guaranteed hit for any holiday celebration, they’re also an elegant and sophisticated choice that’s just as appropriate for plenty of other winter occasions.
From formal soirées and work gatherings to winter weddings and festive parties, these are the best velvet dresses to shop this season.
Forte Forte Slip Dress in Viscose Velvet
An effortless silky slip dress is a staple of minimalist dressing, but for winter, try the silhouette in a luxurious and plush velvet, for an instantly festive, more formal look.
Saloni Camille Velvet Embellished Mini Dress
Bring on the holiday cheer in this adorable short-sleeved mini, with on-point festive sparkly bows.
PatBo Metallic Velvet Laceup Midi Dress
If you have a fancy event or black tie wedding this season, look no further than PatBo’s shimmering gold velvet maxi.
Ramy Brook Gwenyth Velvet Slit Midi Dress
The sparkling straps and dramatic open criss-cross back add a touch of glamour to this classic black velvet slip dress.
Farm Rio Black Banana Sky Velvet Dress
This playful banana-print high-necked, long-sleeved mini is an ideal option you can wear day to night, depending on how you accessorize.
Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress
Hill House Home’s cult-favorite nap dresses got a chic festive makeover with new velvet fabrications, including this short-sleeved navy frock that’s sure to be a staple in your cold-weather wardrobe.
Batsheva Ruth Ruffled Midi Dress
This vintage-inspired black midi has a ladylike ruffled collar, sleeves and hem.
Markarian Marla Burgundy Velvet Burnout Corset Wrap Dress
You can’t help but make a glamorous entrance in this slim-fitting wrap-skirt Markarian frock, which combines rich burgundy velvet with intricate beading.
Sleeping With Jacques Sylvia Dress
This lovely cream-colored wrap dress exudes understated glamour, with a deep v-neck and billowing skirt.
Ann Taylor Velvet Wrap Sheath Dress
A black velvet wrap dress never goes out of style.
Zadig et Voltaire Risty Velvet Dress
You can’t go wrong with the alluring combination of black lace and midnight blue velvet.
Karen Millen Velvet and Feather Sleeved Mini Dress
Don’t shy away from the drama of this feathered velvet minidress, which promises to be the star of all your holiday fêtes.
Favorite Daughter Dynasty Dress
This button-down black velvet mini has a polished silky collar and flattering belted waist.
Me+Em Crushed Velvet Mini Dress
This cherry red crushed velvet mini adds a fiery edge to party dressing.
Reformation Sylvania Velvet Dress
Switch up your usual long dress aesthetic with this elegant strapless velvet maxi.
Draper James Lee Ann Dress in Blue Velvet
This short-sleeved tiered blue velvet dress is an easy, comfortable and polished everyday option.