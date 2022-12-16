The Most Stylish Velvet Dresses for All Your Holiday Parties

The holiday party season is fast approaching, and what better way to prepare for the countless fêtes on the horizon than by shopping for a fittingly fashionable frock? Holiday soirées call for fun and festive attire that tends to be a touch fancier than other times of year, and that’s why the velvet dress is so perfect for this particular season.

The sumptuous fabric lends an innately special and luxurious touch to any ensemble, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a material that’s better suited for festive party dressing. Aside from its polished and plush feel, velvet also tends to be both warm and comfortable, two attributes that are especially appreciated during the holidays.

Velvet dresses are timeless and on-trend; they come in countless silhouettes and colors for every style preference. You could go formal with a black velvet maxi, try out a babydoll mini or embrace the ’90s resurgence in a lace-trimmed velvet slip dress. The minimalist may prefer a simple velvet shift dress, while those who really want to bring on the holiday aesthetic will surely look to velvet frocks with glittery embellishments or sequin accents. And while velvet dresses are a guaranteed hit for any holiday celebration, they’re also an elegant and sophisticated choice that’s just as appropriate for plenty of other winter occasions.

From formal soirées and work gatherings to winter weddings and festive parties, these are the best velvet dresses to shop this season.

