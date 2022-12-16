Lifestyle

The Most Stylish Velvet Dresses for All Your Holiday Parties

Velvet dresses are quintessential holiday attire.

Elevate your holiday party wardrobe with a festive velvet frock. Emma Burleigh for Observer

The holiday party season is fast approaching, and what better way to prepare for the countless fêtes on the horizon than by shopping for a fittingly fashionable frock? Holiday soirées call for fun and festive attire that tends to be a touch fancier than other times of year, and that’s why the velvet dress is so perfect for this particular season.

The sumptuous fabric lends an innately special and luxurious touch to any ensemble, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a material that’s better suited for festive party dressing. Aside from its polished and plush feel, velvet also tends to be both warm and comfortable, two attributes that are especially appreciated during the holidays.

Velvet dresses are timeless and on-trend; they come in countless silhouettes and colors for every style preference. You could go formal with a black velvet maxi, try out a babydoll mini or embrace the ’90s resurgence in a lace-trimmed velvet slip dress. The minimalist may prefer a simple velvet shift dress, while those who really want to bring on the holiday aesthetic will surely look to velvet frocks with glittery embellishments or sequin accents. And while velvet dresses are a guaranteed hit for any holiday celebration, they’re also an elegant and sophisticated choice that’s just as appropriate for plenty of other winter occasions.

From formal soirées and work gatherings to winter weddings and festive parties, these are the best velvet dresses to shop this season.

  • Forte Forte.

    Forte Forte Slip Dress in Viscose Velvet

    An effortless silky slip dress is a staple of minimalist dressing, but for winter, try the silhouette in a luxurious and plush velvet, for an instantly festive, more formal look.

    $880, Shop Now
  • Saloni.

    Saloni Camille Velvet Embellished Mini Dress

    Bring on the holiday cheer in this adorable short-sleeved mini, with on-point festive sparkly bows.

    $695, Shop Now
  • PatBo.

    PatBo Metallic Velvet Laceup Midi Dress

    If you have a fancy event or black tie wedding this season, look no further than PatBo’s shimmering gold velvet maxi.

    $1,200, Shop Now
  • Ramy Brook.

    Ramy Brook Gwenyth Velvet Slit Midi Dress

    The sparkling straps and dramatic open criss-cross back add a touch of glamour to this classic black velvet slip dress.

    $495, Shop Now
  • Farm Rio.

    Farm Rio Black Banana Sky Velvet Dress

    This playful banana-print high-necked, long-sleeved mini is an ideal option you can wear day to night, depending on how you accessorize.

    $295, Shop Now
  • Hill House Home.

    Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress

    Hill House Home’s cult-favorite nap dresses got a chic festive makeover with new velvet fabrications, including this short-sleeved navy frock that’s sure to be a staple in your cold-weather wardrobe.

    $175, Shop Now
  • Batsheva.

    Batsheva Ruth Ruffled Midi Dress

    This vintage-inspired black midi has a ladylike ruffled collar, sleeves and hem.

    $285, Shop Now
  • Markarian.

    Markarian Marla Burgundy Velvet Burnout Corset Wrap Dress

    You can’t help but make a glamorous entrance in this slim-fitting wrap-skirt Markarian frock, which combines rich burgundy velvet with intricate beading.

    $3,995, Shop Now
  • Sleeping with Jacques.

    Sleeping With Jacques Sylvia Dress

    This lovely cream-colored wrap dress exudes understated glamour, with a deep v-neck and billowing skirt.

    $649, Shop Now
  • Ann Taylor.

    Ann Taylor Velvet Wrap Sheath Dress

    A black velvet wrap dress never goes out of style.

    $169, Shop Now
  • Zadig and Voltaire.

    Zadig et Voltaire Risty Velvet Dress

    You can’t go wrong with the alluring combination of black lace and midnight blue velvet.

    $598, Shop Now
  • Karen Millen.

    Karen Millen Velvet and Feather Sleeved Mini Dress

    Don’t shy away from the drama of this feathered velvet minidress, which promises to be the star of all your holiday fêtes.

    $584, Shop Now
  • Favorite Daughter.

    Favorite Daughter Dynasty Dress

    This button-down black velvet mini has a polished silky collar and flattering belted waist.

    $328, Shop Now
  • Me+Em.

    Me+Em Crushed Velvet Mini Dress

    This cherry red crushed velvet mini adds a fiery edge to party dressing.

    $495, Shop Now
  • Reformation.

    Reformation Sylvania Velvet Dress

    Switch up your usual long dress aesthetic with this elegant strapless velvet maxi.

    $348, Shop Now
  • Draper James.

    Draper James Lee Ann Dress in Blue Velvet

    This short-sleeved tiered blue velvet dress is an easy, comfortable and polished everyday option.

    $150, Shop Now
