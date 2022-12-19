Bob Chapek’s Removal Was a Coup Orchestrated by Disney’s CFO and Bob Iger Himself

Bob Chapek ouster as CEO by the Walt Disney Company’s board was a coup that originated within the C-suite and included his predecessor and successor, Bob Iger, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Iger, Disney’s CEO for 15 years, remained on Disney’s board for nearly two years after handing over the role of CEO to Bob Chapek in February 2020. He reportedly held strategy meetings with employees without inviting the new CEO and sparred with Chapek on pandemic policy before the board. Iger officially departed Disney’s board in late 2021. But last month, he got a call from chief financial officer Christine McCarthy asking if he’d return as CEO. McCarthy hasn’t consulted Chapek or the board before making the call. Iger said yes, and two days later, a board member offered him the job.

Chapek’s tenure as the CEO of Disney was racked with problems. Within months of assuming the position, the Covid-19 pandemic led to the closure of Disney’s parks—a key revenue stream that was interrupted for months. The executive didn’t take a position on Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill quickly enough, which drew public criticism. Then, after Chapek decided to oppose it, Florida lawmakers passed legislation that ended half a century’s worth of special treatment the state awarded to the company. At every event, Iger was reportedly in the shadows, breathing down Chapek’s neck.

According to the Journal, Iger felt slighted Chapek didn’t seek his advice as an industry veteran. He reportedly told a friend Chapek failed in internal company satisfaction, investor relations and customer support—which is exactly what he needed to be a successful leader. Chapek reportedly told friends Iger’s attitude regarding employees was, “They work for me, not for you.”

Chapek’s relationship with McCarthy, the CFO, was similarly fractured. The two reportedly disagreed on the company’s strategy. In one case, McCarthy allegedly presented numbers to the board she hadn’t previously discussed with Chapek, making him seem unprepared. Chapek allegedly excluded her from board meetings and told executives she lost focus. When McCarthy called Iger to inquire if he’d return to the position, he had reportedly been telling friends he was concerned with the future of the company.