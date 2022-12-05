Celebrity

Florence Pugh Stole the Show in an Ethereal Rodarte Ensemble

Florence Pugh wore the silky slip, with a matching tulle cape, to the British Independent Film Awards.

By
The 25th British Independent Film Awards - VIP Arrivals
Florence Pugh stole the show in Rodarte. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

There were no shortage of glamorous ensembles at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards last night, but Florence Pugh still managed to steal the show in a dreamy pink gown. The actress wore an ethereal blush-colored, lingerie-inspired Rodarte ensemble to the London awards show, plus a voluminous tulle cape.

Pugh has gone all in on the naked dress trend as of late, including her much-discussed sheer pink Valentino tulle frock over the summer, a see-through sequin-embellished crop top and pants look (also by Valentino) at Paris Fashion Week and a chic, sheer black Rodarte frock, to name just a few. Her latest boudoir-worthy look is a definite standout, and is also giving serious balletcore vibes. The Don’t Worry Darling actress walked the red carpet in a pale pink silky slip complete with lace trim, a thigh-high slit and delicate spaghetti straps, as well as a dainty flower appliqué on the neckline. Pugh, who was nominated for Best Lead Performance at the BIFAs for her role in The Wonder, amped up the drama with a matching pink tulle ruffled cape, which also happened to make for a rather impressive, photo-worthy prop.

The 25th British Independent Film Awards - VIP Arrivals
She embraced the naked dress and balletcore trends. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Pugh and her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, accessorized the dramatic outfit, which is from Rodarte’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection, with strappy, metallic Aquazzura heels and sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewels. Pugh wore her short hair in a minimalist yet glam slicked back style, adding onto the ballet aesthetic.

Below, see all the best photos of Florence Pugh’s glamorous Rodarte ensemble at the British Independent Film Awards.

  The 25th British Independent Film Awards - VIP Arrivals
    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Florence Pugh arrives at the 25th British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate on December 4, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

    Florence Pugh in Rodarte

  British Independent Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals
    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022 at Old Billingsgate on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

    Florence Pugh in Rodarte

  The 25th British Independent Film Awards - Arrivals
    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally manipulated) Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022 at Old Billingsgate on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

    Florence Pugh in Rodarte

  British Independent Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals
    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022 at Old Billingsgate on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

    Florence Pugh in Rodarte

  The 25th British Independent Film Awards - VIP Arrivals
    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Florence Pugh arrives at the 25th British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate on December 4, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

    Florence Pugh in Rodarte

  British Independent Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals
    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022 at Old Billingsgate on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

    Florence Pugh in Rodarte

  The 25th British Independent Film Awards - VIP Arrivals
    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Florence Pugh arrives at the 25th British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate on December 4, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

    Florence Pugh in Rodarte

