Florence Pugh Stole the Show in an Ethereal Rodarte Ensemble

There were no shortage of glamorous ensembles at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards last night, but Florence Pugh still managed to steal the show in a dreamy pink gown. The actress wore an ethereal blush-colored, lingerie-inspired Rodarte ensemble to the London awards show, plus a voluminous tulle cape.

Pugh has gone all in on the naked dress trend as of late, including her much-discussed sheer pink Valentino tulle frock over the summer, a see-through sequin-embellished crop top and pants look (also by Valentino) at Paris Fashion Week and a chic, sheer black Rodarte frock, to name just a few. Her latest boudoir-worthy look is a definite standout, and is also giving serious balletcore vibes. The Don’t Worry Darling actress walked the red carpet in a pale pink silky slip complete with lace trim, a thigh-high slit and delicate spaghetti straps, as well as a dainty flower appliqué on the neckline. Pugh, who was nominated for Best Lead Performance at the BIFAs for her role in The Wonder, amped up the drama with a matching pink tulle ruffled cape, which also happened to make for a rather impressive, photo-worthy prop.

Pugh and her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, accessorized the dramatic outfit, which is from Rodarte’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection, with strappy, metallic Aquazzura heels and sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewels. Pugh wore her short hair in a minimalist yet glam slicked back style, adding onto the ballet aesthetic.

Below, see all the best photos of Florence Pugh’s glamorous Rodarte ensemble at the British Independent Film Awards.

