Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Banning Non-Essential NYC Helicopter Flights

A bill that would have banned non-essential helicopter flights and allowed New Yorkers to sue for excessive helicopter noise was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Sponsored by New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, the legislation targeted tourist and commuter flights from the city’s West 30th Street heliport, which is operated by the state. Known as the “Stop the Chop” act, the bill also allowed for citizens to seek financial compensation from helicopter companies for noise pollution.

In a note accompanying her veto, Hochul said the bill covered an area governed by federal aviation laws. “Certain elements of this legislation run counter to the federal scheme regulating New York’s airports and airspace,” she said. “Therefore, I am constrained to veto this bill.”

In part due to an increase in commuter flights headed to the Hamptons and JFK airport and operated by companies like Blade Air Mobility, the number of noise complaints about choppers have risen substantially in recent years. After a decade of the city’s 311 complaints about helicopter noise rarely surpassing 1,000 annually, 2021 saw 26,000 complaints.

The City Council is still considering a bill introduced in June, which would prohibit non-essential flights from New York City’s two other heliports in lower Manhattan and East 34th Street, which are owned by the city.

While advocates say an increase in helicopter flights has detrimental effects on the environment and real estate values, the helicopter industry has argued that the loss of revenue from non-essential flights could hurt the operation of essential helicopters, used by police and for medical purposes.