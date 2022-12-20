Home Set: Last-Minute Gifting Ideas

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. The holidays are just around the corner, and we’ve found the best last-minute gifts to shop before it’s too late. From a delightful cabernet and silky sleep set to a festive candle and tartan frock, here are five luxurious gifts for the special people in your life.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Chateau Montelena 2018 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
The vino lover will so appreciate this exclusive cabernet, which happens to be the perfect wine to pour on these chilly winter eves.
-
Neom Cosy Nights Scented Candle
You can’t go wrong with a cozy and comforting holiday candle, like this sandalwood, frankincense and nutmeg votive.
-
Tuckernuck Blackwatch Daphne Dress
Solve all her holiday dressing woes with this adorable tartan mini, which is so chic for the festive season.
-
LG CordZero All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum
If you’re not sure what to get the person who has everything, consider a splurge-worthy vacuum. While a home cleaning product might not be the first thing to come to mind when it comes to gifting, it’s actually a fantastic present, since it’s something that everyone needs and few people want to spend the money on themselves. This fancy LG vacuum does it all; aside from the expected vacuuming, it also converts into a handheld option, plus it comes with extra accessories including a mop head attachment. The best part, though, might be the auto-emptying dock feature.
-
LilySilk Best Beauty Sleep Set
Nothing beats the gift of a good night’s sleep, and you can help make her bedtime the most luxurious experience with these silky PJs, pillowcase and eye mask.