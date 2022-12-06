Home Set: Festive Favorites

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. From a pearl-embellished frock and metallic jacquard coat to satin platforms and a revitalizing face cream, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
La DoubleJ Reversible St. Moritz Jacket
Holiday dressing is the best time to embrace sparkles, bows and all things festive, but it’s also happens to be rather chilly, which is why a fabulous puffy coat is a must for your winter wardrobe. This metallic jacquard jacket is warm and comfy but also so chic. Plus, it’s reversible, so you can go for a classic black on days you want a more subdued aesthetic.
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream
Frigid winter weather can wreak havoc on your skin, and if you’re currently combating an ultra-dry complexion, try the new Kiehl’s barrier repair-focused moisturizer. It’s a super hydrating, heavy-duty cream that’ll calm and refresh your skin in no time.
Malone Souliers Mora Black Satin Sandal
If you’re looking for a stylish pair of heels for the holidays that won’t ruin your feet, check out Malone Souliers’ elegant black satin platforms.
Gaâla Valentina Dress
A unique, whimsical and *wearable* party frock is essential, and you can’t go wrong with one of Gaâla’s sustainably-made dresses. This floaty number is made of upcycled charmeuse satin silk, with ethically-sourced pearl accents.