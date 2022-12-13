Jet Set: What to Buy the Travel Lover in Your Life

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. The holidays are just around the corner, and we’ve found all the best travel gifts for the jet-setter in your life. From chic cashmere pants and the most luxurious pint-sized perfumes to bright luggage and the perfect beauty set, here are the travel-approved pieces for the jet-setter in your life.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk on the Go
The constant jet-setter knows the importance of packing beauty essentials in more compact sizes, and she’ll love this four-piece set with Charlotte Tilbury cream eyeshadow, a travel-sized eyeliner, lipliner and lipstick in the brand’s cult-favorite Pillow Talk shade.
Away The Organizational Pouch
Help her stay organized with this nifty little travel pouch, which she can use to store everything from her passport and wallet to all her tech accessories.
Havianas Travel Luggage
Treat her to a brightly-colored new suitcase for the holidays, like this hardshell option from Havianas, complete with a detachable laptop bag, that’s sure to be a standout.
Kilian Holiday Discovery Set
She’ll adore this eight-piece perfume set from Kilian; it comes with all the brand’s most coveted scents in extremely portable travel sizes, plus a luxe red lacquer atomizer so she can tote around her favorite fragrance in style.
Ubari Premium Cashmere Blend Rib Wide Leg Pants
A plush pair of cashmere-blend pants are sure to be a part of her new go-to travel day uniform, and this chic pair happen to also look incredibly stylish upon arrival, too.