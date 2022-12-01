Celebrity

Kate Middleton Wore Three Different Looks for Her First Day in Boston

The Princess of Wales had three outfit changes in less than 24 hours.

By
Kate Middleton Wore Three Different Looks for Her First Day in Boston
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 1
Prince William and Kate Middleton have landed stateside. WireImage

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Boston yesterday, marking their first visit to the United States in eight years. Prince William and Princess Kate are spending three days in the city, culminating with the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday, December 2. The Waleses have been in Boston for less than 24 hours, but Princess Kate is already going all out on the fashion front, wearing not one, not two, but three ensembles thus far.

Kate kicked off the trip with a chic look for deplaning at Boston’s Logan Airport (they took a British Airways commercial flight from London), because apparently the royals aren’t into the whole leggings and sneakers aesthetic for travel days. Instead, the Princess of Wales wore a tailored, plum-colored Alexander McQueen suit and a navy turtleneck, and made the rather ambitious decision to wear pointy-toed suede Gianvito Rossi pumps while walking down the stairs off the aircraft. In a sweet nod to Princess Diana, Kate wore her late mother-in-law’s sapphire and diamond earrings.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Princess Kate changed out of her travel attire shortly thereafter, and sported a very festive long-sleeved green tartan Burberry dress for the Waleses’ meeting with Boston mayor Michelle Wu. She paired it with a fitted green Alexander McQueen coat and a structured green Mulberry purse, and completed the look with green suede Emmy London pumps. It was also a subtle couple coordinating moment, as Prince William wore a green polka dot tie.

Prince William and Princess Kate ended their first day in Boston by attending the Celtics game, where they sat court-side. For the sporty occasion, Kate rewore her vintage blue Chanel bouclé blazer, with simple black trousers and black suede pumps. The Prince of Wales also went for an all-blue aesthetic, in a navy suit.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 1

The Prince and Princess of Wales still have plenty of engagements in Boston over the next two days, so get ready for even more fashionable moments. Below, see all of the best photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip thus far.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

  • The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 1
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: (NO UK Sales For 28 Days Post Create Date) Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)

    Prince William and Kate Middleton arriving at Logan Airport

  • The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 1
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Logan International Airport on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

    Kate Middleton

  • The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 1
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: (NO UK Sales For 28 Days Post Create Date) Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Boston City Hall to start the countdown to The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)

    The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at City Hall

  • The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 1
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales formally kickoff Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

    Prince William and Kate Middleton

  • The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 1
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet with Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)

    Kate Middleton in Burberry

  • The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 1
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales formally kickoff Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

    Prince William and Princess Kate

  • The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 1
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: (NO UK Sales For 28 Days Post Create Date) (USER IS NOT PERMITTED TO DOWNLOAD OR USE IMAGE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL) Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)

    Prince William and Princess Kate at the Celtics game

Kate Middleton Wore Three Different Looks for Her First Day in Boston
Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Fashion, royals, emmy london, Kate Middleton, Royal News, Catherine Princess of Wales, kate middleton fashion, Princess of Wales, Alexander McQueen, Gianvito Rossi, royal style, kate middleton style, celebrity fashion, Boston, Royal fashion, Massachusetts, Chanel, Boston, Prince William, British Royals, Kate Middleton, British Royal Family