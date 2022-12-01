Celebrity

Kate Middleton Suited Up in a Polished Burgundy Ensemble

The Princess of Wales wore a wine-colored suit to start off day two of the royal visit.

By
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 2
Kate Middleton is on a stylish suit streak right now. Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston on a whirlwind three-day trip for the Earthshot Awards, and the royal visit is already off to a very fashionable start. Kate Middleton wore no less than three outfits on her first day in Boston, and for her first of day two, she did not disappoint. Today, Prince William and Kate visited Greentown Labs in Somerville to learn about the clean-tech startup incubator’s new green technologies solutions, and the Princess of Wales suited up for the occasion.

Kate, who has sported quite a few business-ready sets as of late, wore a burgundy Alexander McQueen suit, composed of a single-breasted blazer with matching high-waisted, flared trousers. Princess Kate wore a blush pink pussy bow blouse underneath the blazer, but accessorized with her wine-hued Chanel quilted leather purse and similarly colored suede pointy-toe pumps. Prince William got the burgundy memo, too, as he wore a coordinating sweater that seamlessly matched his wife’s look, which seems to be a trend for the couple on this trip.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 2
Another coordinating couple moment for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Getty Images

The Princess of Wales seems to be very into this particular polished look right now, as she also wore a tailored Alexander McQueen suit for her first look of this tour, when she descended the plane at Boston Logan Airport in a matching plum-colored ensemble.

Below, see all the best photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s matching maroon moments at Greentown Labs on their Boston royal tour.

  The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 2
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit of Greentown Labs, North America's largest clean-tech incubator, to learn more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

    Kate Middleton

  The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 2
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet a boy dressed as a guard at Greentown Labs, North America's largest clean-tech incubator, on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

    Kate Middleton and Prince William

  The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 2
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Greentown Labs, North America's largest clean-tech incubator, on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

    Prince William and Kate Middleton

  The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 2
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit of Greentown Labs, North America's largest clean-tech incubator, to learn more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

    Kate Middleton

  The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 2
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit Greentown Labs, which bills itself as the worlds largest climate technology startup incubator, on December 1, 2022 in Somerville, United States.

    Prince William and Kate Middleton

