Kate Middleton Suited Up in a Polished Burgundy Ensemble

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston on a whirlwind three-day trip for the Earthshot Awards, and the royal visit is already off to a very fashionable start. Kate Middleton wore no less than three outfits on her first day in Boston, and for her first of day two, she did not disappoint. Today, Prince William and Kate visited Greentown Labs in Somerville to learn about the clean-tech startup incubator’s new green technologies solutions, and the Princess of Wales suited up for the occasion.

Kate, who has sported quite a few business-ready sets as of late, wore a burgundy Alexander McQueen suit, composed of a single-breasted blazer with matching high-waisted, flared trousers. Princess Kate wore a blush pink pussy bow blouse underneath the blazer, but accessorized with her wine-hued Chanel quilted leather purse and similarly colored suede pointy-toe pumps. Prince William got the burgundy memo, too, as he wore a coordinating sweater that seamlessly matched his wife’s look, which seems to be a trend for the couple on this trip.

The Princess of Wales seems to be very into this particular polished look right now, as she also wore a tailored Alexander McQueen suit for her first look of this tour, when she descended the plane at Boston Logan Airport in a matching plum-colored ensemble.

Below, see all the best photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s matching maroon moments at Greentown Labs on their Boston royal tour.

